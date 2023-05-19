How to Watch Out-of-Market MLB Games Live So You Don’t Miss a Single Match

Scroll To See More Images
Whether you’re a fan of one Major League Baseball team or several, you may want to know how to watch out-of-market MLB games live online for free so you don’t miss a single match from your favorite players.
Out-of-market games refer to games that are unable to be watched by fans on either broadcast or cable television networks due to the matches not airing in their local markets. For viewers who are fans of teams outside of their market or just want to watch other teams, out-of-market games are often the only way to stream those matches.
So where can sports fans stream out-of-market MLB games? Read on for how to watch out-of-market MLB games live online for free.
How to watch out-of-market MLB games live online
Out-of-market MLB games are available to stream on MLB.TV, the Major League Baseball’s official streaming service, which offers three plans: a monthly All Team Pass for $24.99 per month; a yearly All Team Pass for $139.99 per year and a yearly Single Team Pass for $129.99 per year.
MLB.TV also has a current deal from May 19 to May 23, 2023, where users can subscribe to the service’s All Team Pass for $69.99 per year and Single Team Pass for $59.99 per year. The deal saves users $70 per year (or around 50 percent off) from the regular price of MLB.TV’s yearly All Team Pass and $70 per year (or around 54 percent) from the regular price of the service’s yearly Single Team Pass.
The All Team Pass allows users to stream every MLB team’s out-of-market games live and on demand, while the the Single Team Pass allows users to stream out-of-market games live and on demand for one team of their choice. Both passes also include access to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) games, MLB Big Inning content, and local pregame and postgame shows. The yearly All Team Pass and yearly Single Team Pass allow users to access MLB.TV for the whole MLB season, while the monthly All Team Pass is paid monthly through MLB season until October.
MLB.TV is also available as one of Amazon Prime Video’s channels. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video.
How to subscribe to MLB.TV’s All Team Pass
- Visit MLB.TV’s Amazon Prime Video page
- Create or sign into your Amazon account
- Select “Monthly” or “Annual” at checkout
- Start watching MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video
How to subscribe to MLB.TV’s Single Team Pass
- Visit MLB.TV’s Amazon Prime Video page
- Select Single Team Pass
- Select the one MLB team you want the pass for
- Create or sign into your Amazon account
- Start watching MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video
How to watch out-of-market MLB games live online for free
MLB.TV offers a seven-day free trial for both its All Team Pass and Single Team Pass plans. The free trial will automatically start once a user subscribes to either MLB.TV’s All Team Pass or Single Team Pass. Once the seven days end, the trial will revert to the regular price of the plan: $24.99 per month for the monthly All Team Pass; $69.99 per year (originally $139.99 per year) for the yearly All Team Pass; and $59.99 per year (originally $129.99) for the yearly Single Team Pass.
How many MLB tams are there?
There are 30 current teams in the Major League Baseball. See a full list of MLB teams below.
- Arizona Diamond Backs
- Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
- Home field: Chase Field
- Atlanta Braves
- Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
- Home field: Truist Park
- Baltimore Orioles
- Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
- Home field: Oriole Park
- Boston Red Sox
- Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
- Home field: Fenway Park
- Chicago Cubs
- Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
- Home field: Wrigley Field
- Chicago White Sox
- Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
- Home field: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cincinnati Reds
- Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Home field: Great American Ball Park
- Cleveland Guardians
- Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
- Home field: Progressive Field
- Colorado Rockies
- Hometown: Denver, Colorado
- Home field: Coors Field
- Detroit Tigers
- Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
- Home field: Comerica Park
- Houston Astros
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Home field: Minute Maid Park
- Kansas City Royals
- Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
- Home field: Kauffman Stadium
- Los Angeles Angels
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Home field: Angel Stadium
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Home field: Dodger Stadium
- Miami Marlins
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Home field: IoanDepot Park
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Home field: American Family Field
- Minnesota Twins
- Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Home field: Target Field
- New York Mets
- Hometown: New York, New York
- Home field: Citi Field
- New York Yankees
- Hometown: New York, New York
- Home field: Yankee Stadium
- Oakland Athletics
- Hometown: Oakland, California
- Home field: Oakland Coliseum
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Home field: Citizens Bank Park
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Home field: PNC Park
- San Diego Padres
- Hometown: San Diego, California
- Home field: Petco Park
- San Francisco Giants
- Hometown: San Francisco, California
- Home field: Oracle Park
- Seattle Mariners
- Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Home field: T-Mobile Park
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
- Home field: Busch Stadium
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Hometown: Tampa, Florida
- Home field: Tropicana Field
- Texas Rangers
- Hometown: Dallas, Texas
- Home field: Global Life Field
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Home field: Rogers Centre
- Washington Nationals
- Hometown: Washington, D.C.
- Home field: Nationals Park
MLB.TV is available to stream with Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to subscribe to Prime Video for free.
