Here’s How to Watch Miss America For Free, So You Don’t Miss the New Changes on Its 100th Anniversary

Miss America is turning 100 this year, and in honor of its centennial anniversary, the competition is debuting a new format for the streaming age. Naturally, this has audiences wondering how to watch Miss America online for free this year—in which case, you’ve come to the right place for tips.
Below, we’ve included all the details to stream Miss America 2021 online for free; from when Miss America 2021 airs, to where it’s taking place. But before we dive into all of that, here’s what to know about the Miss America 2021 competition itself.
This year’s event marks another step in Miss America’s transformation from a “pageant” to a “competition,” which is focused on scholarship, social impact and women’s empowerment. “We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues,” said Gretchen Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, in a press release back in 2019. “Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”
This shift was first announced in 2018, when Miss America decided to ditch the swimsuit portion of its competition. “By eliminating the swimsuit competition, it created an opportunity for us to redefine women’s wellness and what it means to be a great woman today in modern America,” Shantel Krebs, Chair of the Board and CEO of Miss America, said in a recent press release. Now, Miss America aims to feature a “science-backed program” that promotes “optimal women’s wellness” as the competition continues its “commitment to helping women be the best versions of themselves,” Krebs added.
To see how this all takes shape on the stage, keep on reading below to find out how to watch Miss America 2021 online for free.
When is Miss America 2021?
Miss America 2022 will be crowned on December 16, 2021, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. For the first time in the competition’s history, Miss America will not be broadcast on network TV. Instead, Miss America 2021 will begin streaming online at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
How to watch Miss America 2021 online for free
So how can one watch Miss America 2021 online for free? If you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet, don’t worry—there’s still a way to watch the 100th annual Miss America competition online for free. Read on to find out how.
Watch Miss America 2021 With Peacock’s Free Plan
While Miss America is available to stream to all Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus users, all fans can watch the pageant even if they aren’t subscribed to a paid plan. This year, Peacock is making Miss America 2021 free to stream with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan—which users can subscribe to with just their email—offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, as well as some Peacock originals. Follow the steps below to watch Miss America 2021 online for free.
- Visit Peacock.com
- Create an account and sign up for Peacock’s free plan.
- Search for Miss America 2021 and watch the pageant when it airs live.
Who are the Miss America 2021 judges?
The judges for the Miss America 2021 competition include BossBabe president Danielle Canty, Rae Model & Talent Agency founder Jessica Rae, performing artist Kevin Davis, fashion designer Paige Mycoskie and singer John Gurney.
What does Miss America 2021 win?
Miss America 2022 will win a $100,000 scholarship. In addition, the competition will award over $435,500 in scholarships among the 51 contestants.
Who are the contestants for Miss America 2021?
Find the full list of contestants competing for the Miss America 2022 crown below.
Miss Alabama Jazmin Avalos
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles
Miss Arizona Amber Barto
Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams
Miss California Jazmin Avalos
Miss Colorado Maura Spence-Carroll
Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan
Miss Delaware Sophie Phillips
Miss District of Columbia Andolyn Medina
Miss Florida Leah Roddenberry
Miss Georgia Karson Pennington
Miss Hawaii Courtney Choy
Miss Idaho Ayriss Torres
Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson
Miss Indiana Braxton Hiser
Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller
Miss Kansas Taylor Clark
Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler
Miss Louisiana Julia Claire Williams
Miss Maine Mariah Larocque
Miss Maryland Lydia Sohn
Miss Massachusetts Elizabeth Pierre
Miss Michigan Vivian Zhong
Miss Minnesota Elle Mark
Miss Mississippi Holly Brand
Miss Missouri Callie Cox
Miss Montana Jessica Criss
Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen
Miss Nevada Macie Tuell
Miss New Hampshire Ashley Marsh
Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan
Miss New Mexico Sienna Mascareñas
Miss New York Sydney Park
Miss North Carolina Carli Batson
Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom
Miss Ohio Lora Current
Miss Oklahoma Ashleigh Robinson
Miss Oregon Abigail Hayes
Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi
Miss Rhode Island Leigh Payne
Miss South Carolina Julia Herrin
Miss South Dakota Kaitlin O’Neill
Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis
Miss Texas Mallory Fuller
Miss Utah Sasha Sloan
Miss Vermont Danielle Morse
Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard
Miss Washington Maddie Louder
Miss West Virginia Jaelyn Wratchford
Miss Wisconsin Jennifer Schmidt
Miss Wyoming Mikkayla DeBolt
