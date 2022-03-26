Here’s How to Watch the Oscars For Free, So You Don’t Miss Hollywood’s Biggest Night

If you’re a movie buff, you may want to know how to watch the Oscars 2022 online for free to see which films take home an Academy Award and which stars leave empty-handed.

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, started in 1929 as a dinner at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with around 270 guests, where 15 statuettes were awarded honoring actors, directors and other members of the movie industry. The Oscars statuette is a gold-plated bronze trophy on a black metal base that features an Art Deco-style knight holding a sword while standing on a film reel with five spokes. The five spokes represent the original branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who award the Oscars: actors, writers, directors, producers and technicians. The Oscars were first televised in 1953, which continued to broadcast the award show until 1960 when ABC took over. The highest-rated Oscars was the 70th Academy Awards in 1998 when Titanic, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, won Best Picture. More than 57.25 million viewers tuned in that year. The lowest-rated Oscars came in 2021 when Nomadland took home the award for Best Picture. Around 10.4 million viewers tuned in.

While viewership for the Oscars has gone down over the decades, the Hollywood event is still regarded as the most prestigious award show in the movie industry and seen as a conclusion to award season after the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards and other events. So where can one stream the Academy Awards? Read on for how to watch the Oscars online for free even if you don’t have a TV.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The Oscars 2022 air on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

How to watch the Oscars 2022

The Oscars 2022 air on ABC, which is available to stream on services like Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $35 per month.

How to watch the Oscars 2022 online for free

How can one watch the Oscars 2022 online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the Academy Awards at no cost.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch the Oscars 2022 for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the trial ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like ABC, which is where the Oscars 2022 airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Oscars 2022. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

The best way to watch the Oscars 2022 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Oscars 2022. Along with ABC, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Who is the Oscars 2022 host?

The Oscars 2022 has three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The 94th Academy Awards is the first time since 2018 that there’s been an Oscars host. It’s also the first time the Oscars have had three women host the awards show.

In an interview with USA Today, Schumer, Hall and Sykes opened up about their plans to host the Oscars. “I don’t see how we can lose, honestly,” Schumer said. “We’ll know we left it all out on the Oscar stage and that we did it. We’re going to show what three women, and two women of color, can do.” Sykes added, “There will be different variations. Two of us or just one, even three. We’re going to switch it up.” Sykes also talked about how she, Hall and Schumer fit together as hosts. “It was just instant chemistry, we all fit well together,” she said. Hall also revealed the Oscars advice she received from past host Whoopi Goldberg. “Whoopi said just to have fun because if you’re having fun, then the audience is having fun,” she said.

Sykes and Hall also confirmed that they don’t plan to roast the celebrity guests like past Oscars hosts have. “I am leading with love. It’s going to be a fun night. I know these people, They showered, they got dressed up. They worked hard making these films. I’m not ruining anybody’s night,” Sykes said. Hall added, “Roast is too harsh, but we will have fun. They will be part of the joke, they are not the joke.” She continued, “You want the joke to be something that their best friend would say, but they can still laugh about it.”

Who are the Oscars 2022 nominees?

The Power of the Dog had the most nominations at the Oscars 2022 with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. The movie with the second most nominations was Dune with 10 nominations, followed by West Side Story and Belfast with seven nominations each, King Richard with six nominations, Don’t Look Up and Drive My Car with four nominations each, Nightmare Alley with four nominations, and Being the Ricardos and Encanto with three nominations each. See below for the full list of Oscars 2022 Best Picture nominees.

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Where are the Oscars 2022?

The Oscars 2022 will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Dolby Theater is the Oscars’ usual venue except for in 2021, where the award show was hosted at Union Station in L.A.

