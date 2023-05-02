How to Watch Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? to See His Funniest Stand-Up Show Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you loved his first special, you may want to know how to watch Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? online for free to see the comedians funniest stand-up show yet.

Yang is a stand-up comedian and actor who has starred in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Love Hard, as well as shows like Silicon Valley and Space Force. He released his first stand-up special, Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal, in May 2020. His second special, Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?, premiered in May 2023. “There’s never been a better time to be Asian. Come on, we got BTS now. Even white people know BTS now. That’s progress,” Yang jokes in Guess How Much?.

Later in the special, he also joked about the time his girlfriend asked him what his “love language” was. “I’m new to this boyfriend stuff. My girl asked me, ‘What’s your love language?’ What? I was raised by Asian parents! Their love language was verbal abuse,” he says.

In an interview with Salon in 2020, Yang opened up about the progress for Asian-American comedians in Hollywood. “I think one of the concerns, the complaints with me playing Jian-Yang [on Silicon Valley] with the accent and character, was not because you cannot play an accent of character, but because there weren’t a lot of Asians on screen,” he said. “So it’s like, when there’s only one Indian representation on a screen, one Asian or a few Asians on screen, that amplifies. That becomes what people think an Asian person is. But now we have more and more different types of Asians and that’s what I love, and people love Crazy Rich Asians so much.”

He continued, “Because you got the funny, outlandish Asians, my character like an a—holey, billionaire Asian. And then you got super good-looking heartthrob Asians, you got the cute, hot Asians. You’ve got all spectrums of the short, tall whatever. So really, it wasn’t just plugging one Asian character into one show or movie. You get the whole spectrum. Yeah, I hope that Asians are getting more action on the dating apps now ever since Crazy Rich Asians came out. Because who doesn’t want to date an Asian actor?”

Read on for how to watch Jimmy O. Yang’s Guess How Much? special online for free.

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Paramount. and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? on Amazon Prime Video for free

What movies and TV shows are Jimmy O. Yang in?

Along with his stand-up specials, Jimmy O. Yang has been in more than 40 movies and TV shows. He is best known for starring as Jian Yang in Silicon Valley, Dr. Chan Kaifang in Space Force, Josh Lin in Love Hard and Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians. His other movies and TV shows include Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Patriots Day, Fresh Off the Boat, The Simpsons, American Dad!, Criminal Minds, New Girl, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and 2 Broke Girls.

In an interview with Salon in 2020, Yang explained how his life had changed after the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. “I think what Crazy Rich Asians did is even in a bigger-picture sense, I think Hollywood now is more open to casting Asian people and to hearing more authentic, diverse stories because that movie at the end of the day made money, and Hollywood is just a business, right?” he said. “So I think that’s why we’re all working really hard or we all should be working really hard to write our own stuff, create our own story because now the door has been opened. It’s not like they’re like, “Hey come in, come in.” We still got to push, but the door has been cracked open and now there is a good opportunity. I always encourage the younger generation to write more, to create your own content, not just to be an actor or comedian for hire.”

He also joked about how people assume he was also rich after starring as a multi-billionaire in the movie. “One person straight-up jumped another step. So tell me, what do you say when people ask you for money? Do you have a way to say no?'” he said. “I’m like, “Luckily nobody asks me for money. It’s fine. My parents, I give them money, but that’s like an unspoken rule. Every Asian kid’s kind of born with student loan debt to their parents. When you make money it’s always give back. But friends-wise, no. Maybe a friend every now and then will ask me for a hundred bucks and then pay me right back. I got good friends.”

Despite his success now, O. Yang also told Salon about the stereotyping he faced after playing characters like Jian-Yang in Silicon Valley. “I talk about it on the stand-up. Early on when Silicon Valley just started, when my career just started, I started as a stand-up like 10 years ago,” he said. “People might’ve seen some YouTube clips or whatever, but people knew me as Jian-Yang on Silicon Valley. And they’ll come up to me in the street. They’re like, ‘Oh shit, you’re that guy, Jian-Yang. I didn’t know you speak English in real life.’ I’m like, ‘Wait for real though?’ OK, first of all, maybe that’s a compliment. As an actor, I play this believable character for you. But would you have said that about a white dude playing a Southern accent or a British accent? You know you would’ve assumed he was an actor.”

He continued, “Why is there a disconnect with me, right? I wasn’t offended about it. And then the Asian community in the very beginning with the Jian-Yang character, they were like, ‘Oh, it’s another accented, stereotype thing whenever.’ But the character has become more three-dimensional as the seasons went on. And I think those chatters went away. And of course I’ve done Crazy Rich Asians, I’m doing Space Force now and I’ve done many things in between since. So it’s a growing process.”

