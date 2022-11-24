Here’s How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live For Free to See This Year’s Gigantic Floats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If the New York floats are a holiday tradition in your home, you may want to know how to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online for free to not miss a moment of the almost-100-year-old extravaganza.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 as a march with Macy’s employees to Macy’s Herald Square, the brand’s flagship store on 34th Street in New York City. The parade saw the employees dressed in vibrant costumes, alongside floats, professional bands and live animals from the Central Park Zoo. Since that first parade, which saw an audience of more than 250,000 people, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an annual event. As of 2021, it’s tied for the second-oldest Thanksgiving Parade in the United States, alongside America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit Michigan. (The oldest thanksgiving parade is Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which started in 1920.)

The parade—which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving and ends outside of Macy’s Herald Square—has been televised on NBC since 1953. While the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has grown to include dozens of balloons and floats, Macy’s department store employees still have the option to march in the parade like the very first event in 1924. Since it started, watching the parade has also become a Thanksgiving morning tradition in thousands of households across the United States. So where can one stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Read on for how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online for free to not miss a single float.

When does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 start and end?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online

How can one watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online? The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV starts at $20 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (saving subscribers around $10 from the monthly plan) ; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (saving subscribers around $20 from the monthly plan). To watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Sling TV Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, however, users will need to subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, which are the plans that include NBC.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $40 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $55 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $20 and Sling Orange & Blue to $27.50 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now. Sling TV also has a current add-on promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online free

How can one watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 live online for free? Read on for how to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate. plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes NBC to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

If you want to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Another way to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade game

While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month), saving subscribers a total of $14.98 per month from subscribing to these services individually. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including NBC to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

Where is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022?

Where is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022? The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade follows a 2.5 mile route in New York City. The parade starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 a.m. ET. The parade then goes down Central Park West from West 75th Street to West 61st Street and turns onto Columbus Circle at Central Park South. The parade goes down Central Park south to 6th Avenue and goes down 6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 38th Street. The parade makes its final turn at Macy’s Herald Square.

What are the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 floats?

What are the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 floats? There are 27 floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. See a list of the floats, their sponsors and how big they are below.

Bluey Sponsor: BBC Height: 52 feet Length: 51 feet Width: 37 feet

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Sponsor: Abram Books Height: 39 feet Length: 45 feet Width: 23 feet

Sinclair’s Dino Sponsor: Sinclair Oil Corporation Height: 49 feet Length: 68 feet Width: 26 feet

Stuart the Minion Sponsor: Universal Pictures Height: 37 feet Length: 40 feet Width: 28 feet

Ada Twist, Scientist Sponsor: Netflix Height: 51 feet Length: 41 feet Width: 29 feet

Astronaut Snoopy Sponsor: Peanuts Worldwide Height: 49 feet Length: 43 feet Width: 29 feet

Blue & White Macy’s Stars Sponsor: Macy’s Height: 25 feet Depth: 12 feet Width: 24 feet

Candy Cane Sponsor: Macy’s Height: 40 feet Length: 20 feet Width: 8 feet

Goku Sponsor: Toei Animation Inc. Height: 56 feet Length: 70 feet Width: 36 feet

Grogu Sponsor: Funko Height: 41 feet Length: 29 feet Width: 37 feet

Harold the Firefighter Sponsor: Macy’s Height: 32 feet Width: 26 feet

Opening Macy’s Stars Sponsor: Macy’s Height: 25 feet Length: 12 feet Width: 24 feet

Paw Patrol Sponsor: Nickelodeon Height: 43 feet Length: 60 feet Width: 36 feet

Pikachu & Eevee Sponsor: The Pokemon Company International Height: 34 feet Length: 48 feet Width: 23 feet

Pillsbury Doughboy Sponsor: Pillsbury Height: 46 feet Length: 54 feet Width: 34 feet



The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 airs at 9 a.m. on NBC and Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.