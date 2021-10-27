Here’s How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Cheshire’ in the US to See What the British Drama Is About

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US to see one of the longest-running Housewives across the whole franchise.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire premiered in January 2015 with original Housewives Leanne Brown, Magali Gorré, Ampika Pickston, Dawn Ward and Tanya Bardsley. Like the American Real Housewives shows, The Real Housewives of Cheshire follows of several affluent women in living Cheshire, England. Since its premiere, The Real Housewives of Cheshire has run for more than a dozen seasons and has more than 20 cast members.

The Real Housewives franchise started in 2006 in the US with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. RHODC and RHOM have since been cancelled, but the rest of the Housewives universe continue to thrive especially the newest Housewives city, RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020.

But what about The Real Housewives of Cheshire? Read on ahead for how to watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US if you want to know what Housewives are like across the pond.

When does The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2021 air?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire season 14 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. UK time on ITVBe. In the US, The Real Housewives of Cheshire airs Mondays at 5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT.

So how can Americans watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US to see one of the longest-running Real Housewives shows.

The best way to watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. The Real Housewives of Cheshire airs live and is available to stream for free on ITV‘s website. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows. Fans can also watch other international shows like The Real Housewives of Melbourne and The Bachelorette Australia with a VPN.

So how can you watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” Go to ITV.com, click “Sign In” and click “Sign Up Now” Once you’ve created and activated your account, go to ITV’s Real Housewives of Cheshire page and watch new and past episodes of season 14. To watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire live, go to ITV’s hub and click the play button on “Watch Live” at the time above

Who is in The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2021 cast?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire season 14 cast includes Tanya Bardsley, Stacey Forsey, Rachel Lugo, Hanna Kinsella, Leilani Dowding, Nicole Sealey, Lystra Adams, Deborah Davies and Sheena Lynch. Sheena is the only new cast member this season. Former cast members Leanne Brown and Nermina Pieters-Mekic are also guests this season.

How many episodes is The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2021?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire season 14 is 10 episodes.

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.

