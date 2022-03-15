Here’s How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight Australia’ in the US to See Which Couples Stay Together

If you love the American version, you may want to know how to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US to see whether the Aussies have a better chance at marriage than the Americans.

Married at First Sight Australia is the Australian version of the American TV show of the same name. The franchise, which started in 2013 in Denmarks, follows three to 11 couples who are matched based on their backgrounds and personalities by a team of experts, and marry upon the first time meeting each other. In the end, the couples decide whether to stay married or get divorced.

While Married at First Sight Australia, which premiered in 2015 and has since aired more than nine seasons, follows the same format as other Married at First Sight shows for the most part, there is one key difference: Due to the Marriage Act 1961 in Australia, couples on Married at First Sight Australia do not legally marry each other. Instead, the couples take part in an unofficial commitment ceremony and decide if they want to stay together in the end or split.

So where can Americans stream Married at First Sight Australia? Read on for how to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US, so you don’t miss a moment of all the Aussie drama.

When does Married at First Sight Australia air?

Married at First Sight Australia airs Mondays through Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. local Australia time on Nine Now. In the United States, Married at First Sight Australia airs Mondays through Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT and Sundays at 7 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US

The best way to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Married at First Sight Australia airs live and is available to stream for free on 9now.com.au. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 90 days for free. (Yup—that’s three months at no cost.)

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the free 90 days, ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you subscribe and change your mind. Of course, users can do more than watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, which have different content than in the US, as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other domestic and international reality TV shows.

So how can one watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” Visit 9now.com.au, click “Log In” and create a free account Once you’ve created and logged into your account, visit Nine Now’s Married at First Sight Australia page and watch season 9 for free To watch Married at First Sight Australia live, visit 9now.com.au and click “Live TV” at the time above.

Who is in the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 cast?

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 cast includes 11 couples from Australia. See the list of the full Married at First Sight Australia cast below.

Selin Mengu & Anthony Cincotta

Tamara Djordjevic & Brent Vitiello

Domenica Calarco & Jack Millar

Ella Ding & Mitch Eynaud

Holly Greenstein & Andrew Davis

Selina Chhaur & Cody Bromley

Olivia Frazer & Jackson Lonie

Samantha Moitzi & Al Perkins

Kate Laidlaw & Matt Ridley

Carolina Santos & Dion Giannarelli

Jessica Seracino & Daniel Holmes

