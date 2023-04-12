Here’s How To Watch ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 16 Live For Free

Scroll To See More Images

Here comes the couple! If want to catch up with the couples who marry each other when they first meet each other, here’s how to watch Married At First Sight for free or with a discount.

The Lifetime TV show was created on July 2014 on FYI. The premise derives from the Danish TV show Gift Ved Første Blik. The first season took place in New York City and New Jersey and showed off three couples, who like the show describes, are married when they first meet each other. The couples then spend time together at their honeymoon and spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. After eight weeks, they get to decide whether of not they want to divorce or stay together on Decision DAy. There are several experts on the show that examine the couples’ compatibility with each other. For season 16, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and DeVon Franklin are reunited in host city Nashville after appearing on the show previously and recently added Dr. Pia Holec.

Talking to E! News, Dr. Pepper Schwartz revealed the tedious process in making the couples. Hundreds of people apply to the show and the experts go to churches, bars, dating apps or anywhere that people to meet to “make the prospective pool as big as people.” There’s more steps to the vetting process including a meet-and-greet, several interview sessions and psychological and background checks. The final step is a home visit from Dr. Pepper. “My hope was that we would be able to support these people and help them grow into better versions of themselves by bringing out skills to the process, by matching them through science and maybe this really could work and it could work even beyond helping these people grow and get more information about themselves, but to give them skills. And to augment what we hoped was already thought was a good match according to our scientific tools. And the more we went on, the more I believed in it because I could see people listen and learn and it was fascinating and wonderful. She continued, “It worked out beyond my wildest fantasies.”

Pastor Cal told the site about his views on marriage on the show. “I’ve learned and tell couples now that marriage doesn’t work—people work. And quite often, we want the marriage to work,” he said. “Sometimes we want to blame the marriage and say the marriage is not working, but it’s you. You’re not working. You’re not doing the things that are necessary. You’re not communicating and not being vulnerable. You got to be kind. You got to be honest. And you’re gonna have to put in the time and don’t give up too quickly.”

So how do you watch Married At First Sight live? Read more below to find out.

How to watch Married at First Sight live online

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime, which is available to stream on services like Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV.

How to watch Married At First Sight live online for free

How can fans watch Married at First Sight season 16 live online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Married at First Sight at no cost.

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Philo TV also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family). After the trials end, subscribers can add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

Philo offers 64 channels, including Lifetime to watch Married At First Sight, as well as a DVR service that allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming content and save it for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account.

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch Married At First Sight without cable this year. The streamer currently offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange or both together. Sling Oranges costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and provide channels to watch Marred at First Sight live, with Sling Blue costs $45 ($22.50 for your first month) while Sling Blue+Orange gives you everything—that’s a whopping 48 channels for $60 per month ($30 for your first month). If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch Married at First Sight online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching reality shows, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch Married at First Sight online for just over $10 each.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes Lifetime to watch Married at First Sight.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month), saving subscribers a total of $14.98 per month from subscribing to these services individually. Hulu+ With Live TV costs$69.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including Lifetime to watch Married at First Sight. . Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale. Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

When does Married At First Sight air?

When does Married At First Sight air? Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. local time on Lifetime. Season 16 started on January 26, 2023.

Who are the Married At First Sight Season 16 couples?

Who are the Married At First Sight season 16 couples? Here’s a list of the original Married at First Sight season 16 couples.

Jasmine Secrest and Airris Williams Nicole Lilenthal and Christopher Theik Gina Micheletti and Clint Webb Domynique Kloss and Mackinley Gilbert Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon

