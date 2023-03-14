How To Watch March Madness 2023 Live for Free to See All 68 College Teams Battle It Out For the NCAA Championship

Scroll To See More Images

The big dance is back! Now that the NCAA Basketball Tournament is upon us, college basketball fans are wondering how to watch March Madness online. Thankfully, there are plenty of free options this year, even for the cord-cutters among us.

Airing across four networks, the NCAA Basketball Tournament—otherwise known as March Madness—is one of the country’s biggest sports sensations each year. After the NCAA confirmed the final seeds on Selection Sunday (which took place on March 13 this year), fans across the country are starting to fill up their 68-team brackets for both the men’s and women’s games this month. The top seeds in the men’s tournament are, while the top seeds in the women’s tournament are South Carolina Gamecocks, Indiana Hoosiers, Stanford Cardinal and Virginia Tech Hokies.

Without a doubt, this year’s March Madness is already shaping up to be exciting as ever. But in order to experience the thrill of college basketball for yourself, you’ll have to know how to watch March Madness first. For those who are looking for how to watch March Madness 2023 in person, you can still secure tickets to March Madness 2023 through VividSeats.com. The website will deliver your tickets instantly over text or email, giving you an easy way to attend games even at a moment’s notice.

For the rest of us watching from home, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for how to watch March Madness 2023 online, along with details about where to stream March Madness 2023 for free and without cable, below.

This year’s NCAA March Madness games will be broadcast across four networks: TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. There are a total of 67 tournament games, with 21 games—including the Final Four and championship games—airing on CBS. Meanwhile, 18 games from the First Round to Elite 8 will air on CBS, whereas a total of 16 games from the First Four to the Second Round will air on TruTV. TNT will host the remainder of the tournament, including some games from the First Round to the Second Round.

If that sounds like a lot to keep track of, don’t worry; we’ve included a full March Madness 2023 schedule along with available channels to stream the games below. We’re also including tips for the best streaming options ahead. For those who happen to have an existing cable package (like this bundle from Xfinity, Verizon Fios or DIRECTV), then you can watch March Madness 2023 on TV through your local stations. But cord-cutters also have plenty of options! Keep on reading ahead for tips on how to watch March Madness 2023 online.

How to watch March Madness 2023 live online

When it comes time to figure out how to watch March Madness 2023 online, basketball fans don’t have to feel overwhelmed by their options. Our money-saving strategy for how to watch March Madness 2023 online involves combining two services—both of which offer free trial periods—to stream March Madness 2023.

First, we’d recommend Sling Blue to watch March Madness 2023 online. A subscription to Sling Blue will allow you to stream most of the NCAA games on TBS, TNT and truTV for the best price of $35 per month. You can combine this offer with Paramount+ for $9.99 per month, which will allow you to stream the Final Four and Championship March Madness 2023 games airing on CBS. In total, college basketball fans will pay around $44.99 with this combination, saving you about $20 compared to competitors and making for the best value to watch March Madness 2023 online.

Of course, these aren’t your only options. You can read more about ways to watch March Madness 2023 online up ahead!

March Madness channels offered: TBS (Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling Orange & Blue); TNT (Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling Orange & Blue); TruTV (Sling Blue, Sling Orange & Blue)

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch March Madness 2023 without cable this year. The streamer currently offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange or both together. Sling Oranges costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and provide channels to watch March Madness 2023 online as the games air live, with Sling Blue costs $45 ($22.50 for your first month) while Sling Blue+Orange gives you everything—that’s a whopping 48 channels for $60 per month ($30 for your first month). If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch March Madness 2023 online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NBA games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch March Madness 2023 online for just over $10 each.

Watch 'March Madness 2023' on Sling $20+ Buy Now

March Madness channels offered: CBS

For March Madness 2023 games airing on CBS, Paramount+ is your best bet. The service currently offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan starts at $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers two yearly plans: $49.99 per year for the Essential Plan, which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price, and $99.99 per year for the Yearly Plan, which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price. Combined with Sling TV’s Blue plan, Paramount+ will allow you to stream all 67 NCAA March Madness games this year. Try Paramount+ for seven days free, cancel any time.

March Madness channels offered: TruTV, CBS, TBS, TNT

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch March Madness 2023 online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including channels to watch March Madness 2023 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream NBA games throughout the season, along with the women’s NCAA March Madness games airing on ESPN. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. Hulu also offers no ads + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) for $82.99, and Live TV Only for $68.99 a month.

How to watch March Madness 2023 live online for free

Channels: CBS

If you’re looking to maximize savings this year, you’ll want to know how to watch March Madness 2023 online for free. Lucky for you, you can watch the Elite Eight, Final Four and the championship game if you sign up for a Paramount+ free trial. The service currently offers a seven-day free trial. If you’re an Amazon user, you may also want to consider Amazon Prime‘s seven-day Paramount+ free trial, which also comes with a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video.

Channels: CBS

Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers three plans: a Pro plan for $74.99 per month; an Elite plan for $84.99 per month; and a Premier plan for $94.99 per month.

Fubo’s Pro plan includes 155 channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Elite plan includes 215 channels; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Premier plan includes 224 channels; Showtime; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo doesn’t require a contract and can be cancelled or restarted at any time.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching the March Madness 2023 on Fubo

March Madness 2023 Schedule & Channels

First Four: March 14-15 on truTV (Games begin at 6:40 p.m.)

First round: March 16-17 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:15 p.m.)

Second round: March 18-19 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:10 p.m.)

Sweet 16: March 23-24 on CBS and TBS (Games begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Elite Eight: March 25-26 on CBS and TBS (First Saturday game begins at 6:09 p.m. First Sunday game starts at 2:20 p.m.)

Final Four: April 1 on CBS (First game at 6:09 p.m.)

NCAA championship game: April 3 on CBS (Game starts at 9:20 p.m.)

Which teams are playing in March Madness 2023?

Below we’ve included the official seed list for March Madness 2023.

1. Alabama (29-5)

2. Houston (31-3)

3. Kansas (27-7)

4. Purdue (295)

5. UCLA (29-5)

6. Texas (26-8)

7. Arizona (286)

8. Marquette (28-6)

9. Baylor (22-10)

10. Gonzaga (28 – 5)

11. Kansas St. (23-9)

12. Xavier (25-9)

13. UConn (25-8)

14. Tennessee (23 – 10)

15. Indiana (22-11)

16. Virginia (25 – 7)

17. San Diego St. (27 – 6)

18. Duke (26-8)

19. Saint Mary’s (CA) (26-7)

20. Miami (FL) (25-7)

21. lowa St. (19 – 13)

22. Creighton (21 – 12)

23. Kentucky (21 – 11)

24. TCU (21-12)

25. Texas A&M (25 – 9)

26. Michigan St. (19 – 12)

27. Missouri (24-9)

28. Northwestern (21 – 11)

29. Memphis (26-8)

30. Arkansas (20 – 13)

31. Maryland (21-12)

32. lowa (1913)

33. Fla. Atlantic (31-3)

34. West Virginia (19 – 14)

35. Auburn (20-12)

36. Illinois (2012)

37. Boise St. (24 – 9)

38. Penn St. (22-13)

39. Southern California (22 – 10)

40. Utah St. (26-8)

41. NC State (23-10)

42. Providence (21 – 11)

43. Mississippi St. (21 – 12)

44. Pittsburgh (22-11)

45. Arizona St. (22 – 12)

46. Nevada (22-10)

47. Col. of Charleston (31-3)

48. Oral Roberts (30-4)

49. Drake (27-7)

50. VCU (27-7)

51. Kent St. (286)

52. lona (27-7)

53. Furman (27-7)

54. Louisiana (26- 7)

55. Kennesaw St. (26-8)

56 UC Santa Barbara (27 – 7)

57. Grand Canyon (2411)

58. Montana St. (25) – 9)

59. Vermont (23-10)

60. Colgate (26-8)

61. Princeton (21 – 8)

62. UNC Asheville (27-7)

63. Northern Ky. (22 – 12)

64. Howard (22 – 12)

65. A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10)

66. Texas Southern (14-20)

67. Southeast Mo. St. (1916)

68. FDU (19-15)

