Here’s How to Watch ‘Julia’ For Free to See the New Biopic Series About Julia Child

If you learned how to cook from Julia Child, you may want to know how to watch Julia online for free to see the new biopic series about one of America’s most beloved chefs.

Julia is based on the life and career of Julia Child, a cookbook author and TV personality who is credited for popularizing French cuisine among the American public with her debut 1961 cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking

. The cookbook—which released a second volume in 1970—has sold more than 1.5 million copies since it was first published. Child—who was also portrayed by Meryl Streep in the 2009 Oscar-nominated movie Julie & Julia—was also known for her cooking show, The French Chef, which aired from 1963 to 1973.

Sarah Lancashire—who plays Child in Julia—revealed in an HBO Television Critics’ Association panel in 2021 that she didn’t know who Child was until she watched Julie & Julia. “The benefit of the film was for me was, it was the first time that I ever heard of Julia Child, because she did not have a presence in the U.K.,” Lancashire said. “And so the marketing around the film is the first time that I became aware of her. Other than that, it didn’t really play any part in my preparation or participation in this piece at all.”

Lancashire also talked about how she perfected Child’s voice, which including lessons with a vocal coach and watching hours of Child’s videos. “There’s such an awful lot of source material online, so that was the starting point to reference. Plus, reading the books about her and the letters between her and Avis, but at some point, I actually put the written material away, because it didn’t necessarily make sense with what we were trying to do, which was a drama, as opposed to a documentary,” she said. She continued, “I worked with a vocal coach for a very short period of time, but I pulled away from that and started to work on a parallel that would create her essence. Lancashire also added that she didn’t want to “mimic” Child but capture her “vocal eccentricity.” As for what she and Child have in common, Lancashire told reporters that she and the chef have the same favorite recipe.“The thing I have in common with Julia is, my favorite recipe is her favorite recipe, the sole meunière,” she said.

So where can one stream Julia at no cost? Read on ahead for how to watch Julia online for free to see the heartwarming biopic series about Julia Child.

When does Julia come out?

Julia premiered at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 p.m. ET on March 31, 2022, on HBO Max.

How to watch Julia online

Julia is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Hulu’s cost starts at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month fo its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually. Along with HBO Max, Hulu subscribers can also add on premium subscriptions to Cinemax ($9.99 per month), Showtime ($10.99 per month) and Starz ($8.99 per month.)

How to watch Julia online for free

So how can one watch Julia online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Julia at no cost to see HBO Max’s new series about Julia Child.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

When are new Julia episodes released?

New Julia episodes are released on Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

How many episodes is Julia?

There are eight episodes in Julia season 1.

Who’s in the Julia cast?

The Julia cast includes Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child, a cookbook author and TV personality who is credited for popularizing French cuisine in America. David Hyde Pierce stars as Julia’s husband, Paul Cushing Child, a civil servant. See the full Julia cast below.

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child

David Hyde Pierce as Paul Cushing Child

Brittany Bradford as Alice

Bebe Neuwirth as Avis

Isabella Rossellini as Simone Beck

Robert Joy as Hunter Fox

Erin Neufer as Marian Morash

James Cromwell as John McWilliams

Adriane Lenox as Virginia Naman

Fran Kranz

Fiona Glascott

Jefferson Mays

Judith Light as Blanche Knopf

Christian Clemenson as James Beard

Julia is available to stream on HBO Max.

For more about Julia Child, read her 2006 memoir, My Life in France. The New York Times bestseller takes readers through Child’s pivotal years in France—from how she arrived in 1948 with her husband, Paul, with no knowledge of France or its language to how her life changed forever as she dove into the French culture, took classes at the Cordon Bleau and shopped at local markets. The book also takes readers through Child’s unexpected career as a cookbook author and cooking show host at 49 years old, from her conflict with the head of the Cordon Bleu and the dozens of rejections she received from publishers before she sold her now-famous cookbook, Mastering the art of French Cooking

. The memoir also dives into Child’s 50-year-long marriage with her husband and how their journeys around the globe inspired her as the chef the world remembers today.

