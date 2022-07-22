Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Nope’ at Home to See Jordan Peele’s New Epic Horror

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you loved movies like Get Out and Us, you may want to know how to watch Nope at home online for free to see Jordan Peele’s newest horror sci-fi.

Nope is a science-fiction horror movie directed, written and produced by Peele. The film follows follows brother and sister OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), two ranch-owning siblings who—after a phenomenon that causes random objects to fall from the sky and kill their father—make it their mission to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of technology salesperson Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and documentary director Antlers Hoist (Michael Wincott).

In an interview with Fandango in 2022, Peele explained how the idea for Nope came about. “I wrote it in a time where we were a little bit worried about the future of cinema,” he said. “So the first thing I knew was that I wanted to create a spectacle. I wanted to create something the audience would have to come see. So I set my sights on the great American UFO story here and the movie itself deals with spectacle and the good and bad that come from this idea of attention.”

Steven Yeun, who plays Ricky "Jupe" Park also told Fandango about how Peele's movies reinvent the horror genre. "I think through that experience, the thing that I have learned is in those genre setups, it's easy to maybe rely on the tropes, but really I think we're all looking for something deeply human and that's what makes it unsettling," he said. "When Jordan asked me to be a part of this, we had a lot of conversations, and I think we could have left it at certain places where it would have ended up maybe being more of a trope. But we've never really let the conversation live there. It always ended at like a deeply human person. So for me, I just follow people who see that." He continued, "I think Jordan sees that. I don't think he's necessarily always trying to construct something that's, like, not real. I think he's always trying to do something that's very real."

So…is there a way to watch Nope at home online for free? Well, there is a way, but you’ll have to wait. Read on for when Nope will be available to stream and how to watch it at no cost.

When does Nope come out?

Nope premieres in theaters on July 19, 2022.

How to watch Nope online

How can fans watch Nope online? Nope is expected to stream on Peacock on September 2, 2022, which is 45 days after its theatrical release date. Nope is distributed by Universal Pictures, which is under NBCUniversal—the same company that owns Peacock. Though Nope’s release date on Peacock hasn’t been confirmed, most recent Universal Pictures movies—such as Downtown Abbey: A New Era, The Northman, The Bad Guys and Ambulance—have streamed on Peacock 45 days after their theatrical release date, so it’s expected that Nope will follow the same timeline.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, offers three plans: a Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Nope, however, users will need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

How to watch Nope online for free

How can fans watch Nope online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Nope once it’s released on Peacock—even if you don’t have a subscription yet.

If you want to watch Nope online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Nope

Another way to watch Nope online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Firestarter online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Nope

What is Nope about?

What is Nope about? Nope is a science-fiction horror movie written, directed and produced by Jordan Peele, who has also directed films like Get Out and Us. Nope follows brother and sister OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), two ranch-owning siblings who—after a phenomenon that causes random objects to fall from the sky and kill their father—make it their mission to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of technology salesperson Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and documentary director Antlers Hoist (Michael Wincott).

Who’s in the Nope cast?

The Nope cast includes Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in the lead roles of OJ Haywood and Emerald Haywood. The Nope cast also includes Steven Yeun in the role of Ricky “Jupe” Park, Brandon Perea in the role of Angel Torres, and Barbie Ferreira in the role of Nessie. See the full Nope cast below.

Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood

Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood

Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park

Brandon Perea as Angel Torres

Michael Wincott as Antlers Holst

Wrenn Schmidt as Amber Park

Keith David as Otis Haywood Sr.

Donna Mills as Bonnie Clayton

Barbie Ferreira as Nessie

Devon Graye as Ryder Muybridge

Eddie Jemison as Buster

Oz Perkins as Fynn Bachman

Terry Notary as Gordy

Andrew Patrick Ralston as Tom Rogan/Brett Houston

Jennifer Lafleur as Phyllis Mayberry/Margaret Houston

Nope is expected to stream on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus on September 2, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

