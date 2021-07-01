Here’s How to Watch ‘Love Island’ UK in the US, So You Don’t Miss All the British Banter

If you live across the pond, you may want to know how to watch Love Island UK in the US online for free to not miss a second of season 7.

Love Island UK, which is the original Love Island, premiered in 2005 on ITV, but it wasn’t until it was rebooted in 2015 for ITV2 that it became the reality TV dating show we know and love today. Since it was rebooted in 2015, Love Island UK has aired seven seasons and led to dozens of international spinoffs in countries like the United States, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

The show, which is one of the highest rated series in the UK, has also led to real-life marriages and babies for couples who met as contestants such as season 2’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who are married and share two children, and season 3’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who welcomed a baby in 2020.

How does Love Island work?

If you’re new to the series, here’s how Love Island works: The show starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within moments of meeting each other, the contestants must couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other, such as a classic Love Island game where they have to transfer food from their mouth to their partner’s. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island UK, that prize is 50,000 pounds. However, the money doesn’t go to both members of the couple. It goes to one person at random. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves.

When does Love Island UK air?

Love Island UK season 7 premiered on June 28, 2021. Love Island airs Sundays through Fridays at 9 p.m. UTC on ITV2. (In the US, it airs at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.)

So how can Americans watch Love Island UK in the US? Well, there are a couple ways. Read on ahead for how to watch Love Island UK in the US to not miss a moment of the British banter.

The fastest way to watch Love Island UK in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. Love Island UK airs live and is available to stream for free on ITV2‘s website. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the easiest VPN services to use is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Love Island UK with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

So how can you watch Love Island UK in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “United Kingdom” Go to ITV.com, click “Sign In” and click “Sign Up Now” Once you’ve created and activated your account, go to ITV’s Love Island page and watch new and past episodes of season 7. To watch Love Island live, go to ITV’s hub and click the play button on “Watch Live” at the time above Get grafting and watch Love Island!

If you can avoid spoilers, Love Island UK will also be available to stream on Hulu two weeks after they air on ITV2. The first episode of Love Island UK season 7 will be released on Hulu on July 12, 2021. New episodes will be released daily, according to Decider. If you haven’t watched the past seasons of Love Island UK, seasons 1 through 6 are also available to stream on Hulu, as well as seasons 1 and 2 of Love Island Australia. (Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Island US are available to stream on Paramount+.)

If you can wait those two weeks, Hulu is also the more affordable option. The service starts at $5.99 per month (or $59.99 per year) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $11.99 per month, and the service also offers two live TV options: Hulu+ With Live TV with ads for $64.99 per month and Hulu+ With Live TV with no ads for $70.99 per month. Hulu also offers a 30-day free trial, which subscribers should wait to sign up for until the first episode of Love Island UK is released, so they can make the most of their trial.

Love Island UK is available to stream on Hulu and ITV.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.