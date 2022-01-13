Here’s How to Watch ‘Peacemaker’ For Free to See John Cena in His Hilarious DC Spinoff

DC Universe fans are finally getting the spinoff they’ve been waiting for, which means plenty are also wondering how to watch Peacemaker online for free right about now—and luckily, we have some tips in store for you up ahead.

Peacemaker, which stars WWE champ John Cena in its title role, picks up right after the events of 2021’s The Suicide Squad. In the James Gunn-directed reboot, Peacemaker emerged as little more than a boneheaded antagonist—one whose warped sense of morality leaves him looking for peace at any cost, even if it takes killing leagues of men, women and children to get there. But in 2022’s Peacemaker, fans finally are getting to know Cena’s character a little more deeply. Not to mention, there are plenty more laughs promised this time around.

Like The Suicide Squad, HBO Max’s Peacemaker is directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Following the success of The Suicide Squad, Gunn was approached by HBO Max to work on a DC Universe spinoff series for the streaming service. “They came to me afterward and said, ‘If you were to do a series about any one character?’ I think I could have picked anybody and they would have been OK,” Gunn recalled during an interview with Complex in August 2021. “‘If you made a series with any one character who would it be?’ And I said, ‘Peacemaker.’”

Gunn continued, “In the movie, we get to see the backgrounds of Bloodsport, of Ratcatcher, we learn a lot about Harley. We learn a lot about other characters, but I felt with Peacemaker, we really just scratched the surface of who this guy is, what makes this douchebag tick. I called up John [Cena] immediately and I said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this thing?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’”

“He’s a lot of Americans today,” Gunn went on to say of his Peacemaker character. “A part of him is this guy who has very different political beliefs than what I have. Being able to put him in an environment where he’s in the modern world with very different character[s] and to be able to see them interact, I thought was a different way to take what is thought of as a superhero TV show, so that we’re able to address all that stuff.”

As for Cena, Peacemaker’s director had nothing but good things to share. “John and I have become incredibly close,” Gunn said of his star. “He is one of the best people I know, and I mean that as a human being, and he’s an incredibly talented actor.”

So, now it’s time to see whether Cena’s Peacemaker really lives up to the hype. For everything there is to know about how to watch Peacemaker online—including where to watch Peacemaker online for free—just keep on reading below.

When does Peacemaker premiere?

Peacemaker premieres on January 13, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. PST and 3:00 a.m. EST on HBO Max.

How to watch Peacemaker online

Peacemaker is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)

So, how can you watch Peacemaker online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Peacemaker at no cost—even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still watch Peacemaker online for free with Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to watch Peacemaker online for free before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to your Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription to watch Peacemaker online for free. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Peacemaker cast?

The Peacemaker cast includes John Cena reprising his role as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad. The show also stars The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos, and includes new faces to the DC Universe, like Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo. You can find the full Peacemaker cast below.

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker

Steve Agee as John Economos

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn

Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon

Annie Chang as Detective Sophie Song

Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke

Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya

Rizwan Manji as Jamil

Nhut Le as Judomaster

Alison Araya as Amber: The wife of Evan.

Lenny Jacobson as Evan: The husband of Amber.

