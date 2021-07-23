Here’s How to Watch the Olympics For Free, So You Don’t Miss Team USA Winning Gold

If you want to support Team USA but don’t have cable, you may want to know how to watch the Olympics 2021 for free. The 2021 Summer Olympics, which were originally scheduled for 2020 but were postponed because of the current health crisis, will be held from July 23, 2021, to August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Unlike previous Olympics, the 2021 games will be, for the most part, closed to the public because of the current health crisis. This means that there will be little to no spectators, which is more of a reason to watch the Olympics 2021 online or on TV. The 2021 Summer Olympics also sees the introductions of several new sports such as karate, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing. The games will also see the return of sports like baseball, softball and madison cycling, which were excluded from recent Olympic.

As for who’s on Team USA, the 2021 Summer Olympics will include fan-favorite athletes like gymnast Simone Biles, track and field star Allyson Felix, swimmer Katie Ledecky and soccer player Megan Rapinoe. But that’s just a short list of the star power at this year’s games. Ahead is how to watch the Olympics 2021 for free to not miss Team USA bringing home the gold.

When are the Olympics 2021?

The 2021 Summer Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 28. The 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony will air on NBC at 6:55 a.m. ET on July 23. It will also re-air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 23. The 2021 Olympics Closing Ceremony will air on NBC at 6:55 a.m. ET on August 8. For the full schedule of each sport, check NBCOlympics.com.

After the 2021 Summer Olympics, the 2021 Summer Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5. The Paralympics will start 16 days after the Olympics end.

Where are the Olympics 2021?

The 2021 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo was selected as the host city during the 125 IOC Session in 2013. The 2021 games will mark the second time Japan has hosted the Summer Olympics. The first time was in 1964. The 2021 Summer Olympics also makes Japan the first city in Asia to host the summer games twice. Along with the 2021 and 1964 Olympic games, Japan has also hosted two Winter Olympics in Sapporo in 1972 and in Nagano in 1998. (Tokyo was scheduled to host the 1940 Summer Olympics but pulled out in 1938.) The 2021 Olympics also marks the second of three consecutive Olympics hosted in East Asia. The other two are the 2018 Winter Olympics, which were hosted in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing, China.

How to watch the Olympics 2021 for free

So how can fans watch the Olympics 2021 for free? NBC is the home for the 2021 Summer Olympics ,but the event will also air on USA, CNBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel and Golf Channel. Ahead, we break down various ways to stream the 2021 Olympics online if you don’t have a TV.

Peacock is the best way to watch the Olympics 2021 for free if you don’t have a TV. The site, which is NBC’s exclusive streaming service, offers three plans: a free plan, Peacock Premium (which costs $4.99 per month) and Peacock Premium Plus (which costs $9.99 per month.)

On the free plan, which users can sign up for with just their email, viewers can live-stream two of the most popular Olympic sports: gymnastics and track and field. Users can also live-stream the Closing Ceremony on August 8. Check Peacock for the full schedule of the gymnastics and track and field competitions, but both sports start airing at either 4 a.m. or 6 a.m. ET. Those who want to watch U.S. men’s basketball will need on Peacock will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium ($4.99). Peacock will have an exact schedule of U.S. men’s basketball games as well, but most match air at around midnight or 8 a.m. ET.

For those who want to watch other sports, Peacock has several news and highlight shows throughout the day that recap the competitions and re-air footage from the games. “Tokyo Live,” hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, airs from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET and offers live look-ins at the athletes. “Tokyo Gold,” which is hosted by Rich Eisen, airs from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET and features daily highlights from the games. “On Her Turf at the Olympics,” hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz, airs from 7 to 7:30 p.m., spotlights female athletes. “Tokyo Tonight,” hosted by Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne, airs from 7:30 p.m. to midnight and is an Olympics news show.

For those who want to watch Olympics 2021 online live either online or on their TV, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Given that the Olympics are two weeks long, the deal is more than enough time for fans to watch their favorite sports.

Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like NBC, which is where the Olympics airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Olympics. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Olympics on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Hulu+ With Live TV is another excellent option to watch the Olympics 2021. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including NBC to watch the Olympics, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. That’s half of the Olympics. While the trial doesn’t cover the whole Olympics, users can watch half of the Olympics on Hulu+ With Live TV and the other half with a free trial for another service….say, like Fubo TV. (Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.)

For the best way to watch the Olympics for free, sign up for both Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial and Fubo TV’s free trial. Both services offer seven-day free trials, which is enough to stream almost all of the Olympics. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including NBC to watch the Olympics, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, but if you play it smart, you won’t need to subscribe at all to watch the Olympics.

