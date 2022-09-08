How to Watch Disney’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ to See Tom Hanks as Geppetto

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love Disney’s live-action remakes, you’re probably wondering how to watch Pinocchio (and for free).

Live-action remakes of classic Disney movies are all the rage. Jon Favreau gave us The Jungle Book and The Lion King, while Emma Watson starred as Belle in the 2017 reimagining of Beauty and the Beast. Now, Pinocchio, the delightful story of a wooden boy who comes alive, is getting the live-action treatment with Tom Hanks starring as the puppet maker Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the narrator Jiminy Cricket. (Just note: this latest reimagining by Disney is not to be confused with Netflix’s adaptation directed by Guillermo del Toro. Or the 1996 version starring Jonathan Taylor Thomas, a movie that scarred 90s kids for life.)

The original Pinocchio film was released in 1940 as a drawn, animated movie based on the 1883 Italian book by Carlo Collodi. The movie has been in development since 2015 and there were a few changes to the writing and directing staff. The story of Pinocchio tells the tale of a puppet maker, Geppetto, who carves a little boy out of wood which miraculously comes alive. Pinocchio wishes to become a real boy and through a series of adventures, misadventures, and eventually good deeds, his wish comes true. Gordon-Levitt told Parade that what he loves about the story of Pinocchio is that the lesson is about telling the truth. “I love the moral of the story, which is all about telling the truth,” he said. “The image of your nose getting long when you lie is one of the most transcendent images in popular culture, and telling the truth versus lying is perhaps more important now than ever before in history.” He said the symbolism of Pinocchio’s strings is something we can all identify with in modern society, despite the original story being more than 130 years old. “The protagonist starts as a puppet. A puppet is somebody who just does what the master says and doesn’t have any of their own free will,” Gordon-Levitt continued. “To be a real boy, you have the freedom, you have the agency, you have free will. You’re not just a puppet attached to strings. And, of course, with free will comes responsibility to do the right thing.”

When does Pinocchio come out?

Pinocchio comes out Friday, September 8 at 12AM PT and 3AM ET on Disney Plus.

How to watch Pinocchio

Pinocchio is available to stream on Disney+, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney+ is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney+ costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney+ and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Pinocchio online for free

How can viewers watch Pinocchio online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Pinocchio at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney+ subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney+ subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney+ for free.

Who’s in the Pinocchio cast?

The Pinocchio cast includes Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, the narrator of the story who acts sort of as Pinocchio’s conscience. Tom Hanks had heard the legendary director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump among others) was working on the project and lept at the opportunity to join as the puppeteer. “I would walk through the Island of Lost Boys smoking a cigarette in order to work with you on a movie again,” Hanks told Variety at the film’s premiere. They of course worked together on the film Forrest Gump, for which Hanks won Best Actor at the 1995 Academy Awards.

Tom Hanks as Geppetto

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket

Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy

Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli

Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana

Jamie Demetriou

Angus Wright as Signore Rizzi

Sheila Atim as Signora Vitelli

Luke Evans as The Coachman

Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick

Will there be a Pinocchio sequel?

Interestingly, maybe. While there was never any follow-up story to Disney’s original film, producer Jacqueline Levine said this latest iteration had an open enough ending to explore a potential sequel. “Hard to know, I guess we have to see how this one does,” she told Variety. “Hopefully, people love it as much as we do, and that’s the start of other installments. There’s definitely a place for this story to go, so I guess we’ll see.”

Pinocchio is available to stream on Disney Plus.

