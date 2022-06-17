Here’s How to Watch ‘Lightyear’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss Buzz’s Latest Space Adventure

Scroll To See More Images

While Toy Story is officially over, Buzz Lightyear’s story is just getting started—and fans of the legendary Space Ranger will probably want to know how to watch Lightyear online after its theatrical run. Luckily, there is a way to watch the Pixar film online. And yes, that includes a free option for fans looking to save!

Lightyear, which marks Pixar’s 26th animated feature, is the first spin-off of the Toy Story franchise. Fans of the original films will already be familiar with the toy version of the new film’s titular character, only in this iteration, viewers will get to know the real Buzz who inspired the toy. In this way, Lightyear serves as something of an origin story for the intergalactic traveler, who finds himself stranded on a hostile planet millions of light-years away from Earth when the movie kicks off. Buzz is joined by his ambitious crew and his lovable robot cat, Sox, as he attempts to find his way back home across space and time. But the arrival of Zurg, an intimidating villain with an army of vicious robots, complicates matters and threatens their return mission.

To experience the Space Ranger in action, you’ll have to know how to watch Lightyear in the first place. Whether you’re catching the film in theaters first or waiting until it lands on streaming services, we have all the details you need to know about how to watch Lightyear online for free, below.

When is Lightyear coming out?

Lightyear premieres in theaters on Friday, July 17, 2022. You can find tickets to a local showing here.

How to watch Lightyear online

So, is there a way to watch Lightyear online? Yes, eventually. In the past, other films by Pixar and Disney have landed on Disney+ anywhere between 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release. If Lightyear follows the same pattern, that means Buzz and his pals will land on the streaming service sometime in late July or early August 2022. In the meantime, fans can still catch Lightyear at a theater near you. You can find tickets to a local showing here.

Once it’s officially streaming, Lightyear will be exclusively available to watch online on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (paying for the full year will save you around $16 compared to paying month-to-month.)

You can also find Disney Plus as part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with commercials and $19.99 per month for Hulu without commercials. It’s a worthwhile subscription, especially when considering what you stand to save. Given that Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month, you’d be paying a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price. All in all, this bundle comes in at around 25 percent less than paying for each streamer individually.

How to watch Lightyear online free

Now that we know Lightyear is coming to Disney Plus, you may be wondering if there’s a way to watch Lightyear online for free on the streamer. Well, the good news is, there are some ways to snag a free Disney+ subscription to watch Lightyear online for free. Check out our tips up ahead.

Here’s one of the best hacks for watching Lightyear online for free: If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.)

Lest we forget, customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for the aforementioned Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. You can check out Verizon’s FAQ here to find out how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription and watch Lightyear online for free.

Another great way to watch Lightyear online for free is with Amazon Music’s Unlimited subscription. New subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Even better, current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus.

Don’t worry; there’s a way to snag Amazon Music Unlimited for free, too. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? No problem! Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for a cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. By bundling these free trial offers, you’ll be on your way to watching Lightyear for free on Disney+ in no time.

How long is Lightyear?

Lightyear is one hour and 45 minutes long.

Who’s in the Lightyear cast?

The Lightyear cast stars Chris Evans as the titular Buzz Lightyear, a legendary Space Ranger who ends up stranded on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years away from Earth. Other voice cast members include Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba and Bill Hader, among others. Check out the full Lightyear cast below.

Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne

Keira Hairston as a young Izzy

Peter Sohn as Sox, a robotic cat and Buzz’s companion.

James Brolin as Emperor Zurg

Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison

Dale Soules as Darby Steel

Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne

Mary McDonald-Lewis as I.V.A.N.

Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside

Tim Peake as “Tim from Mission Control”

Bill Hader as Featheringhamstan

