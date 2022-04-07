Here’s How to Watch the Masters Golf Tournament For Free, So You Don’t Miss Tiger Wood’s Return

Some of the world’s top golfers are headed back to Georgia for the 86th edition of the Masters Tournament, which marks the first of the men’s four major golf championships held this year. If you’re wondering how to watch the Masters, you’re in luck. Up ahead, we’ve rounded up a few ways to watch the Masters online, including some tips to live stream the Masters for free.

The Masters is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The competition has existed since 1934, after amateur golfer Bobby Jones teamed up with investment banker Clifford Roberts to cofound the Augusta National Golf Club. The pair went on to create the Masters as a way to promote their new clubhouse, while also giving back to the game of golf. Speaking of which: this year’s winner is set to win a sizeable award of $2,070,000, along with a signature Augusta National Golf Club green jacket. While the green jacket is typically exclusive to the grounds of Augusta National, the reigning champ will get to take it home and wear it around the world for the rest of the year.

This year’s Masters features an impressive mix of the world’s best professional golfers and a handful of top amateurs from around the world, making for a tournament year where the odds for who wins are as open as ever. Across the boards, world No. 2 Jon Rahm is the favorite, with his fellow yearly contender Justin Thomas coming in right behind him. If either wins, it would mark their first time claiming a green jacket at Augusta National. But they’re not the only favorites garnering attention.

This year, fans will be watching Tiger Woods closely. After a serious car accident in 2021, it was unclear if Woods would ever walk again—let alone return to the game of golf. But just days before the Masters, the five-time champion made it clear he intended on competing in the tournament. “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play, as of right now,” he said on April 5, 2022. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good.” Needless to say, fans will want to know how to watch the Masters to see Woods pick up his clubs once again. For everything you need to know about how to watch the Masters 2022 online, along with how to stream the Masters 2022 for free, just keep on reading below.

When is the Masters 2022 Tournament?

Practice rounds at the Masters 2022 began on April 4, 2022, with the Par 3 contest taking place on April 6, 2022. The Masters 2022 main tournament kicks off on April 7, 2022, and runs through April 10, 2022.

How to watch the Masters 2022 online without cable

The Masters 2022 Golf Tournament will air primarily on CBS, with select portions of the event available to stream on ESPN Plus, which costs $6.99 per month. For the most part, however, you’ll be watching the Masters 2022 on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month, while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month. All in all, this makes Paramount Plus the cheapest option available to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament as it airs live. The streamer offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month; and Paramount+ Premium, an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month, both of which will allow you to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament live on CBS.

How to watch the Masters 2022 online for free

So, is there a way to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament online for free without? Don’t worry, cable-cutters—there are options up ahead to stream the Masters 2022 Tournament for free without having to pay an arm and a leg for a subscription.

The best way to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which gives you full access to the three-day Masters 2022 Tournament at no cost. Along with the Masters 2022 Tournament, Paramount Plus offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan.

Another great option to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Masters 2022 Tournament. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Masters 2022 Tournament schedule

Round 1 – Thursday, April 7, 2022

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here

9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here 11:04 a.m. ET: Woods, Oosthuizen, Niemann 11:26 a.m. ET: Scott, Scheffler, Finau 2:00 p.m. ET: D. Johnson, Horschel, Morikawa 2:22 p.m. ET: Spieth, Hovland, Schauffele

10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here

11:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here

9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here

Round 2 – Friday, April 8, 2022

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here

9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here

10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here

11:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here

9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here

Round 3 – Saturday, April 9, 2022

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here

10:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here

11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here

12:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here

Round 4 – Sunday, April 10, 2022

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here

10:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here

11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here

12:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here

Who is playing at the Masters 2022 Tournament?

This year’s Masters tournament includes a handful of familiar pros, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler, who are currently leading the odds board, per Ceasars Sportsbook. Five-time champ Tiger Woods is also expected to make his return to Augusta National, marking his first championship tournament since his near career-ending accident in 2021. You can check out the full list of athletes at the Masters 2022 tournament below.

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Austin Greaser

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Aaron Jarvis

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Guido Migliozzi

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Laird Shepherd

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

