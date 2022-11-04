Here’s How to Watch ‘My Policeman’ at Home For Free to See Harry Styles’ Queer Romance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Harry Styles fan, you may want to know how to watch My Policeman at home online for free to see the “As It Was” singer’s first role lead role.

My Policeman is based on the 2012 book by Bethan Roberts of the same title. The novel tells the story of Tom Cullen (Harry Styles), a policeman in 1950s Brighton, England, who has a secret relationship with a man named Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) behind the back of his wife, Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin.) My Policeman—which is based on the real-life relationship between author E.M. Roster and policeman Bob Buckingham and his wife—follows Tom as he navigates both relationships until one of them breaks and all three lives are destroyed.

In an interview with Billboard in September 2022, director Michael Grandage opened up about what it was like to direct Styles in his first lead film role. “No time did I ever feel I was working with any newcomer or beginner or novice,” he said. “He’s somebody who is adept at going out in front of thousands of people a night, and he knows that that isn’t just about walking out and going up to a microphone; it’s about walking out and performing. All that happens when you take on a role like Tom Burgess. You just have to take all of those skills of trying to play to an audience and bring it into a very different arena. But he’s got all the skills, Harry.” He continued, “[Styles is] very easy at taking direction. In fact, very open and asks for it a lot. He takes great care in checking I’m happy. The way most directors work is you tend only to give notes if something is not working — but Harry loves the dialogue, just to check everything is going okay. And, as soon as he realizes, and he did quite quickly, that part of the way of taking direction is to wait for a dialogue about shifting something, then he’s completely open to that as well.”

Grandage also revealed Styles’ reaction to the queer sex scenes in My Policeman. “He’s an actor, and actors are required to do what is in the script. But it’s just worth saying that all the stuff surrounding all of the intimacy in the film was done on the basis of a very strong level of trust,” Grandage said. “I told all the actors that I would never ever put anything in the final edit that they haven’t seen and approved of. We had, obviously, an intimacy coordinator working with us, who was a very wonderful facilitator about making sure that the language we were using was very much what I wanted to use in the film — which is a choreographic language, almost sculptural, the way the hands and flesh all interacted. There was a vision for the sculptural nature of that right from the beginning, because it isn’t just about intimacy; it’s about the way you portray hands, generally, throughout the film.”

So where can fans stream My Policeman if they don’t want go to the movie theaters? Read on for how to watch My Policeman at home online for free to see Harry Styles’ next acting role.

When does My Policeman come out?

My Policeman premiered in theaters on October 21, 2022, and became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.

How to watch My Policeman online

My Policeman is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch My Policeman online for free

Read on for how to watch My Policeman online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching My Policeman on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who’s in the My Policeman cast?

The My Policeman cast includes Harry Styles in the lead role of PC Tom Burgess, and David Dawson as Tom’s romantic interest, Patrick Hazlewood. See the full My Policeman cast below.

Harry Styles as PC Tom Burgess

Linus Roache as old Tom Burgess

Emma Corrin as Marion Taylor

Gina McKee as old Marion Taylor

David Dawson as Patrick Hazlewood

Rupert Everett as old Patrick Hazlewood

Kadiff Kirwan as Nigel

In an interview with Rolling Stone in August 2022, Styles opened up about how Tom’s journey with his sexuality reflects his own. “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,’” Styles said. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.” Styles also told Rolling Stone about how he thinks the sex scenes in My Policeman are different from other on-screen queer love scenes. “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles said. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

Director Michael Grandage also told Vanity Fair in June 2022 that the sex scenes in My Policeman “quite literally show something that was about ‘lovemaking’ in the broadest sense of the word, something that was choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on.” Grandage also revealed to Vanity Fair that Styles wasn’t the first choice to play Tom, but he still committed to memorizing “every single beat” of the movie. “He knew other people’s lines; he knew all of his lines,” Grandage said. “He knew why he wanted to talk about it, why one scene worked this way and another worked. I found that extremely impressive.”

Dawson also revealed to Variety in October 2022 that his first scene with Styles and Corrin was a scene where their characters get drunk at a bar and sing a song. “The first time the three of us got together, we were thrown into a sound booth,” Dawson said. “We got around the piano and we had to sing for each other, and that was a really clever way of breaking the ice.” Corrin added, “Like a recording studio. Which is Harry’s natural habitat, but we both were scared shitless.”

Corrin also told Variety about how the chemistry between her, Styles and Dawson made the magic of My Policeman. “We were really lucky because we had about three weeks of rehearsal before we started shooting, which is incredibly rare,” Corrin said. “And we rehearsed as groups of three — I think mainly because of COVID, actually — but I wonder how it would have been different if we rehearsed as six.” Roache, who plays an older version of Tom, also told Variety about how he didn’t feel pressure to imitate Styles’ performance of the character. “[Grandage] also freed us up in a way, saying, ‘We’re different people 40 years later, so don’t worry about trying to imitate your younger partner. It was a relief to be released from the person having to imitate Harry Styles,” he said. In his research for his role in My Policeman Dawson revealed to Variety that he watched BBC’s Against the Law and researched “the history of gay bars as safe spaces.” “It gave me a real, greater appreciation of just what those spaces mean and symbolize, and made me feel incredibly privileged to live now, as a gay man, and have the freedoms and the rights that I have — and to not take that for granted,” he said.

My Policeman is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.