Here’s How to Watch ‘Joe vs. Carole’ For Free to See Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

If you binged every episode of Tiger King, you may want to know how to watch Joe vs. Carole online for free to see what the docuseries didn’t show viewers about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s feud (and attempted murder case.)

Joe vs. Carole is based on season two of the “Over My Dead Body” podcast, which follows the criminal case of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (a.k.a. Joe Exotic, a.k.a. the Tiger King), a zookeeper who was convicted for an attempted murder for hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Exotic and Baskin’s feud was also chronicled in the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which premiered its first season in 2020 and its second and third seasons in 2021.

In an interview with TMZ in 2021, Baskin revealed her thoughts of Kate McKinnon playing her in Joe vs. Carole. “Kate must be channeling her inner cat lady to be rocking those flats, jeans, sunglasses, purse, and messy hair,” Baskin said when asked about photos of McKinnon from Joe vs. Carole. She also noted that she has “almost exactly the same outfit” that McKinnon wore in a Joe vs. Carole scene. Baskin also told TMZ that she doesn’t know what Joe vs. Carole is about but she hopes the show is “based on facts” and doesn’t use any real tigers or big cats in its production.

Baskin also told Metro in 2022 that she and her husband, Howard Baskin (played by Kyle McLaughlin), plan to watch Joe vs. Carole. “My husband and I look forward to seeing Kate McKinnon and Kyle McLaughlin’s portrayal of us, even though we expect it will be a parody based on the trailer. Both are talented actors and I expect Joe vs Carole will be a lot more entertaining than the situation was in real life,” she said. “As with Netflix’s Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness and Wondery’s Joe Exotic, Over My Dead Body and all of the other spinoffs, none of these programmes created for entertainment value really get at the main issues of big cat and cub abuse and the imminent extinction of big cats due to cub petting…My fear is that in the next five years, while people are morbidly obsessed the plight of my former husband, Don Lewis, we will have reached the point of no return for the planet by failing to safeguard the world’s most iconic species.”

Showrunner Ethan Frankel said in a statement at the time that he wants Joe vs. Carole—which stars John Cameron Mitchell as Exotic—to do the real Tiger King characters justice. “We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,”he said. “John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

So how can one watch Joe vs. Carole online for free? Read on for how to stream the scripted Tiger King spinoff at no cost to see what the Netflix docuseries show viewers about Exotic and Baskin’s deadly feud.

When does Joe vs. Carole come out?

Joe vs. Carole premieres on March 3, 2022, on Peacock.

How to watch Joe vs. Carole online

How can one watch Joe vs. Carole online? Joe vs. Carole is also available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which offers three plans: a Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Joe vs. Carole in full, users will need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

How to watch Joe vs. Carole online for free

How can one watch Joe vs. Carole online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Joe vs. Carole at no cost—even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet.

While the full season of Joe vs. Carole is available to stream on Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, fans can watch the first episode with Peacock Free . The free plan—which users can subscribe to with just their email—offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen.

If fans want to watch more episodes of Joe vs. Carole, however, they’ll need a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which don’t offer free trials. Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, has everything that the free plan has as well as live sports, live events, exclusive Peacock series and movies (like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), next-day episodes to NBC shows and even more TV shows and movies that the free plan doesn’t have. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month, has everything Peacock Premium has but with no ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Joe vs. Carole with Peacock, Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock Free, Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Search for Joe vs. Carole and watch the show

If you want to watch Joe vs. Carole online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Joe vs. Carole

Another way to watch Joe vs. Carole online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Joe vs. Carole online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Joe vs. Carole

How many episodes is Joe vs. Carole?

There are seven episodes in Joe vs. Carole season one.

Who’s in the Joe vs. Carole cast?

The Joe vs. Carole cast includes Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, and Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin. See the full Joe vs. Carole cast below.

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic

Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin

Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe

Brian Van Holt as John Reinke

William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham

Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

Sam Keeley as John Finlay

Lex Mayson as Kelci “Saff” Saffery

Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson

Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock

Aliandra Calabrese as Lauren Lowe

Jack Scott as Joshua Dial

Will McNeill as Tyler

Jenna Owen as Amber

Nic English as Brian Rhyne

Benedict Hardie as Agent Thomas

Shareena Clanton as Susan

Alexandra Jensen as Chealsi

Anthony Sharpe as Erik Cowie

For more about Tiger King, check out Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir by Joe Exotic. The 2021 tell-all—which was written by Exotic while he was in prison on attempted murder for hire charges against Carole Baskin—takes readers through his life, from the origin of his mullet and how became known as the Tiger King to his side of the charges and and he has to say about Baskin now. Exotic—who described the book as his “first, and maybe only, chance to tell his side” of what viewers didn’t see in Tiger King—started writing the memoir after he convicted in 2019 and kept a daily journal of his life in prison and what he wished he could tell a jury about his feud with Baskin and the charges against him to support his defense.

