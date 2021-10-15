Here’s How to Watch ‘Love Island’ Australia in the US to See How Well the Aussies Crack On

If you live in the states, you may want to know how to watch Love Island Australia in the US to see if the Aussies crack on as well as the Brits and Americans.

The Love Island franchise premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005. It was cancelled in 2006 and rebooted in 2015, which is when it became the reality TV dating show viewers know and love today. Love Island Australia premiered its first season in 2018 with winners Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, who broke up two weeks after the finale when news broke that Grant had a “secret girlfriend on the outside.” Love Island Australia season 2 premiered in 2019 with winners Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham, who split almost a year after their finale.

So how can Americans watch Love Island Australia in the US? Read on for how to stream Love Island Australia to see which couple will win the final $50,000 grand prize.

When does Love Island Australia air?

Love Island Australia season 3 airs Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays at 8:45 p.m. Australia time on Nine Network and 9Now. In the US, Love Island Australia airs Monday through Thursday and Sundays at 5:45 a.m. ET and 2:45 a.m. PT.

The fastest way to watch Love Island Australia in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Love Island UK airs live and is available to stream for free on 9Now’s website. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Love Island Australia in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access streaming services like Hayu, which has hundreds of reality TV shows, including whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo series

So how can you watch Love Island Australia in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices.” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices.” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia.” Visit 9Now.com.au and click “Log in.” Enter your email, create a password and put in your information. (Google an Australian postcode for the “Postcode” section.) Click “Create Account,” verify your email and log into your account . Visit Love Island Australia’s website and watch new and past episodes of season 3. To watch Love Island Australia live, go to 9Now.com and click “Live TV” at the time Love Island Australia airs live in your local time zone. Get grafting and watch Love Island Australia!

If you can avoid spoilers, Love Island Australia season 3 episodes will likely also be available to stream on Hulu like previous seasons. It’s unclear when Love Island Australia season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu, but it took season 2 five months from when it aired in Australia to when it hit Hulu, according to Nickiswift. If you haven’t watched the past seasons of Love Island Australia, both seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu, as well as seasons 1 and 7 of Love Island UK. (Seasons 1 to 3 of Love Island US are available to stream on Paramount+.)

If you can wait those two weeks, Hulu is also the more affordable option. The service starts at $5.99 per month (or $59.99 per year) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $11.99 per month, and the service also offers two live TV options: Hulu+ With Live TV with ads for $64.99 per month and Hulu+ With Live TV with no ads for $70.99 per month. Hulu also offers a 30-day free trial, which subscribers should wait to sign up for until the first episode of Love Island Australia is released, so they can make the most of their trial.

How does Love Island Australia work?

If you’re new to the series, here’s how Love Island works: The show starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within moments of meeting each other, the contestants must couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other, such as a classic Love Island game where they have to transfer food from their mouth to their partner’s. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island Australia, that prize is 50,000 Australian dollars. However, the money doesn’t go to both members of the couple. It goes to one person at random. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves.

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Love Island Australia season 3 was filmed at a villa in Federal in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Australia. The show originally planned to film in Port Douglas, a town in Queensland, Australia, but because of the current health crisis, production decided to stay in New South Wales. Season 3 is also the first season Love Island Australia has filmed in Australia. Season 1 filmed Mallorca, Spain, while season 2 filmed in Fiji.

Who is the Love Island Australia host?

The Love Island Australia season 3 host is Sophie Monk, a singer, actress and model, who also hosted season 1 and 2 of Love Island Australia. Monk was also the lead of The Bachelorette Australia season 3, a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and the winner of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia season 4.

Who is the Love Island Australia narrator?

The Love Island Australia season 3 narrator is Eoghan McDermott, who also narrated season 1 and 2 of Love Island Australia. McDermott was also the host of The Voice of Ireland.

Love Island Australia is available to stream on Hulu and 9Now with a VPN.

