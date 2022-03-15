Here’s How to Watch March Madness Online for Free to See Every NCAA Game—Even Without Cable

The big dance is back! Now that the NCAA Basketball Tournament is upon us, college basketball fans are wondering how to watch March Madness online. Thankfully, there are plenty of free options this year, even for the cord-cutters among us.

Airing across four networks, the NCAA Basketball Tournament—otherwise known as March Madness—is one of the country’s biggest sports sensations each year. After the NCAA confirmed the final seeds on Selection Sunday (which took place on March 13 this year), fans across the country are starting to fill up their 68-team brackets for both the men’s and women’s games this month. The top seeds in the men’s tournament are Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and reigning champion Baylor, while the top seeds in the women’s tournament are South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State.

Without a doubt, this year’s March Madness is already shaping up to be exciting as ever. But in order to experience the thrill of college basketball for yourself, you’ll have to know how to watch March Madness first. For those who are looking for ways to watch March Madness 2022 in person, you can still secure tickets to March Madness 2022 through VividSeats.com. The website will deliver your tickets instantly over text or email, giving you an easy way to attend games even at a moment’s notice.

For the rest of us watching from home, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for how to watch March Madness 2022 online, along with details about where to stream March Madness 2022 for free and without cable, below.

Where to watch March Madness 2022

This year’s NCAA March Madness games will be broadcast across four networks: TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. There are a total of 67 tournament games, with 21 games—including the Final Four and championship games—airing on TBS. Meanwhile, 18 games from the First Round to Elite 8 will air on CBS, whereas a total of 16 games from the First Four to the Second Round will air on TruTV. TNT will host the remainder of the tournament, including some games from the First Round to the Second Round.

If that sounds like a lot to keep track of, don’t worry; we’ve included a full March Madness 2022 schedule along with available channels to stream the games below. We’re also including tips for the best streaming options ahead. For those who happen to have an existing cable package (like this bundle from Xfinity, Verizon Fios or DIRECTV), then you can watch March Madness 2022 on TV through your local stations. But cord-cutters also have plenty of options! Keep on reading ahead for tips for how to watch March Madness 2022 online.

How to watch March Madness 2022 online

When it comes time to figure out how to watch March Madness 2022 online, basketball fans don’t have to feel overwhelmed by their options. Our money-saving strategy for how to watch March Madness 2022 online involves combining two services—both of which offer free trial periods—to stream March Madness 2022.

First, we’d recommend Sling Blue to watch March Madness 2022 online. A subscription to Sling Blue will allow you to stream 49 of the 67 NCAA games (including the semifinals and the national championship game) on TBS, TNT and truTV for the best price of $35 per month. You can combine this offer with Paramount+ for $9.99 per month, which will allow you to stream the remaining March Madness 2022 games airing on CBS. In total, college basketball fans will pay around $44.99 with this combination, saving you about $20 compared to competitors and making for the best value to watch March Madness 2022 online.

Of course, these aren’t your only options. You can read more about ways to watch March Madness 2022 online up ahead!

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch March Madness 2022 without cable this year. The streamer currently offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Both cost $35 per month and provide channels to watch March Madness 2022 online as the games air live. If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch March Madness 2022 online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NBA games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch March Madness 2022 online for just over $10 each.

Watch 'March Madness 2022' on Sling $35+ Buy Now

For March Madness 2022 games airing on CBS, Paramount+ is your best bet. The service currently offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan starts at $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers two yearly plans: $49.99 per year for the Essential Plan, which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price, and $99.99 per year for the Yearly Plan, which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price. Combined with Sling TV’s Blue plan, Paramount+ will allow you to stream all 67 NCAA March Madness games this year.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch March Madness 2022 online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including channels to watch March Madness 2022 2022 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream NBA games throughout the season, along with the women’s NCAA March Madness games airing on ESPN. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately.

How to watch March Madness 2022 for free

If you’re looking to maximize savings this year, you’ll want to know how to watch March Madness 2022 online for free. Luckily for you, there are options to catch the games for free this year. One of your best bets is to use Sling’s 3-day free trial to catch a string of games like the Final Four on April 2 and NCAA Championship game on April 4, if you so choose. Your next best bet is to sign up for a Paramount+ free trial. The service currently offers a seven-day free trial. If you’re an Amazon user, you may also want to consider Amazon Prime‘s seven-day Paramount Plus free trial, which also comes with a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video.

March Madness 2022 Schedule & Channels

First Four: March 15-16 (TruTV)

First round: March 17-18 (CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

Second round: March 19-20 (CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

Sweet 16: March 24-25 (TBS and CBS)

Elite Eight: March 26-27 (TBS and CBS)

Final Four: April 2 (TBS)

NCAA championship game: April 4 (TBS)

Which teams are playing in March Madness 2022?

Below we’ve included the official seed list for March Madness 2022.

1. Gonzaga (26 – 3)

2. Arizona (31 – 3)

3. Kansas (28 – 6)

4. Baylor (26 – 6)

5. Auburn (27 – 5)

6. Kentucky (26 – 7)

7. Villanova (26 – 7)

8. Duke (28 – 6)

9. Wisconsin (24 – 7)

10. Tennessee (26 – 7)

11. Purdue (27 – 7)

12. Texas Tech (25 – 9)

13. UCLA (25 – 7)

14. Illinois (22 – 9)

15. Providence (25 – 5)

16. Arkansas (25 – 8)

17. UConn (23 – 9)

18. Houston (29 – 5)

19. Saint Mary’s (CA) (25 – 7)

20. Iowa (26 – 9)

21. Alabama (19 – 13)

22. LSU (22 – 11)

23. Texas (21 – 11)

24. Colorado St. (25 – 5)

25. Southern California (26 – 7)

26. Murray St. (30 – 2)

27. Michigan St. (22 – 12)

28. Ohio St. (19 – 11)

29. Boise St. (27 – 7)

30. North Carolina (24 – 9)

31. San Diego St. (23 – 8)

32. Seton Hall (21 – 10)

33. Creighton (22 – 11)

34. TCU (20 – 12)

35. Marquette (19 – 12)

36. Memphis (21 – 10)

37. San Francisco (24 – 9)

38. Miami (FL) (23 – 10)

39. Loyola Chicago (25 – 7)

40. Davidson (27 – 6)

41. Iowa St. (20 – 12)

42. Michigan (17 – 14)

43. Wyoming (25 – 8)

44. Rutgers (18 – 13)

45. Indiana (20 – 13)

46. Virginia Tech (23 – 12)

47. Notre Dame (22 – 10)

48. UAB (27 – 7)

49. Richmond (23 – 12)

50. New Mexico St. (26 – 6)

51. Chattanooga (27 – 7)

52. South Dakota St. (30 – 4)

53. Vermont (28 – 5)

54. Akron (24 – 9)

55. Longwood (26 – 6)

56. Yale (19 – 11)

57. Colgate (23 – 11)

58. Montana St. (27 – 7)

59. Delaware (22 – 12)

60. Saint Peter’s (19 – 11)

61. Jacksonville St. (21 – 10)

62. Cal St. Fullerton (21 – 10)

63. Georgia St. (18 – 10)

64. Norfolk St. (24 – 6)

65. Wright St. (21 – 13)

66. Bryant (22 – 9)

67. Texas Southern (18 – 12)

68. A&M-Corpus Christi (23 – 11)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.