Here’s How to Watch the Masters Golf Tournament For Free, So You Don’t Miss Tiger Wood’s Return

Some of the world’s top golfers are headed back to Georgia for the 86th edition of the Masters Tournament, which marks the first of the men’s four major golf championships held this year. If you’re wondering how to watch the Masters, you’re in luck. Up ahead, we’ve rounded up a few ways to watch the Masters online, including some tips to live stream the Masters for free.
The Masters is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The competition has existed since 1934, after amateur golfer Bobby Jones teamed up with investment banker Clifford Roberts to cofound the Augusta National Golf Club. The pair went on to create the Masters as a way to promote their new clubhouse, while also giving back to the game of golf. Speaking of which: this year’s winner is set to win a sizeable award of $2,070,000, along with a signature Augusta National Golf Club green jacket. While the green jacket is typically exclusive to the grounds of Augusta National, the reigning champ will get to take it home and wear it around the world for the rest of the year.
This year’s Masters features an impressive mix of the world’s best professional golfers and a handful of top amateurs from around the world, making for a tournament year where the odds for who wins are as open as ever. Across the boards, world No. 2 Jon Rahm is the favorite, with his fellow yearly contender Justin Thomas coming in right behind him. If either wins, it would mark their first time claiming a green jacket at Augusta National. But they’re not the only favorites garnering attention.
This year, fans will be watching Tiger Woods closely. After a serious car accident in 2021, it was unclear if Woods would ever walk again—let alone return to the game of golf. But just days before the Masters, the five-time champion made it clear he intended on competing in the tournament. “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play, as of right now,” he said on April 5, 2022. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good.” Needless to say, fans will want to know how to watch the Masters to see Woods pick up his clubs once again. For everything you need to know about how to watch the Masters 2022 online, along with how to stream the Masters 2022 for free, just keep on reading below.
When is the Masters 2022 Tournament?
Practice rounds at the Masters 2022 began on April 4, 2022, with the Par 3 contest taking place on April 6, 2022. The Masters 2022 main tournament kicks off on April 7, 2022, and runs through April 10, 2022.
How to watch the Masters 2022 online without cable
The Masters 2022 Golf Tournament will air primarily on CBS, with select portions of the event available to stream on ESPN Plus, which costs $6.99 per month. For the most part, however, you’ll be watching the Masters 2022 on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month, while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month. All in all, this makes Paramount Plus the cheapest option available to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament as it airs live. The streamer offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month; and Paramount+ Premium, an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month, both of which will allow you to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament live on CBS.
How to watch the Masters 2022 online for free
So, is there a way to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament online for free without? Don’t worry, cable-cutters—there are options up ahead to stream the Masters 2022 Tournament for free without having to pay an arm and a leg for a subscription.
Watch the Masters 2022 Tournament With Paramount+’s Free Trial
The best way to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which gives you full access to the three-day Masters 2022 Tournament at no cost. Along with the Masters 2022 Tournament, Paramount Plus offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan.
Watch the Masters 2022 Tournament With Fubo TV’s Free Trial
Another great option to watch the Masters 2022 Tournament online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Masters 2022 Tournament. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.
Masters 2022 Tournament schedule
Round 1 – Thursday, April 7, 2022
- 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here
- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here
- 11:04 a.m. ET: Woods, Oosthuizen, Niemann
- 11:26 a.m. ET: Scott, Scheffler, Finau
- 2:00 p.m. ET: D. Johnson, Horschel, Morikawa
- 2:22 p.m. ET: Spieth, Hovland, Schauffele
- 10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here
- 11:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here
- 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here
Round 2 – Friday, April 8, 2022
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here
9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here
10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here
11:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here
9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here
Round 3 – Saturday, April 9, 2022
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here
10:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here
11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here
12:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here
11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here
Round 4 – Sunday, April 10, 2022
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m ET: Masters on the Range | Watch here
10:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m ET: Featured Groups | Watch here
11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Amen Corner | Watch here
12:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m ET: Holes 15 & 16 | Watch here
11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m ET: Holes 4, 5 & 6 | Watch here
Who is playing at the Masters 2022 Tournament?
This year’s Masters tournament includes a handful of familiar pros, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler, who are currently leading the odds board, per Ceasars Sportsbook. Five-time champ Tiger Woods is also expected to make his return to Augusta National, marking his first championship tournament since his near career-ending accident in 2021. You can check out the full list of athletes at the Masters 2022 tournament below.
Abraham Ancer
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Austin Greaser
Stewart Hagestad
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Aaron Jarvis
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Bernhard Langer
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Guido Migliozzi
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Jose Maria Olazabal
Louis Oosthuizen
Ryan Palmer
Thomas Pieters
James Piot
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Laird Shepherd
Webb Simpson
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Hudson Swafford
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Lee Westwood
Danny Willett
Matthew Wolff
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
