How to Watch the Oscars Red Carpet Live to See Show-Stopping Looks From Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett & More Stars

If you care more about the fashion than the actual show, you may be wondering how to watch the Oscars 2023 red carpet live online to see what Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett and more stars are wearing for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Oscars red carpet—which airs for an hour and a half before the awards show—has been around since the Academy Awards’ first live telecast on NBC in 1953. Since then, hundreds of actors and actresses—from Audrey Hepburn to Cher to Julia Roberts—have walked the red carpet in one-of-a-kind designs from the world’s most famous designers and fashion houses, including Valentino, Christian Dior, Vera Wang and Chanel.

“Oscars are prom night and everything else is the homecoming dance,” celebrity fashion expert Tom Fitzgerald told Vox in 2018. “The Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards — all of that is lead-up to the Oscars. [It’s] the biggest night in the motion picture industry, and the award that means more to people in the industry. It has the largest global audience, it gets the most stars, people put on their A-games in terms of promotional style and how they present themselves. No one ever looks as good as they do on Oscar night.”

So where can viewers stream the Oscars red carpet? Read on for how to watch the Oscars red carpet live online to see the parade of star-studded looks.

When is the Oscars 2023 red carpet?

The Oscars 2023 red carpet airs on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

How to watch the Oscars 2023 red carpet live online?

How can fans watch the Oscars 2023 red carpet live online? The 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet airs on ABC, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV in certain markets. ABC is available to stream on Sling TV’s Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue plans in Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; San Francisco, California; Fresno/Visalia, California; Houston, Texas; and Raleigh, North Carolina. See below for how much Sling TV costs in each market.

Sling also has a current deal where subscribers can receive 50 percent off for their first month. See below for how the deal lowers the price for Sling TV for each market.

See below for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Oscars 2023 red carpet with Sling.

Where are the Oscars 2023?

The Oscars 2023 are presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which also hosted the Academy Awards in 2022.

Who is the Oscars 2023 host?

The Oscars 2023 host is Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, Kimmel explained why he wanted to host the Oscars for a third time. “I think it’s probably that I was surprised because I didn’t necessarily think I’d ever do it again or be asked to do it again,” he said. “And it wasn’t one of those situations where they couldn’t get anybody and they asked me at the last minute — I definitely would have said no if that was the case. So, I don’t know, it kind of came out of the blue and they clearly got me at the right moment. I did wait a week to tell my wife. I thought she might react negatively, but she was very positive, so I said, ‘OK, yeah, I’ll do it.'”

He also teased how his Oscars monologue will be “similar” to the opening monologues he performed at the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, as well as other award shows. “It’ll be similar to what I’ve done in the past,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of talents, so there’s not a huge number of areas for me to draw from outside of telling jokes. I mean, I am pretty good at drawing cartoons, so I guess I could sit down and do caricatures of the stars? But I particularly enjoy writing jokes for a specific audience, whether that be at the upfronts or a bunch of TV or movie stars. It enables you to be very specific.”

Kimmel also explained his thought process when writing jokes for award shows like the Oscars and how he’s always conscious of the audience watching at home and not just the celebrities in front of him. “The best advice I got about hosting the Oscars was from Billy Crystal, who told me, ‘Play to the room,'” he said. “You always have to be conscious of the audience at home and make sure they understand what’s going on, but you also want to get laughs in the room — and if you don’t get that, it’s not going to play well for people watching on TV. So that is my focus: not just the actors but all the various production people and show business luminaries who are sitting there listening to your jokes. And unlike most joke situations, they are on camera, so they’re very careful about how they react, and that makes it a harder bar to clear.”

He also discussed the balance of catering to the audience at home and in the theater in another part of his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m in a unique position in that my job is to make fun of people in Hollywood and then to have them sit next to me on the stage,” he said. “And I’ve had 20 years of practice as far as balancing that stuff out goes. When I first started doing [Jimmy Kimmel Live!], I had no practice and there was no balance. I would just mow through the guests and then we wouldn’t have another A-list guest for another eight months.”

He continued, “I’m also very conscious of what this is, that the Oscars is something that is very meaningful to people in the movie industry, and for many of them, this will be the biggest professional night of their lives. The last thing I want to do is ruin it for anyone.”

Who are the Oscars 2023 nominees?

The most-nominated movie at the Oscars 2023 was Everything Everywhere All at Once with 11 nominations, including Best Picture; Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh; Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan; and Best Supporting Actress for Stephanie Hsu. Yeoh is also the first-ever Asian woman nominated in the Best Actress category. “I think what it means to me is all those Asians out there go, ‘You see, it’s possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.’ That is the most important thing. I’m very ordinary. I just work very hard. There are so many brilliant actresses, actors out there who know that they have a seat at the table. All they have to do is find an opportunity and get there,” Yeoh told Deadline in January 2023 after her Oscars nomination was announced.

She continued, “I was so terrified, sitting here thinking, what if I don’t get nominated? What about all those people who have such hopes and they’ve pinned their hopes and aspirations on you to tell us that we should be there? … Sometimes you don’t do things for yourself. You tell stories because it’s important for that story to be told. And you need need it to be out there. And I understand the need for our Asians to turn around and say, ‘We need this,’ because it just validates that we deserve to have a seat at the table, and we deserve to be part of all this.”

Hsu also reacted to Yeoh’s history-making Oscars nomination. Every card that’s ever been stacked against me has been stacked against her tenfold. And to be able to get to experience this together feels like some cycles are breaking, you know? Some patterns are breaking, and I feel really honored to be alongside her and alongside so all the principal cast in our movie and with so much of our crew. There should be different ways in which we measure success and art, but for people who’ve been unseen, it’s major that in 95 years, Michelle’s the first. That’s a big deal,” she said.

See below for the Oscars 2023 nominees in the Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Oscars 2023 Best Actor nominees

Austin Butler as Elvis in Elvis

Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser as Charlie in The Whale

Paul Mescal as Calum Paterson in Aftersun

Bill Nighy as Mr. Rodney Williams in Living

Oscars 2023 Best Actress nominees

Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár in Tár

Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

Andrea Risborough as Leslie Rowlands in To Leslie

Michelle Williams as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once

