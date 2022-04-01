Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Morbius’ For Free to See Jared Leto as Marvel’s New Antihero

If you love vampires and Marvel movies, you may want to know how to watch Morbius online for free and when it will be available to stream on Disney Plus.

Morbius is the third movie in Sony’s new Spider-Man Universe, which started with Venom in 2018 and continued with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021. The fourth movie in the Spider-Man universe is Kraven the Hunter, which is set to premiere on January 13, 2023. The Spider-Man Universe also includes upcoming movies about Madame Web, the Sinister Six, Nightwatch, Jackpot a third Venom movie, as well as shows based on Marvel characters like Silk, Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Morbius is based on the Marvel Comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire, a.k.a. Dr. Michael Morbius, who debuted as an enemy of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 comic in October 1971. The character—a scientist with a rare blood disease whose attempt to cure himself transforms him into a vampire-like creature with superman powers—is played by Jared Leto, who also plays the Joker in the D.C. Extended Universe’s Suicide Squad movies.

“Look, what I loved about this is it was an opportunity to bring the character to life for the very first time. And it’s harder and harder to do that, because a lot of these incredible, iconic characters have been portrayed,” Leto told Screen Rant in 2022 about what drew him to Morbius. “They’ve been realized before. So, that was really exciting to start from scratch. I was excited to be part of what Marvel’s doing with these characters, and I thought Sony is just doing an incredible job.” He continued, “And I’m also a sucker for a big fun popcorn movie. I think it’s exciting that this is exclusively in theaters, and it’s coming out April 1, at this time where we’re having a little sense of normalcy in some parts of the world. I think that’s really nice as well.”

Leto also opened up about how his lifelong love of vampire led him to Morbius. “You know, I’ve always loved vampires. I love the Anne Rice novels. One of the very first movies I ever saw was Dracula; that black-and-white Dracula. So, I’ve always loved that. I love The Hunger with David Bowie, it was a great film not a lot of people have seen. For me, there’s something iconic about the opportunity,” he said. “It’s one of the roles that you want to play, so it’s great to do a different spin. This isn’t exactly a vampire, but some of those qualities are there.”

He also told the site that he’d be open to starring with Tom Holland—who’s plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies—in an upcoming Spider-Man film. “Well, I think Tom Holland and I have a date with destiny. I think he is, by the way, just a phenomenal actor. What a great Spider Man. I really think he’s just a terrific talent. But it would be great to get in the ring with him and go head-to-head, for sure,” he said.

So when will Morbius be available to stream on Disney Plus? Read on for how to watch Morbius online for free once it hits streaming services.

When does Morbius come out?

Morbius premieres in theaters on April 1, 2022.

When is Morbius free on Disney Plus?

When is Morbius free on Disney Plus? It won’t be for a while. While Sony and Disney (who co-own the Spider-Man Universe, which includes Morbius) haven’t announced when Morbius will be on Disney Plus, the movie isn’t expected to stream on the service until 2023. the movie will be first available to stream on Netflix, which signed a deal with Sony in 2021 to have first-pay-window rights to Sony movies starting in 2022. The deal, which runs until 2026, means that Sony movies, including any upcoming Spider-Man films, will stream on Netflix first before they’ll be available to stream on Disney Plus.

While other MCU movies Spider-Man appeared in, like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, are available to stream on Disney Plus, Sony and Disney’s Spider-Man movies—including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home—weren’t on the service until Disney Plus’ recent deal with Sony in 2021. This means that Morbius won’t be available to stream on Disney Plus until around September or October 2023, which is around 18 months from the movie’s release date in March 2022.

How to watch Morbius online

So how can one watch Morbius online? The movie will be available to stream on Disney Plus sometime around September and October 2023, according to Decider. Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.)

How to watch Morbius online for free

How can one watch Morbius online for free? Read on for how to watch Morbius online for free when the movie hits Disney Plus.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Who’s in the Morbius cast?

Who’s in the Morbius cast? The Morbius cast includes Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease whose attempt to cure himself transforms him into a vampire-like creature with superhuman powers. The Morbius cast also includes Matt Smith as the villain, Milo Morbius, Michael’s brother who suffers from the same rare blood disease and gains the same abilities as his brother. See below for the full Morbius cast.

Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius

Matt Smith as Milo Morbius

Joseph Esson as Young Milo.

Adria Arjona as Martine BancroftH

Jared Harris as Dr. Emil Nicholas

Al Madrigal as Alberto “Al” Rodriguez

Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud

Corey Johnson as Mr. Fox

Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / Vulture

