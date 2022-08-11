Here’s How to Watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game Live to See the Cubs & Reds Face Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love Field of Dreams, you may want to know how to watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game live (and for a deal) to see the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds face off in a match inspired by the iconic sports movie.

The MLB Field of Dreams Game is an annual regular-season game that sees two teams play at a ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to a cornfield where the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, was filmed. The movie—which the MLB Field of Dreams Game is named after—starred Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracted the ghosts of baseball legends, such as Shoeless Joe Jackson. The film, which was based on W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 book Shoeless Joe, was nominated for three Oscars including Best Picture, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The first MLB Field of Dreams Game was held in 2021 between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The game started with Costner walking in with the players and managers from both the White Sox and Yankees before introducing the match. The second MLB Field of Dreams Game was held in 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

At a press conference for the first MLB Field of Dreams Game in 2021, Costner looked back at the impact of the movie. “It was the perfect little movie,” he said. “The climax, rather than a big car chase, was, ‘Do you want to have a catch?’ And it worked. And what I’ve seen out here is a replication of the attention to detail.” He added, “There are movies I’ve been in that were great when they were written, and by the time someone got their hands on them, they were different movies. This movie really held its line. It could’ve been goofy. It wasn’t.”

So where can fans stream the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game to see which team wins? Read on for how to watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 to see who comes out on top between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

When is the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022?

The MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 airs on August 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT on FOX. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

How to watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 live

How can fans watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 live? The MLB Field of Dreams Game airs on FOX, which is available to stream on services like like Sling TV, which offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game, fans will need to subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Along with their half-off deal, Sling TV also has a current promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal. Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 live.

Visit Sling.com and click “Try Us Today” Select Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue as your service Enter your information and payment method Search for “FOX” and watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Who are the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 teams?

The teams playing in the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 are the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Both teams will also have special uniforms for the game. The Cincinnati Reds will have uniforms inspired by their gear from 1919, the year the team won the World Series over the Chicago White Sox. The Cincinnati Reds’ uniforms are white with navy pinstripes with the team’s classic logo embroidered on the left chest. The Cincinnati Reds’ cap is also white with navy pinstripes and features a vintage red “C” on the front. The Chicago Cubs’ uniforms will be solid cream jerseys similar to the ones worn their their 1929 National League pennant-winning season. The uniforms feature the team’s old logo showing a bear cub holding a bat inside a large red and navy “C”. The uniforms also include navy blue caps with a white bear cub.

The Cincinnati Reds will be the home team for the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 and will bat last. After an off-day on August 12, 2022, for both teams, the series will resume on August 13, 2022, at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

See below for the expected starting lineups for both teams, according to MLB.com. Left-handed rookie Nick Lodolo will serve as the starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, while veteran left-hander Drew Smyly will serve as the starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati Reds:

Jonathan India, 2B

Nick Senzel, CF

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Joey Votto, 1B

Donovan Solano, DH

Aristides Aquino, RF

Albert Almora Jr., LF

Jose Barrero, SS

Michael Papierski, C Chicago Cubs:

Nick Madrigal, 2B

Willson Contreras, C

Ian Happ, LF

Seiya Suzuki, RF

Franmil Reyes, DH

Nico Hoerner, SS

Patrick Wisdom, 1B

Nelson Velázquez, CF

Christopher Morel, 3B

What is the MLB Field of Dreams Game?

The MLB Field of Dreams Game started in 2021 as a regular-season game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The game was held at a field in Dyersville, Iowa, near a cornfield where the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, was filmed. The movie—which the MLB Field of Dreams Game is named after—starred Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracted the ghosts of baseball legends, such as Shoeless Joe Jackson. Costner walked in with the players and managers from the White Sox and Yankees at the first MLB Field of Dreams Game. The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds is the second game in the series.

Where is the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022?

The MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022 will not be held at the same field that was used in the Field of Dreams movie. Instead it will be held at a ballpark with the standard MLB dimensions (335 feet down the lines; 380 feet to the alleys; and 400 feet to dead center). The ballpark was constructor on the northern perimeter of the cornfield from the Field of Dreams movie, and there is a pathway through the cornfield that leads to the ballpark, as well as a right-field wall with windows that shows the cornfield. The park holds approximately 8,000 fans.

Who are the MLB Field of Dream Game 2022 commentators?

Sports commentator Joe Davis is the play-by-play commentator for the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game, while former MLB player John Smoltz serves as the analyst.

