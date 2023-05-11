How To Watch The NBA Playoffs 2023 Live For Free To See Who Makes The Finals

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The time is here. With only a couple of games leading up to the NBA Finals, here’s how to watch the NBA Playoffs live online for free or for a discount in real life.

Both Eastern and Western conferences are in the heat toward the championship. The Los Angeles Lakers are facing fellow California rivals the Golden State Warriors, while the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are locked in a battle head to head battle and are currently 3-2. Meanwhile, on the Eastern side, the Miami Heat are currently leading out the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers are also playing it off with the Boston Celtics on a tight lead.

You don’t want to miss out on the action of the NBA Playoffs. Here’s how to watch the NBA Playoffs live online for free leading up to the Finals.

Where to watch the NBA Playoffs 2023

The NBA Playoffs air on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, which are available to stream on services like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and ESPN Plus. Read on for how to watch the NBA Playoffs 2023 live online for free and the services to stream each network the games air on.

How to watch NBA Playoffs 2023 live online for free

Fubo is one of the few ways to watch the NBA Playoffs 2023 live online for free. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers three plans: a Pro plan for $74.99 per month; an Elite plan for $84.99 per month; and a Premier plan for $94.99 per month.

Fubo’s Pro plan includes 155 channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Elite plan includes 215 channels; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Premier plan includes 224 channels; Showtime; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo doesn’t require a contract and can be canceled or restarted at any time.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching the NBA Playoffs 2023 on Fubo

How to watch NBA Playoffs online

How to watch NBA Playoff games on ABC Live online

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch the NBA Playoffs 2023 without cable this year. The streamer currently offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange or both together. Sling Orange costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and provide channels to watch NBA Playoffs 2023 online as the games air live, with Sling Blue costs $45 ($22.50 for your first month) while Sling Blue+Orange gives you everything—that’s a whopping 48 channels for $60 per month ($30 for your first month). If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the NBA playoffs online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NBA games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch the NBA Playoffs 2023 online for just over $10 each.

Watch NBA Playoffs'' on Sling $20+ Buy Now

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch NBA Playoffs 2023 online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including channels to watch2023 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream NBA games throughout the season, along with the women’s NCAA March Madness games airing on ESPN. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. Hulu also offers no ads + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) for $82.99, and Live TV Only for $68.99 a month.

How to watch NBA Playoff games on ESPN live online

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch NBA Playoffs 2023 online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including channels to watch2023 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream NBA games throughout the season, along with the women’s NCAA March Madness games airing on ESPN. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. Hulu also offers no ads + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) for $82.99, and Live TV Only for $68.99 a month.

Some NBA Playoff games can also be watched on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for a monthly plan or $99.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 17 percent or $20 from the monthly rate. ESPN Plus also offers exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches for $70 for existing subscribers. New subscribers can also get a special discounted bundle that includes a one-year membership to ESPN Plus, as well as one pay-per-view match for $89.98.

ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

How to watch NBA Playoff games on TNT live online

NBA Playoffs channels offered: TNT, ESPN, ABC

How to watch NBA Playoff games on NBA TV live online

NBA Playoffs Streaming & TV Schedule

Here’s the schedule for the NBA Playoffs. The NBA Finals is set to be scheduled on June 1, 2023, with all games airing on ABC.

* denotes that game will be played if necessary.

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: 76ers 87, Celtics 121

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: Celtics 115, 76ers 116

Game 5: 76ers, 115, Celtics 103

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, Thurs., May 11, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sun., May 14, time and channel TBD

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Heat 105, Knicks 111

Game 3: Knicks 86, Heat 105

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

*Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Fri., May 12, time TBD on ESPN

*Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Mon., May 15 at 8 p.m. on TNT

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

Game 2: Lakers 100, Warriors 127

Game 3: Warriors 97, Lakers 127

Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 202

Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 016

*Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, Fri., May 12, time TBD on ESPN

*Game 7: Lakers at Warriors, Sun., May 14, time TBD, ABC

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns 107, Nuggets 125

Game 2: Suns 87, Nuggets 97

Game 3: Nuggets 114, Suns 121

Game 4: Nuggets 124, Suns 129

Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thurs., May 11, 10 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sun., May 14, time and channel TBD

How to get tickets for NBA Playoffs

If you want to experience the NBA Playoff games IRL, here’s how to get tickets so you don’t miss the action.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “NBA Playoffs” or your favorite team Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the NBA Playoffs!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “NBA Playoffs“ Filter by City to find game dates in your area or where your favorite team is playing Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy NBA Playoffs!

