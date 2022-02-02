Here’s How to Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’ For Free to See the Aftermath of Their Infamous Sex Tape

If you followed the saga of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s 1997 sex tape, you may want to know how to watch Pam & Tommy online for free to relive rock ‘n’ roll’s most controversial relationships.

Pam & Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee during their scandal-filled marriage from 1995 to 1998. The miniseries also follows the leak of Anderson and Lee’s infamous unauthorized sex tape, which was recorded privately during their honeymoon in 2015 and stolen and released without their consent. In 1997, pornography director Milton Owen Ingley (also known as Michael Morrion) obtained a copy of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape from their home and sold copies from the website http://www.pamlee.com. After the leak, Anderson and Lee sued ingley and obtained a court injunction ordering him to stop the sales of the video. The couple also sued the video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group. After a war in court, Anderson and Lee entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Internet Entertainment Group.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Lee—who shares sons Brandon and Dylan with Anderson—gave his stamp of approval to Stan for playing him. “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” he said. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.” Lee continued, “The story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t. People need to know [what occurred.]”

James, for her part, revealed in an interview with Porter magazine in 2022 that she tried to contact Anderson about Pam & Tommy but didn’t hear a response. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” she said. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.” She continued, “I’ve never worked so hard. I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews.” James also told the site that it took her four hours to get into costume for the role, which required her to wear a chest plate, a wig and self tan. “Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” she said. “I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. … There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from disappearing.”

Stan also told Variety in 2022 about why he thought Anderson and Lee’s leak was an “important story” to tell. “It’s an important story, I think, from being able to understand what the impact of that media tornado really was,” he said. “For them as a couple but particularly for her as a woman. I can’t imagine what having a private home video stolen from you — how that wouldn’t impact a newlywed couple.”

To prepare for the role, Stan told the magazine that he watched past interviews with Lee on YouTube, read the drummer’s autobiography, Tommy Land, and consumed Mötley Crüe’s tell-all, “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.” He also learned how to play the drums and re-create Lee’s signature style. “It’s not easy to do,” Stan says of Stan said of Lee’s famous drumstick twirl.“My fingers were swollen for a good week and a half. I kept hitting myself in the head with it.”

While Anderson hasn’t been involved in Pam & Tommy, producer Robert Siegel told Variety that the show is a tribute to the model and what she experienced. “The show loves Pam,” he said. “So I hope Pam loves the show. She’s certainly the hero of the show. At every step of the way, we’ve tried to do right by her. From the writing to working very closely with Lily, who kind of grew into our custodian of the character.” James added, “It just made me want to work even harder to try and portray her not only authentically, but to do her the justice she deserves. It’s interesting to me that we are relooking at a lot of those stories from the ’90s through this more modern perspective. It’s the only way we can grow and learn and move forward.”

When does Pam & Tommy come out?

Pam & Tommy premieres with the first three episodes on February 2, 2022, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Hulu.

When are Pam & Tommy episodes released?

New Pam & Tommy episodes are released on Hulu on Wednesdays at 12 a.m. PT / 3 .m. ET from February 2 to March 9.

How to watch Pam & Tommy online

Pam & Tommy is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Pam & Tommy online for free

So how can one watch Pam & Tommy online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee biopic at no cost.

The easiest way to watch Pam & Tommy online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Pam & Tommy—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch Pam & Tommy before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch Pam & Tommy With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Pam & Tommy online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Pam & Tommy online for free.

How many episodes is Pam & Tommy?

Pam & Tommy is eight episodes.

Who’s in the Pam & Tommy cast?

The Pam & Tommy cast includes Lily James as Pamela Anderson, Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, a pornography director who obtained a copy of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape and sold it. Mike Seely also stars as Hugh Hefner in a recurring role. See below for the full Pam & Tommy cast.

For more about Pamela Anderson, read her 2015 book, Raw. The book includes more than 150 pages of personal, handwritten poems and stories about Anderson’s life as well as a behind-the-scenes look at one of rock ‘n’ roll’s favorite women, with sensual and intimate photos of the Baywatch star. Raw, which was hand-arranged and edited by Anderson, shows her at her “wildest, her silliest, and her sexiest,” with proceeds from every print-edition purchase going to the Pamela Anderson Foundation, the model’s organization that supports individuals on the front lines in the protection of human, animal and environmental rights.

