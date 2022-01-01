Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Party For Free Before the Ball Drop

There’s a new special coming to NBC this New Year’s Eve hosted by none other than Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. When you put those two together, it’s bound to be a bash; so we’re breaking down how to watch Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special, titled “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” below.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party marks NBC’s latest New Year’s Eve offering following Carson Daly’s reign as the network’s New Year’s Eve host since 2004. Daly hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from Times Square with Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the last time in 2020. Jen Neal, executive VP of Live Events, Specials and E! News at NBCUniversal announced the change of guard in a statement to Variety in December 2021. “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” Neals revealed.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus hinted at what fans can expect to see during her New Year’s Eve special with Davidson. “One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Cyrus said. “We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

She added, “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami. He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party promises “surprises” and special guest appearances—so let’s enjoy. Read on for how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online for free this year.

When is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to air live from Miami, Florida on December 31, 2021, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs live on NBC. But don’t worry cord-cutters—the event is also streaming live on Peacock and will be available to watch online through other streaming services that offer NBC’s network. Check out your options below.

How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online

If you’re wondering how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online as it airs live on NBC, look no further than our tips below. You’ll be streaming Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in no time!

Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is one of the best ways to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month, also offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan.

Not to mention, Hulu+ With Live TV now comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, saving users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. This means that in addition to being able to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson, you’ll also be able to stream Disney+ exclusive content like Hawkeye, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the new Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, along with plenty of live sports events.

Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Fubo TV

Another way to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson is on Fubo TV, which costs $65 per month, and offers more than 100 channels, 250 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and specials, including Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson.

Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Sling TV

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is also available on Sling TV, which has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. (The service costs $35 per month after the deal ends.) Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like NBC, ABC and CBS.

If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson on their devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Peacock

Peacock is another way to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online. Though Peacock offers a free subscription, viewers may need to subscribe to one of Peacock’s paid plans to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson. Currently, the streamer offers Peacock Premium (with ads) for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (with no ads) for $9.99 per month, which gives you access to hundreds of movies, shows and TV specials—including Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC.

How to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online for free

Here’s how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson online for free and the tips and tricks to stream the show at no cost.

Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party With Fubo TV’s Free Trial

The best way to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson as it airs live on NBC. The service costs $65 per month after the free trial ends, so be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t decide to stick with the service in the new year.

Who is hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

As the name suggests, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be hosted by singer and actress Miley Cyrus. Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, will join the star in co-hosting the New Year’s Eve special.

Who is performing at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will include performances and guest appearances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is airing live on NBC and Peacock. Here’s how to watch NBC and Peacock for free.

