Here’s How to Watch Miss America For Free, So You Don’t Miss the New Changes on Its 100th Anniversary

Miss America is turning 100 this year, and in honor of its centennial anniversary, the competition is debuting a new format for the streaming age. Naturally, this has audiences wondering how to watch Miss America online for free this year—in which case, you’ve come to the right place for tips.

Below, we’ve included all the details to stream Miss America 2021 online for free; from when Miss America 2021 airs, to where it’s taking place. But before we dive into all of that, here’s what to know about the Miss America 2021 competition itself.

This year’s event marks another step in Miss America’s transformation from a “pageant” to a “competition,” which is focused on scholarship, social impact and women’s empowerment. “We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues,” said Gretchen Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, in a press release back in 2019. “Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”

This shift was first announced in 2018, when Miss America decided to ditch the swimsuit portion of its competition. “By eliminating the swimsuit competition, it created an opportunity for us to redefine women’s wellness and what it means to be a great woman today in modern America,” Shantel Krebs, Chair of the Board and CEO of Miss America, said in a recent press release. Now, Miss America aims to feature a “science-backed program” that promotes “optimal women’s wellness” as the competition continues its “commitment to helping women be the best versions of themselves,” Krebs added.

To see how this all takes shape on the stage, keep on reading below to find out how to watch Miss America 2021 online for free.

When is Miss America 2021?

Miss America 2022 will be crowned on December 16, 2021, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. For the first time in the competition’s history, Miss America will not be broadcast on network TV. Instead, Miss America 2021 will begin streaming online at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How to watch Miss America 2021 online for free

So how can one watch Miss America 2021 online for free? If you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet, don’t worry—there’s still a way to watch the 100th annual Miss America competition online for free. Read on to find out how.

While Miss America is available to stream to all Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus users, all fans can watch the pageant even if they aren’t subscribed to a paid plan. This year, Peacock is making Miss America 2021 free to stream with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan—which users can subscribe to with just their email—offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, as well as some Peacock originals. Follow the steps below to watch Miss America 2021 online for free.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock’s free plan. Search for Miss America 2021 and watch the pageant when it airs live.

Who are the Miss America 2021 judges?

The judges for the Miss America 2021 competition include BossBabe president Danielle Canty, Rae Model & Talent Agency founder Jessica Rae, performing artist Kevin Davis, fashion designer Paige Mycoskie and singer John Gurney.

What does Miss America 2021 win?

Miss America 2022 will win a $100,000 scholarship. In addition, the competition will award over $435,500 in scholarships among the 51 contestants.

Who are the contestants for Miss America 2021?

Find the full list of contestants competing for the Miss America 2022 crown below.

Miss Alabama Jazmin Avalos

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles

Miss Arizona Amber Barto

Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams

Miss California Jazmin Avalos

Miss Colorado Maura Spence-Carroll

Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan

Miss Delaware Sophie Phillips

Miss District of Columbia Andolyn Medina

Miss Florida Leah Roddenberry

Miss Georgia Karson Pennington

Miss Hawaii Courtney Choy

Miss Idaho Ayriss Torres

Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson

Miss Indiana Braxton Hiser

Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller

Miss Kansas Taylor Clark

Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler

Miss Louisiana Julia Claire Williams

Miss Maine Mariah Larocque

Miss Maryland Lydia Sohn

Miss Massachusetts Elizabeth Pierre

Miss Michigan Vivian Zhong

Miss Minnesota Elle Mark

Miss Mississippi Holly Brand

Miss Missouri Callie Cox

Miss Montana Jessica Criss

Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen

Miss Nevada Macie Tuell

Miss New Hampshire Ashley Marsh

Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan

Miss New Mexico Sienna Mascareñas

Miss New York Sydney Park

Miss North Carolina Carli Batson

Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom

Miss Ohio Lora Current

Miss Oklahoma Ashleigh Robinson

Miss Oregon Abigail Hayes

Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi

Miss Rhode Island Leigh Payne

Miss South Carolina Julia Herrin

Miss South Dakota Kaitlin O’Neill

Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis

Miss Texas Mallory Fuller

Miss Utah Sasha Sloan

Miss Vermont Danielle Morse

Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard

Miss Washington Maddie Louder

Miss West Virginia Jaelyn Wratchford

Miss Wisconsin Jennifer Schmidt

Miss Wyoming Mikkayla DeBolt

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.