Here’s How to Watch ITV in the US, if You’re an American Obsessed With ‘Love Island’

If you’re an American obsessed with British shows like Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, you may want to know how to watch ITV in the US for free to not miss a second of your favorite English programs.

ITV is one of the United Kingdom’s most-watched television networks with shows like The Voice UK, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, The Real Housewives of Jersey and, of course, Love Island UK, the original (and best) version of Love Island. Most programs on ITV, as well as its channels ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV, are available to watch online on the ITV Hub, the network’s exclusive streaming service with dozens of TV shows, miniseries, documentaries and movies. Viewers can also stream live on ITV to not miss their favorite programs as they air in real time.

The ITV Hub is also free with ads. The service also offers a no-ads plan for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year after a seven-day free trial. (That equals to around $5.55 per month or $55.65 per year for Americans.) Sounds great right? Here comes the downside: The ITV Hub is only available to those located in the UK. However, there is a way to watch ITV in the US. Read on to find out how.

The fastest way to watch ITV in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch ITV in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

So how can you watch ITV in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” Go to ITV.com, click “Sign In” and click “Sign Up Now” Once you’ve created and activated your account, go to ITV Hub and watch your favorite British shows. To watch ITV live, go to ITV’s Hub and click the play button on “Watch Live.” Be sure to check what time your favorite British show airs in your local time, so you don’t miss it.

