Here’s How to Watch ‘Nightmare Alley’ For Free to See Guillermo del Toro’s Best Picture Contender

If you’re a fan of Guillermo del Toro, you may want to know how to watch Nightmare Alley online for free to see the director’s newest Oscar-nominated movie.

Nightmare Alley, which premiered in December 2021, is based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same title. The book follows Stanton “Stan” Carlisle, a charming and ambitious carnival worker with a mysterious past. The novel is based on conversations Gresham had with former carnival workers who were also serving as volunteers with the Loyalist forces in the Spanish Civil War. Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley—which is the second adaptation of Gresham’s book after a 1997 version—has received positive reviews from critics and was nominated for four Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. The movie—which is Del Toro’s 11th overall—also features a star-studded cast that includes actors like Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette.

In an interview with The Wrap in 2022, del Toro explained how he thinks Nightmare Alley is different than other recent horror movies. “The last few years, the horrors in real life have come at a really fast pace,” he said. “I always say that in my movies, the real monster is man. And it was about time to try it without any monsters, any creations or any fantastical elements. This is a movie that is constructed carefully — and the climax is not an explosion, not a big effect, not a big technical marvel. It’s the most beautiful narrative device: a closeup. For me, this was about removing a lot of the safety nets that come with fantasy.” He continued, “Noir, like horror, always comes in times of great anxiety. If you watch the evolution of noir, from Robert Mitchum to Lee Marvin or Elliot Gould to the neo-noir in the ’80s and ’90s, each of those is almost like a time capsule of their time. And this is a movie permeated by the anxieties, the uncertainties and the dissolution of truth in 2021.”

So where can one stream Nightmare Alley? Read on for how to watch Nightmare Alley online for free to see Guillermo del Toro’s latest Best Picture nominee.

How to watch Nightmare Alley online

Nightmare Alley is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Nightmare Alley online for free

So how can one watch Nightmare Alley online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Nightmare Alley at no cost, even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

How long is Nightmare Alley?

Nightmare Alley‘s running time is 150 minutes or two hours and 30 minutes.

Who’s in the Nightmare Alley cast?

The Nightmare Alley cast includes A-list actors like Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and Rooney Mara. See the full Nightmare Alley cast below.

Bradley Cooper as Stanton “Stan” Carlisle

Cate Blanchett as Lilith Ritter

Toni Collette as Zeena Krumbein

Willem Dafoe as Clement “Clem” Hoatley

Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle

Rooney Mara as Mary Margaret “Molly” Cahill

Ron Perlman as Bruno

Mary Steenburgen as Felicia Kimball

David Strathairn as Peter “Pete” Krumbein

Mark Povinelli as Major Mosquito

Peter MacNeill as Judge Charles Kimball

Holt McCallany as Anderson

Paul Anderson as Geek #1

Lara Jean Chorostecki as Louise Hoatley

Jim Beaver as Sheriff Jedediah Judd

Clifton Collins Jr. as Funhouse Jack

Tim Blake Nelson as Carny Boss

David Hewlett as Dr. Elrood

Dian Bachar as Fee Fee the Birdgirl

Stephen McHattie as Hobo #1

In an interview with Variety in 2022, Cooper, who replaced Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role of Stan, opened up about what it was like to take on the character after someone else. “Nightmare Alley was an interesting example of how insecure I am,” Cooper said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I still am the guy that wants to be in the group,’ because I had no intention of acting in anything other than what I’ve been writing. Leonardo DiCaprio fell out, and Guillermo del Toro came to me. I still remember thinking, ‘Oh wow, the guys that don’t hire me, they want to hire me?’ And then it was like, ‘Of course, I have to do it just because I’ve never been allowed into that group.’ It was insecurity and ego.” He continued, “Thankfully, it wound up being an incredible experience. And that was very interesting to me to play a character, Stanton Carlisle, who has clearly been traumatized as a kid, has no parental foundation, has no foundation for love, intimacy, real connection, and he just is surviving off of a gratification and a desperate need to find out who he is.”

Cooper also opened up about what he learned from playing Stanton and his experience on Nightmare Alley. “In this movie, a lot of things happened on the day,” he said. “It felt like Stanton taught Guillermo and I about where this exploration into humanity could go. It was terrifying for both Guillermo and myself because of that; it was really going into the unknowing. The whole movie leads towards the end, where finally someone tells him who he is.”

Nightmare Alley is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

