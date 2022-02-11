Here’s How to Watch ‘Marry Me’ For Free to See J-Lo’s ‘Meta’ Rom-Com Amid Her Romance With Ben Affleck

If you love movies like The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, you may want to know how to watch Marry Me online for free to see Jennifer Lopez’s new (and meta) romantic comedy that comes amid her romance with Ben Affleck.

The movie, which also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma, stars Lopez as Katalina “Kat” Valedez, a Latin pop superstar, who decides to marry a stranger holding a “Marry Me” sign at her concert after she learns that her partner and fellow singer has been cheating on her. During a press conference for Marry Me in February 2022, J-Lo talked about how she could relate to Kat’s career as a singer. “This wasn’t a role where I had to research what it was like to be a famous recording artist … I understand what all of that is already,” she said. “The difficult part was … the idea of showing what it’s really like inside my bedroom when something goes wrong and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world and the media kind of goes to town on you.”

Lopez, who was known for rom-coms like Monster in Law and Shall We Dance in the 2000s, also talked about what it was like to return to the genre. “I, as a moviegoer, love romantic comedies. Those are some of my favourite movies of all time, whether it’s When Harry met Sally or Prelude to a Kiss or any of these type of movies,” Lopez said. “All of those movies is what I grew up on in a way, and I love them so much. And so it is kind of a homecoming for me because I haven’t done one in a few years.”

While she isn’t identical to Kat, J-Lo—who reunited with Affleck in May 2021 weeks after her breakup from Alex Rodriguez—told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022 that she can relate to Kat’s “up and downs” in her love life. “It’s not exactly the same character, but there are a lot of things about the life, obviously,” she said. “She’s a recording artist, she has her own businesses, she does branding, she had lived her life in the public eye, had some ups and down in a relationship — anything that I could relate to, I obviously wanted to put that into the film. So, it was a good, little meta experience for me.”

So how can one stream Marry Me at no cost? Read on for how to watch Marry Me online for free if you don’t want to return to theaters yet.

When does Marry Me come out?

Marry Me premieres in theaters and on Peacock on February 11, 2022.

How to watch Marry Me online

Marry Me is available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which offers three plans: a Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Marry Me, users will need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

How to watch Marry Me online for free

How can one watch Marry Me online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream J-Lo’s new rom-com at no cost.

If you want to watch Marry Me online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Marry Me

Another way to watch Marry Me online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Marry Me online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Marry Me

Who’s in the Marry Me cast?

The Marry Me cast includes Jennifer Lopez in the lead role of Katalina “Kat” Valdez, famous Latin pop singer, who decides to marry a strange holding a “Marry Me” sign after learning that her partner has been cheating on her. Owen Wilson plays Charlie Gilbert, the audience member who marries Kat, while Maluma play Kat’s ex, Bastian. See the full Marry Me cast below.

Jennifer Lopez as Katalina “Kat” Valdez

Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert

Maluma as Bastian

John Bradley as Collin Calloway

Sarah Silverman as Parker Debbs

Chloe Coleman as Lou Gilbert

Michelle Buteau as Melissa

Ricky Guillart

Stephen Wallem as Jonathan Pitts

Jameela Jamil

Jimmy Fallon as Himself

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Coach Manny

Is Marry Me based on a true story?

Is Marry Me based on a true story? The answer is no. But it is based on a 2020 graphic novel of the same title by Bobby Crosby. “A world-famous pop star, frustrated with her love life, marries a random fan holding a MARRY ME sign at one of her concerts,” the publisher’s description reads. In an interview with Rolling Stone in February 2022, Lopez opened up about how she can relate to Kat. “There’s a lot about [Kat] that only somebody like me could understand, right?” Lopez said. “I had to keep reminding myself: You know what it’s like to be onstage in front of an arena full of people and something embarrassing happens. That’s happened to you. What do you do? What does it feel like when it all falls apart and you go home and you’re on the TV and they’re making fun of you as if it’s not painful? How does that feel? You know what? You’ve cried in a puddle on the floor too. That’s what it feels like. Or going underwater at that point where you feel like you’re drowning, suffocating in your own decisions that you know are not the right ones.”

J-Lo—who reunited with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in 2021 after her breakup from Alex Rodriguez—also told Rolling Stone about how she can relate to the mistakes Kat has made. J-Lo and Affleck, who got engaged in 2002, split in 2004 after two years of dating. They reunited weeks after she ended her engagement to Rodriguez, who was at the center of cheating rumors while they were engaged. “You start realizing there are no rules,” she said. “There’s only what you feel is right for you. Because that’s the person you’ve got to live with at the end of the day. Any time I’ve gone against my gut and my instinct, I’ve ended in misery.” She also told Rolling Stone about a time she made the wrong decision. “So many things. I can give you a small example. Just, like, anything in fear. Anything where you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe I should do this because if I don’t, people won’t see me for a while.’ Then you’re just, ‘I shouldn’t have done that. That was a stupid move. That didn’t turn out well,'” she said.

She also told the magazine about how she and Affleck got back together. “I won’t talk about it a lot. We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she said. She continued, “Yeah … having a second chance at real love … yeah…Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed. Again, I’m trying not to say too much.”

