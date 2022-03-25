Here’s How to Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Doc For Free to Hear the True Story Behind ‘Sour’

If you are among the many fans who belt “Drivers License” out at the top of your lungs on any given day, you’re probably going to want to know how to watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online for free now that it’s streaming on Disney Plus. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some tips and tricks for streaming Olivia’s intimate new documentary on Disney+ for free below.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, directed by Stacey Lee, follows the “Brutal” singer on her journey to releasing her 2021 debut album, SOUR. In Driving Home 2 U, the journey is a literal one at that: Rodrigo takes a road trip from Salt Lake City, Utah—which is where she began writing the 11-track, Grammy-nominated record—all the way to Los Angeles, California, in her trusty Ford Bronco. Along the way, viewers get to hear Rodrigo’s take on each song on the album, including the inspiration behind viral hits like “Deja Vu,” and, of course, “Drivers License.” The intimate documentary also features new live arrangements of her songs, interviews and never-before-seen footage from her recording process for SOUR.

For everything there is to know about Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U—from when it premieres online, to how to watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U for free even if you aren’t a Disney+ subscriber yet—just keep on reading up ahead.

When is Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U streaming?

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U is available to stream on Disney Plus beginning on March 25, 2022.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U is exclusively available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (paying for the full year will save you around $16 compared to paying month-to-month.) You can also find Disney Plus as part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with commercials and $19.99 per month for Hulu without commercials. It’s a worthwhile subscription, especially when considering what you stand to save.

Given that Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month, you’d be paying a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price. All in all, this bundle comes in at around 25 percent less than paying for each streamer individually.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online free

Of course, not everyone wants to pay to watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U on Disney Plus. So, how can you watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online for free? Up ahead, we’ve gathered some tips and tricks for watching Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online for free, even if you aren’t a current Disney+ subscriber.

Here’s one of the best hacks for watching Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online for free: If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.)

Lest we forget, customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for the aforementioned Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. You can check out Verizon’s FAQ here to find out how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription and watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U online for free.

How long is Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U?

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U is one hour and 17 minutes long.

Is there a trailer for Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U?

Yes! A teaser trailer was shared on February 17, 2022, and was followed by an official trailer, which was released by Disney+ on March 17, 2022. Check out the full trailer here.

What is Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U about?

In Driving Home 2 U, Olivia Rodrigo walks fans through the process of composing SOUR, her first album, which was released to critical acclaim in May 2021 following the viral success of its lead single, “Drivers License,” in 2020. The film, billed as an intimate documentary, also includes new live renditions of the album’s tracks. Along with Rodrigo’s account of the inspiration behind her songs, Driving Home 2 U also contains footage from the creation and recording of SOUR, along with never-before-seen interviews about the album. The film talks place largely on the road, with Rodrigo speaking about hermusic and life while driving from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in the film.

