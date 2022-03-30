Here’s How to Watch ‘Moon Knight’ For Free to See Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s Newest Superhero

If you’re a diehard fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you may want to know how to watch Moon Knight online for free to see Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s newest superhero.

Moon Knight—which is the latet series in the MCU’s Phase 4—is based on the Marvel Comic character Marc Spector (a.k.a. Moon Knight), a son of a rabbi who served as a Marine and worked as a CIA operative before he became a mercenary. While on a job in Sudan, Marc—who is introduced int he “Werewolf by Night #32” comic in 1975—is killed by a fellow mercenary near an unearthed tomb with the statue of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. After he’s revived and healed, Marc claims that Khonshu told him to be the “moon’s knight” and redeem his life of violence by protecting and avenging the innocent. It’s also later revealed in the Moon Knight comics that Marc has dissociative identity disorder, which manifests itself as alternate personalities known as Grant and Lockey.

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” executive producer Grant Curtis told USA Today in 2022. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

In an interview with NME, Oscar Isaac, who plays Marc Spector / Moon Knight and is an executive producer on the series, opened up about how important it was for him to represent those with disassociate identity disorder. “This is a first for the MCU: where the story itself is about a person and their DID,” he said. Isaac also told the site about what it was like to play multiple personalities. “Generally, the fun part about being an actor is reacting to something, right?” he said. “Like, [your scene partner] does something different, which changes the way you do it and keeps you present. But sometimes [on Moon Knight], I’d show up on set and it would be a scene with myself. So I’d have to figure out, ‘Well, who do I want to be first?’”

So where can one stream Moon Knight at no cost? Read on for how to watch Moon Knight online for free to see the latest TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When does Moon Knight come out?

Moon Knight premiered at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on March 30, 2022, on Disney Plus.

How to watch Moon Knight online

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.)

How to watch Moon Knight online for free

So how can one watch Moon Knight online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Moon Knight at no cost to see Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s newest superhero.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

When are new Moon Knight episodes released?

New Moon Knight episodes are released Wednesdays at at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

How many episodes is Moon Knight?

There are six episodes in Moon Knight season 1 that will air between March 30, 2022, and May 4, 2022.

Who’s in the Moon Knight cast?

The Moon Knight cast includes Oscar Isaac as Marvel Comics superhero Moon Knight (a.k.a. Marc Spector), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. Ethan Hawke stars as Arthur Harrow, a religious zealot and the main villain of Moon Knight. See the full Moon Knight cast below.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight :

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow:

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart / Midnight Man

Lucy Thackeray as Donna

Antonia Salib as Taweret

Rey Lucas as Elias Spector

Ann Akinjirin as Bobby

David Ganly as Billy

Fernanda Andrade as Wendy Spector

In an interview with USA Today in 2022, Isaac, who is an executive producer on Moon Knight, revealed why he was immediately drawn to the series and Marc. “He’s this Jewish Chicago guy who is enslaved to an Egyptian god. And one of his alters is English,” he said. “It’s already like, ‘What?!’ He continued, “I leaned into this Chicago guy who’s pushing people away. You feel the way that Steven feels: ‘Why is he such a (jerk)? I don’t really want to be around him.’ As the story progresses, you see that thaw happen.”

Isaac also told the newspaper about Moon Knight‘s representation of dissociative identity disorder and how the series is “quite true to the psychological horror of not knowing what’s happening and the slow revelations of the truth.” He continued, “It’s amazing that the brain has this survival mechanism, this way to cope. At a very young age, if you’re going through sustained horrible trauma and abuse, something that can happen in order for one to survive is the brain splits into an alternate personality that has no idea of what’s happening. Otherwise, you die because it’s just so awful. And that is its own incredible, kind of beautiful superpower.”

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how else to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.