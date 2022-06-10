Here’s How to Stream ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Last Dinosaur War

Scroll To See More Images

It’s been over 30 years since Jurassic Park first brought the dawn of the dinosaur age to our screens, and now, fans of the films are wondering how to watch Jurassic World: Dominion at home to round out the latest trilogy in the franchise. The good news is, Jurassic World: Dominion is coming to streaming services soon—and there’s even a way to watch the film for free once it does.

Jurassic World: Dominion—a.k.a. Jurassic World 3—marks the sixth and final film in the Jurassic franchise overall. The film takes place four years after the events of 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, which saw the dinosaur island, Isla Nublar, destroyed. Now, dinosaurs are roaming freely alongside humankind. As one can imagine, the arrangement is not all sunshine and rainbows, and a war between species is imminent. So the question becomes: who will prevail?

Of course, you’ll have to tune into Jurassic World: Dominion to find out. Whether you’re planning to rewatch the film after catching it in theaters, or you’re wondering if there’s already a way to watch Jurassic World 3 on streaming services without having to leave your couch, we’ve got all that you need to know up ahead. Keep reading below to find out exactly how to watch Jurassic World: Dominion—including a way to stream for free!

When does Jurassic World: Dominion come out?

Jurassic World: Dominion premiered in theaters on Friday, June 10, 2022.

How to watch Jurassic World: Dominion online

So, is there a way to watch Jurassic World: Dominion online? Yes, eventually. Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to land on Peacock Premium in July 2022. In the past, other films by Universal—like The Northman, Cyrano and House of Gucci—have landed on streaming services around 45 days after their theatrical release, meaning Jurassic World 3 will likely follow the same pattern.

In addition to their free plan, Peacock offers two paid plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month. Peacock Premium allows subscribers to access everything in the free plan, as well as live sports, Peacock original series, next-day episodes of NBC shows and more movies and TV shows that aren’t available in the free account. Peacock Premium Plus offers all the perks of Peacock Premium, plus an ad-free experience and the ability to watch shows offline on your mobile device. Jurassic Park fans will be able to watch Jurassic World: Dominion online on either of the Peacock Premium plans once the film arrives on the streamer.

For now, however, fans looking for how to watch Jurassic World: Dominion should know that they can still catch the film in theaters. You can find tickets to a local showing here.

How to watch Jurassic World: Dominion online for free

Now that you know Jurassic World 3 is coming to streaming services soon, you may be wondering how to watch Jurassic World: Dominion online for free. Luckily, dino fans can use our tips and tricks below to stream Jurassic World 3 at no cost.

Here’s a little known hack for scoring a free Peacock Premium account. If you’re an Xfinity subscriber—or know someone who is—you already have a way to watch Peacock for free to stream Jurassic World: Dominion at no cost to you. Customers with Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts are eligible to receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. To sign up, visit Peacock.com, create an account, link your Xfinity account and there you have it—a way to watch Jurassic World 3 online for free.

Another way to watch Jurassic World 3 for free on Peacock Premium is with a Cox subscription. If you already have an account or know someone who does, you may be eligible to receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. The perk is for Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. To sign up, first you’ll need to create an account on Peacock.com and link your Cox account. And that’s it! You’ll be on your way to watching Jurassic World: Dominion online for free in no time.

Who’s in the Jurassic World: Dominion cast?

The Jurassic World: Dominion cast features a star-studded set of familiar faces, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill reprising their roles from previous films in the Jurassic franchise. Dern, Goldblum and Neill are back from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, marking the first time they’ve appeared together in the franchise since 1993. This time around, they are joined by DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze and Dichen Lachman, among others. See the full Jurassic World: Dominion cast below.

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant

DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts

Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

Omar Sy as Barry Sembène

Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood

Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson

Justice Smith as Franklin Webb

Scott Haze as Rainn Delacourt

Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos

Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez

Kristoffer Polaha as Wyatt Huntley

Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood

Varada Sethu as Shira

Jurassic World: Dominion is now in theaters. Here’s how else to watch it for free.

