Here’s How to Watch ‘Lucy and Desi’ For Free to See the Downfall of Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Marriage

If you love Lucy, you may want to know how to watch Lucy and Desi online for free to see Amazon’s documentary about one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples.

The documentary, directed by Amy Poehler, follows the lives and relationship of I Love Lucy stars and married couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, from the moment they fell in love and how they built their TV empire with their production company, Desilu Productions, to the downfall of their relationship and their eventual divorce. “Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, over the years, have been kind of flattened out and made two-dimensional,” Poehler told Variety in January 2022. “I was really interested in seeing the people behind the images.” She added, “People use words like ‘genius’ and ‘icon’ and ‘trailblazer,’ but those aren’t human words. Those were words for machines and astronauts, which — they were both astronauts, for sure, and they were ahead of their time. But they were also people.”

Poehler also told the magazine about how the documentary dives into who Ball and Arnaz were as people and not just Hollywood TV stars. “I knew about them as performers, not as people,” she said. “These two incredible outsiders worked hard to become powerful, influential figures at a time when women and immigrants were not running the system. But at the end of the day, the attempt was to tell a love story: Their long journey of falling in love, working, and staying in love with each other through thick and thin was echoed in their show.” Poehler continued, “And then to watch America’s most powerful couple — they created the idea of a power couple — split up after being on TV, as this example of how things will always be OK, it was interesting. So much is made of their work and comedy, and it should be. But I also think it is also an equal triumph to have a relationship that was the kind that they had. It is hard to maintain a working relationship, as well as a relationship with someone you love and is your partner in raising kids.”

Lucy and Desi also includes interviews with Hollywood icons like Norman Lear, Bette Midler and Carol Burnett, who consider Ball among their inspirations. “They established their own studio. That’s an enormous operation,” Lear says. “She was fearless,” Burnette adds.“You realized, women can do this, too!” Midler says.

So how can one watch Lucy and Desi online for free? Read on for how to stream Amy Poehler’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz documentary at no cost to learn about the lives of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

When does Lucy and Desi come out?

Lucy and Desi premieres on March 4, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Lucy and Desi online

Lucy and Desi is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Lucy and Desi online for free

Here’s how to watch Lucy and Desi online for free. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to watch most of Lucy and Desi online for free. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial ahead.

Amazon Prime Video's free trial is 30 days.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video's website and start your 30-day free trial to watch Lucy and Desi.

If you're a student, Student Prime's free trial is six months. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of the regular subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student's website to start watching Lucy and Desi on Amazon Prime Video for free.

For more about Lucille Ball, read her autobiography, Love, Lucy. The book—which was published after Ball’s death in 1989 and is her only autobiography—follows the comedienne’s career and life, from her childhood in Jamestown, New York, to her dreams on Broadway and her marriage with Desi Arnaz. Written by Ball herself, the autobiography also includes intimate memories of her and Desi’s children, what led to the end of their marriage and how Ball found love again with her second husband, Gary Morton. Told in her own words, Love, Lucy is a must-read for anyone who loves Lucy.

