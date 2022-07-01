Here’s How to Watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ at Home & Catch This Sequel For Free

Scroll To See More Images

For fans of the Minions, there’s no sweeter phrase than “me want banana.” Except, perhaps, when it comes to answering how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at home for free! Luckily, Minions: The Rise of Gru is coming to streaming services soon—and we’re sharing all the tips up ahead to watch the film for free once it does.

Minions: The Rise of Gru—a.k.a. Minions 2—is the sequel to 2015’s spin-off prequel, Minions, film and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise overall. Set a few years after the events of the first film, Minions: The Rise of Gru picks up with a 12-year-old Gru growing up in a 1970s suburb. Gru, a fan of the Vicious 6 supervillains, starts scheming up a way to become bad enough to join them. He goes so far as to interview with the Vicious 6 after they sack their commander, famed fighter Wild Knuckles. But Gru’s plot to join the supervillain group doesn’t go according to plan. After Gru steals a priceless stone from the crew with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the rest of the Minions, he finds himself forced to lean on an unlikely ally: Wild Knuckles himself. As it turns out, even bad boys can be good sometimes.

To see the latest Minions journey unfold for yourself, you’ll obviously have to figure out a way to see Minions: The Rise of Gru first. Whether you’re intending to revisit the film after seeing it in theaters, or you’re wondering if there’s already a way to watch Minions 2 on streaming services without leaving your couch, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading to learn how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at home, including a free streaming option!

When does Minions: The Rise of Gru come out?

Minions: The Rise of Gru premieres in theaters on Friday, July 1, 2022.

How to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru online

So, is there a way to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru online? Yes, but not right away! Minions: The Rise of Gru is expected to land on Peacock Premium in August 2022. In the past, other films by Universal—like The Northman, Jurassic World: Dominion and House of Gucci—have landed on streaming services around 45 days after their theatrical release, meaning Minions 2 could likely follow the same pattern.

In addition to their free plan, Peacock offers two paid plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month. Peacock Premium allows subscribers to access everything in the free plan, as well as live sports, Peacock original series, next-day episodes of NBC shows and more movies and TV shows that aren’t available in the free account. Peacock Premium Plus offers all the perks of Peacock Premium, plus an ad-free experience and the ability to watch shows offline on your mobile device. Minions fans will be able to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru online on either of the Peacock Premium plans once the film arrives on the streamer.

For now, however, fans looking for how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru should know that they can still catch the film in theaters. You can find tickets to a local showing here.

How to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru online for free

Now that you know Minions 2 is coming to streaming services soon, you may be wondering how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru online for free. Luckily, Minion fans can use our tips and tricks below to stream Minions 2 at no cost.

Here’s a little-known hack for scoring a free Peacock Premium account. If you’re an Xfinity subscriber—or know someone who is—you already have a way to watch Peacock for free to stream Minions: The Rise of Gru at no cost to you. Customers with Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts are eligible to receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. To sign up, visit Peacock.com, create an account, link your Xfinity account and there you have it—a way to watch Minions 2 online for free.

Another way to watch Minions 2 for free on Peacock Premium is with a Cox subscription. If you already have an account or know someone who does, you may be eligible to receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. The perk is for Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. To sign up, first you’ll need to create an account on Peacock.com and link your Cox account. And that’s it! You’ll be on your way to watching Minions: The Rise of Gru online for free in no time.

Who’s in the Minions: The Rise of Gru cast?

The Minions: The Rise of Gru cast features voice actors Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin abd Taraji P. Henson, among others. See the full Minions: The Rise of Gru cast below.

Steve Carell as Gru

Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the rest of the Minions

Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom

Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow

RZA as a biker Otto befriends on his way to San Francisco

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed

Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck

Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance

Danny Trejo as Stronghold

Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario

Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru

Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles

Will Arnett as Mr. Perkins

Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom

Kevin Michael Richardson as one of Wild Knuckles’ goons.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now in theaters. Here’s how else to watch it for free.

