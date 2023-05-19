How to Watch Out-of-Market MLB Games Live So You Don’t Miss a Single Match

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re a fan of one Major League Baseball team or several, you may want to know how to watch out-of-market MLB games live online for free so you don’t miss a single match from your favorite players.

Out-of-market games refer to games that are unable to be watched by fans on either broadcast or cable television networks due to the matches not airing in their local markets. For viewers who are fans of teams outside of their market or just want to watch other teams, out-of-market games are often the only way to stream those matches.

So where can sports fans stream out-of-market MLB games? Read on for how to watch out-of-market MLB games live online for free.

How to watch out-of-market MLB games live online

Out-of-market MLB games are available to stream on MLB.TV, the Major League Baseball’s official streaming service, which offers three plans: a monthly All Team Pass for $24.99 per month; a yearly All Team Pass for $139.99 per year and a yearly Single Team Pass for $129.99 per year.

MLB.TV also has a current deal from May 19 to May 23, 2023, where users can subscribe to the service’s All Team Pass for $69.99 per year and Single Team Pass for $59.99 per year. The deal saves users $70 per year (or around 50 percent off) from the regular price of MLB.TV’s yearly All Team Pass and $70 per year (or around 54 percent) from the regular price of the service’s yearly Single Team Pass.

The All Team Pass allows users to stream every MLB team’s out-of-market games live and on demand, while the the Single Team Pass allows users to stream out-of-market games live and on demand for one team of their choice. Both passes also include access to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) games, MLB Big Inning content, and local pregame and postgame shows. The yearly All Team Pass and yearly Single Team Pass allow users to access MLB.TV for the whole MLB season, while the monthly All Team Pass is paid monthly through MLB season until October.

MLB.TV is also available as one of Amazon Prime Video’s channels. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video.

How to subscribe to MLB.TV’s All Team Pass

Visit MLB.TV’s Amazon Prime Video page Create or sign into your Amazon account Select “Monthly” or “Annual” at checkout Start watching MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video

How to subscribe to MLB.TV’s Single Team Pass

Visit MLB.TV’s Amazon Prime Video page Select Single Team Pass Select the one MLB team you want the pass for Create or sign into your Amazon account Start watching MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video

How to watch out-of-market MLB games live online for free

MLB.TV offers a seven-day free trial for both its All Team Pass and Single Team Pass plans. The free trial will automatically start once a user subscribes to either MLB.TV’s All Team Pass or Single Team Pass. Once the seven days end, the trial will revert to the regular price of the plan: $24.99 per month for the monthly All Team Pass; $69.99 per year (originally $139.99 per year) for the yearly All Team Pass; and $59.99 per year (originally $129.99) for the yearly Single Team Pass.

How many MLB tams are there?

There are 30 current teams in the Major League Baseball. See a full list of MLB teams below.

Arizona Diamond Backs Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona Home field: Chase Field

Atlanta Braves Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia Home field: Truist Park

Baltimore Orioles Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland Home field: Oriole Park

Boston Red Sox Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts Home field: Fenway Park

Chicago Cubs Hometown: Chicago, Illinois Home field: Wrigley Field

Chicago White Sox Hometown: Chicago, Illinois Home field: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cincinnati Reds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio Home field: Great American Ball Park

Cleveland Guardians Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio Home field: Progressive Field

Colorado Rockies Hometown: Denver, Colorado Home field: Coors Field

Detroit Tigers Hometown: Detroit, Michigan Home field: Comerica Park

Houston Astros Hometown: Houston, Texas Home field: Minute Maid Park

Kansas City Royals Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri Home field: Kauffman Stadium

Los Angeles Angels Hometown: Los Angeles, California Home field: Angel Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers Hometown: Los Angeles, California Home field: Dodger Stadium

Miami Marlins Hometown: Miami, Florida Home field: IoanDepot Park

Milwaukee Brewers Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin Home field: American Family Field

Minnesota Twins Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota Home field: Target Field

New York Mets Hometown: New York, New York Home field: Citi Field

New York Yankees Hometown: New York, New York Home field: Yankee Stadium

Oakland Athletics Hometown: Oakland, California Home field: Oakland Coliseum

Philadelphia Phillies Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Home field: Citizens Bank Park

Pittsburgh Pirates Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Home field: PNC Park

San Diego Padres Hometown: San Diego, California Home field: Petco Park

San Francisco Giants Hometown: San Francisco, California Home field: Oracle Park

Seattle Mariners Hometown: Seattle, Washington Home field: T-Mobile Park

St. Louis Cardinals Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri Home field: Busch Stadium

Tampa Bay Rays Hometown: Tampa, Florida Home field: Tropicana Field

Texas Rangers Hometown: Dallas, Texas Home field: Global Life Field

Toronto Blue Jays Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Home field: Rogers Centre

Washington Nationals Hometown: Washington, D.C. Home field: Nationals Park



MLB.TV is available to stream with Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to subscribe to Prime Video for free.

