Here’s How to Watch Janet Jackson’s Documentary For Free to See the Queen of Pop’s True Story

Just months after the release of an unauthorized documentary on Hulu, a new Janet Jackson documentary is here—and fans already want to know how to watch Janet Jackson online for free so they don’t miss the latest deep dive on the Queen of Pop.

The documentary, titled Janet Jackson after the singer’s 1992 eponymous debut album, is being released in honor of the record’s 40th anniversary. Airing as a two-night, four-hour special, Janet is set to explore the life and impact of the “Rhythm Nation” singer after over four decades in the spotlight—from the very heights of her success, to the depths of her personal and private tragedies surrounding her brother Michael Jackson’s controversies and her infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. What sets Janet apart from previous documentaries is that this production, which took five years to create, is produced by Jackson herself, along with her brother and former Jackson 5 member, Randy Jackson.

Along with archival footage, never before seen home videos and unfiltered moments from Jackson herself, Janet will feature interviews with many of the singer’s famed friends and colleagues—including the likes of Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot and Samuel L. Jackson. “This is my tale told by me, not through the eyes of someone else,” Jackson said in a teaser for the documentary, making it the first time in history that audiences will be hearing the Queen of Pop’s story in her own words.

So, how can fans watch Janet Jackson online for free without cable? Read on ahead for some tips and tricks to stream Janet online when it airs on Lifetime and A&E.

When does Janet Jackson air?

The Janet Jackson documentary premieres on January 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E. The first two parts of the docuseries will air on both networks on January 28; the second half will air the following night at the same time.

How to watch Janet Jackson online

The Janet Jackson documentary is available to stream on Sling, Philo and Hulu+ With Live TV, each of which includes channels like Lifetime and A&E. If we were to pick one service, we’d recommend Philo as the cheapest option of the three. The service starts at only $25 per month and offers over 60 channels, including Lifetime, so that you can watch Janet Jackson online as it airs live. Sling, on the other hand, costs $35 per month and currently offers two plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange. To watch Janet Jackson online, your best bet with this streamer is Sling Orange, which includes both Lifetime and A&E.

If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, Hulu+ With Live TV is also a great option to watch Janet Jackson online. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost to subscribers and will allow users to stream Janet Jackson online over and over again even after it airs live on Lifetime and A&E.

How to watch Janet Jackson online for free

Now that we know how to watch Janet Jackson online, only one question remains: Is there a way to stream it for free? Well, yes! Your best option is to watch Janet Jackson online for free using one of the free trial offers included below, so keep on reading to check out your options.

One of your best options to watch the Janet Jackson documentary online for free has to be Philo. The service is currently offering a 7-day free trial to stream Janet Jackson on channels Lifetime and A&E. In addition to these, Philo has an impressive lineup including AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, among others, for only $25 per month. Of course, all of this and more will be available to you for an entire week, giving you more than enough time to watch the Janet Jackson documentary online for free.

For those who want to watch the Janet Jackson documentary online for free, Sling is an excellent option. The service, which currently offers channels Lifetime and A&E, is currently offering a 3-day free trial to stream Janet Jackson as it airs live. With the Sling TV channel lineup, you’ll get a little bit of everything: live sports, kids programming, news, general entertainment, lifestyle, and an on-demand library of classic TV shows and films. Channels like A&E, AMC, BET, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, TNT, Food Network and more will all be included, whether you opt for Sling’s Blue or Orange packages. Better yet, you’ll be able to get a taste of it all and watch Janet Jackson online for free with Sling’s 3-day free trial.

How many episodes is Janet Jackson?

The Janet Jackson documentary on Lifetime and A&E is split into two parts. Part one includes two back-to-back episodes, airing January 28, while Part two also features a pair of episodes premiering the following day on January 29. Altogether, the Janet Jackson documentary spans four episodes in total.

Who’s in the Janet Jackson documentary?

The Janet Jackson documentary features commentary by artists like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Teyana Taylor, Regina King, Janelle Monae, Ciara and Paula Abdul, among others. Members of the Jackson family are also heavily featured in footage and confessional interviews, including Janet’s father Joe Jackson, her brothers Michael and Randy, her sister LaToya, her mother Katerine and, of course, Janet Jackson herself.

For more about Janet Jackson’s life, check out her 2011 book, True You: A Journey to Finding and Loving Yourself, co-written with David Ritz and Karen Hunter. The New York Times bestseller is filled with personal tales and rare photos of Janet at various stages of her life, taking readers on a journey from her struggles with body image to how she eventually learned to be happy in her own skin. Along with her own insights on fostering confidence and self-love, True You: A Journey to Finding and Loving Yourself even includes lessons and tips from her own nutritionist, David Allen, who helped Janet get her mind, body and soul in shape for good.

Janet Jackson premieres on January 28, 2022, on Lifetime and A&E and is available to stream on Philo and Sling.

