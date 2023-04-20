WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs 2023 To See If Bad Bunny Wins Artist Of The Year

Get excited, the biggest night in Latin music is upon us and if you’re a fan of Bad Bunny, Becky G, Rosalía and many others, you’ll want to know how to watch the Latin American Music Awards 2023.

The Latin AMAs began in 2015 as the Spanish-language counterpart of the American Music Awards and as with the AMAs, Latin AMAs are determined by a poll of the public and music buyers. As of 2022, Enrique Iglesias is the most-awarded artist with 13 awards, while CNCO is the most-awarded group with an overall of 12.

For the 2023 broadcast, the Latin AMAs jumped to TelevisaUnivision where it will air on the company’s UniMás network. “Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs,” said Ignacio Meyer, president of TelevisaUnivision US networks in a statement in September 2022, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Latin music has become mainstream worldwide and, as our slate shows, we are at the heart of it with Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Latin Grammys, delivering strong viewership for their respective televised nights and trending on social media.”

What Time Are The Latin American Music Awards?

The celebration of Univision’s first-ever Latin America Music Awards (Latin AMAs) will kick off with the dynamic pre-show and carpet Noche De Estrellas on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm ET / 5pm PT.

How To Watch The Latin American Music Awards

You can also watch it right here on STYLECASTER! Above.

Where Are The Latin American Music Awards?

The eighth edition of the annual show of the Latin AMAs will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Who’s Hosting The Latin America Music Awards?

The show will have heartthrob Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan knockout and TV presenter Chiqui Delgado take over the glitzy red carpet as hosts alongside Enamorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal who will cover all style moments and carpet looks. Hosting the awards show itself are Chiqui Delgado, David Zepeda, Ana Patricia Gámez, Rafael Araneda, Goyso and Yayis Villareal. Clarissa Molina, one of Univision’s most recognized faces, will join as a first-time host of the Latin American Music Awards alongside Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo, and Natti Natasha.

Who’s Performing The Latin America Music Awards?

Noche De Estrellas will set the tone for the rest of the night with a stellar performance of “Medallo” by reggaetón chart-toppers Blessd, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavarez. The first two winners of the night will be announced on the red carpet. Fans can enjoy the entire LATIN AMAs experience on the award show’s new home Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión. The pre-show will be available to stream on ViX.

Who’s Nominated For Latin American Music Awards?

Leading the nominee list are top artists like Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Daddy Yankee. This year’s lineup includes Anuel AA, Chiquis, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Olga Tañón, Prince Royce, Young Miko, and more. The full list of nominees is below.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Eslabón Armado

Farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosalía

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap

Blessd

Edén Muñoz

Grupo Frontera

Los Lara

Luis Figueroa

Luis R Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Song of the Year

“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“Dos oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

“Está dañada” – Ivan Cornejo

“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos

“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

Esquemas – Becky G

Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Jose – J Balvin

La 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Motomami – Rosalía

Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Collaboration of the Year

“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration Crossover of the Year

“Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,

Redone & FIFA Sound

“Borracho” – Sech & DJ Khaled

“La fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd

“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran

“Sin fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake

Best Crossover Artist

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Ed Sheeran

Fatman Scoop

Gims

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Megan Thee Stallion

Mr. Vegas

The Weeknd

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Chencho Corleone

Grupo Frontera

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G

Tour of the Year

Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme

La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee

Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma

$trip Love Tour – Karol G

World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Jesse & Joy

Los Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Reik

Best Artist – Pop

Anitta

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Best Album – Pop

@dannocean – Danny Ocean

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra

Esquemas – Becky G

Motomami – Rosalía

Best Song – Pop

“Bailé con mi ex” – Becky G

“Junio” – Maluma

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra

“Te amo y punto” – Chayanne

Best Artist – Urban

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Best Album – Urban

Jose – J Balvin

La 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Best Song – Urban

“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Remix” – Daddy Yankee

“Sensual bebé” – Jhayco

“Tití me preguntó” – Bad Bunny

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban

“Buenos días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios

“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Ángela Aguilar

Carin León

Chiquis

Christian Nodal

Edén Muñoz

Gerardo Ortiz

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Luis R Conriquez

Pepe Aguilar

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabón Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida

Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H

Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Song – Regional Mexican

“Chale” – Edén Muñoz

“La boda del huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León

“No se va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera

“Que te vaya bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

“Si me duele que duela” – Intocable

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

“Billete grande (En vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez

“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo

“Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia

“Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

“Hay que hacer dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz

“Jugaste y sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux

“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“Se acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación

“Si ya hiciste el mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe

“Ya acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Víctor Manuelle

Best Album – Tropical

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

Best Song – Tropical

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny

“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“Pegao” – Camilo

“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos

Best Collaboration – Tropical

“Baloncito viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo

“El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía

“Monotonía” – Shakira & Ozuna

“Soy yo” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona

“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

