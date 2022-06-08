Here’s How to Watch Ms. Marvel For Free, So You Can Meet the MCU’s New Teen Hero

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’re definitely going to want to know how to watch Ms. Marvel online for free to see Iman Vellani as the MCU’s newest superhero, Kamala Khan. And the good news is, we have some inside tips to stream for free up ahead.

Ms. Marvel—the latest TV series produced as part of the MCU’s Phase 4 offerings on Disney Plus—introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen from New Jersey. Described as an “avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe” by Disney Plus, Kamala is a Marvel superhero stan herself, with a special fondness for her namesake, Captain Marvel. But her life turns from reverence to lived experience when she ends up getting superpowers of her own. Along the way, Kamala navigates a double life as both a newfound hero and as the nerdy, misunderstood daughter of Pakistani parents back home. She also has to find out if being a superhero is all it’s cracked up to be. In the sage words of Peter Parker’s uncle Ben, “With great power, comes great responsibility.”

Iman Vellani, who makes her acting debut for Marvel and Disney+ as Kamala, opened up about what it means to represent her Muslim and Pakistani roots on screen in an interview with Variety. “I didn’t realize there was space for someone like me in the industry—and I know that sounds super cheesy or whatever, but it’s so true. Beyond representation on screen, seeing ethnic names in the credits matters so much.” She went on to address the similarities between herself and Kamala: “Kamala was a Pakistani Muslim superhero fanatic; I was a Pakistani Muslim superhero fanatic. And [the story] wasn’t about her being Pakistani, or about being Muslim, it was about her being in love with superheroes and having this innate desire to want to help people and do the right thing because she has powers.”

“She doesn’t know how to fight—she’s a 16-year-old kid—but she knows that she has to use them for good,” Vellani added. “She had such a strong moral code and I really admired how her family and friends were also part of her story and her friends. It felt very close to home. It felt like my life, like the comics were written about me, literally.”

To see Iman’s journey as Kamala come to life on screen, you’ll have to tune into Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus—and there’s a way to do so for free. Read on ahead to find out how to watch Ms. Marvel online for free to see the latest TV series in the MCU.

When does Ms. Marvel come out?

Ms. Marvel premiered on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on Disney Plus.

How to watch Ms. Marvel online

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.)

How to watch Ms. Marvel online for free

So how can one watch Ms. Marvel online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Ms. Marvel at no cost to get to know Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

When are new Ms. Marvel episodes released?

New Ms. Marvel episodes are released Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

How many episodes is Ms. Marvel?

There are six episodes in Ms. Marvel season 1, beginning on June 8, 2022 and concluding on July 13, 2022.

Who’s in the Ms. Marvel cast?

The Ms. Marvel cast includes Iman Vellani, who stars as the series’ title character, along with some familiar faces. See the full Ms. Marvel cast below.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala’s best friend.

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Kamala’s close friend.

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala’s mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala’s father

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Kamala’s older brother

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, the most popular girl at Kamala’s school.

Azhar Usman as Najaf, a halal food vendor.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how else to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.