WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs 2023 To See If Bad Bunny Wins Artist Of The Year

Get excited, the biggest night in Latin music is upon us and if you’re a fan of Bad Bunny, Becky G, Rosalía and many others, you’ll want to know how to watch the Latin American Music Awards 2023.
The Latin AMAs began in 2015 as the Spanish-language counterpart of the American Music Awards and as with the AMAs, Latin AMAs are determined by a poll of the public and music buyers. As of 2022, Enrique Iglesias is the most-awarded artist with 13 awards, while CNCO is the most-awarded group with an overall of 12.
For the 2023 broadcast, the Latin AMAs jumped to TelevisaUnivision where it will air on the company’s UniMás network. “Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs,” said Ignacio Meyer, president of TelevisaUnivision US networks in a statement in September 2022, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Latin music has become mainstream worldwide and, as our slate shows, we are at the heart of it with Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Latin Grammys, delivering strong viewership for their respective televised nights and trending on social media.”
What Time Are The Latin American Music Awards?
The celebration of Univision’s first-ever Latin America Music Awards (Latin AMAs) will kick off with the dynamic pre-show and carpet Noche De Estrellas on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm ET / 5pm PT.
How To Watch The Latin American Music Awards
You can also watch it right here on STYLECASTER! Above.
Where Are The Latin American Music Awards?
The eighth edition of the annual show of the Latin AMAs will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Who’s Hosting The Latin America Music Awards?
The show will have heartthrob Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan knockout and TV presenter Chiqui Delgado take over the glitzy red carpet as hosts alongside Enamorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal who will cover all style moments and carpet looks. Hosting the awards show itself are Chiqui Delgado, David Zepeda, Ana Patricia Gámez, Rafael Araneda, Goyso and Yayis Villareal. Clarissa Molina, one of Univision’s most recognized faces, will join as a first-time host of the Latin American Music Awards alongside Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo, and Natti Natasha.
Who’s Performing The Latin America Music Awards?
Noche De Estrellas will set the tone for the rest of the night with a stellar performance of “Medallo” by reggaetón chart-toppers Blessd, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavarez. The first two winners of the night will be announced on the red carpet. Fans can enjoy the entire LATIN AMAs experience on the award show’s new home Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión. The pre-show will be available to stream on ViX.
Who’s Nominated For Latin American Music Awards?
Leading the nominee list are top artists like Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Daddy Yankee. This year’s lineup includes Anuel AA, Chiquis, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Olga Tañón, Prince Royce, Young Miko, and more. The full list of nominees is below.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Eslabón Armado
Farruko
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Rosalía
New Artist of the Year
Bizarrap
Blessd
Edén Muñoz
Grupo Frontera
Los Lara
Luis Figueroa
Luis R Conriquez
Quevedo
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Song of the Year
“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Dos oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
“Está dañada” – Ivan Cornejo
“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Album of the Year
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Esquemas – Becky G
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Motomami – Rosalía
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Collaboration of the Year
“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Collaboration Crossover of the Year
“Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,
Redone & FIFA Sound
“Borracho” – Sech & DJ Khaled
“La fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd
“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
“Sin fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Best Crossover Artist
DJ Khaled
DJ Snake
Ed Sheeran
Fatman Scoop
Gims
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Megan Thee Stallion
Mr. Vegas
The Weeknd
Streaming Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Grupo Frontera
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G
Tour of the Year
Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G
World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Best Duo or Group – Pop
Jesse & Joy
Los Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Reik
Best Artist – Pop
Anitta
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Ricky Martin
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Best Album – Pop
@dannocean – Danny Ocean
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Esquemas – Becky G
Motomami – Rosalía
Best Song – Pop
“Bailé con mi ex” – Becky G
“Junio” – Maluma
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Te amo y punto” – Chayanne
Best Artist – Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Best Album – Urban
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Best Song – Urban
“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Remix” – Daddy Yankee
“Sensual bebé” – Jhayco
“Tití me preguntó” – Bad Bunny
Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban
“Buenos días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
Ángela Aguilar
Carin León
Chiquis
Christian Nodal
Edén Muñoz
Gerardo Ortiz
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Luis R Conriquez
Pepe Aguilar
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Album – Regional Mexican
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida
Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Song – Regional Mexican
“Chale” – Edén Muñoz
“La boda del huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León
“No se va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera
“Que te vaya bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
“Si me duele que duela” – Intocable
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
“Billete grande (En vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
“Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia
“Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Hay que hacer dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz
“Jugaste y sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux
“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Se acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
“Si ya hiciste el mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
“Ya acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G
Best Artist – Tropical
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Víctor Manuelle
Best Album – Tropical
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”
Best Song – Tropical
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny
“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
Best Collaboration – Tropical
“Baloncito viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo
“El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
“Monotonía” – Shakira & Ozuna
“Soy yo” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona
“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
