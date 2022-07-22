Here’s How to Watch ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’ in the US to See BTS’ V’s New Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re ARMY, you may want to know how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US online for free to see V’s newest show with four other South Korean superstars.

In the Soop: Friendcation is a docuseries and travel show that follows five South Korean stars—BTS member V; rapper Peakboy; Soundtrack #1 actor Park Hyung-sik; Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik; and Korean drama actor Park Seo-joon—as they hang out, eat food and play games. The show is based on BTS’ docuseries, BTS in the Soop, which followed the band’s seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—as they spent time together and took a break from their busy K-pop careers. The series, which aired on the South Korean network JTBC and BTS’ management company HYBE’s online platform Weverse, has run for two seasons and 13 episodes.

In the Soop: Friendcation, which airs on JTBC and Disney Plus Asia, is one of three projects BTS and HYBE have planned for Disney Plus. The other projects include BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA—a concert movie of BTS’ Permission to Dance show at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021—and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries that follows the past nine years of BTS’ career and is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2023.

Given In the Soop: Friendcation only airs at the moment in South Korea and select Asian countries, American ARMYs want to know if they can watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US and how. So..how can American ARMYs watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US? Read on for how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US and for an extreme discount.

When does In the Soop: Friendcation come out?

In the Soop: Friendcation premieres on July 22, 2022 on the Korean network JTBC and Disney Plus Asia. In the Soop: Friendcation is also expected to be released on Disney Plus in other regions but no dates have been announced.

When does In the Soop: Friendcation air?

In the Soop: Friendcation airs Fridays at 9 p.m. KST (8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT) on JTBC and 11 p.m. KST (10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT) on Disney Plus Asia.

How to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US

How can ARMYs watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US? In the Soop: Friendcation is available to stream on Disney Plus Asia. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need both a Disney Plus account and a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

Read on for how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US with a VPN and the best services to sign up for.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US with a VPN. Along with In the Soop: Friendcation, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “South Korea”, “Japan,” “China” or “Indonesia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Create or log into your Disney Plus account Start watching In the Soop: Friendcation in the US!

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “South Korea”, “Japan,” “China” or “Indonesia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Create or log into your Disney Plus account Start watching In the Soop: Friendcation in the US!

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “South Korea”, “Japan,” “China” or “Indonesia” by searching for the country in the right bar Create or log into your Disney Plus account Start watching In the Soop: Friendcation in the US!

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. To watch In the Soop: Friendcation, however, users in the US will still need a VPN to access Disney Plus Asia.

How many episodes is In the Soop: Friendcation?

How many episodes is In the Soop: Friendcation? In the Soop: Friendcation is four episodes.

What is In the Soop: Friendcation about?

What is In the Soop: Friendcation about? In the Soop: Friendcation is a docuseries and travel show that follows five South Korean stars—including BTS member V and Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik—as they hang out, eat food and play games. “An original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy. The program features the five friends venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” a description of the show reads on Disney’s website.

The show is based on BTS’ docuseries, BTS in the Soop, which followed the band’s seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—as they spent time together and took a break from their busy K-pop careers. Season 1 of BTS in the Soop premiered in August 2020 on JTBC and Weverse (BTS’ management company HYBE’s online platform). The season ran for eight episodes and followed BTS as they spent a week together in a remote forest. Season 2 of BTS in the Soop premiered in October 2021 and ran for four episodes. The season followed BTS as they spent four days together at a private villa in the mountains.

In the Soop: Friendcation is one of three projects BTS has planned for Disney Plus. The other projects are BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA—a concert movie of BTS’ Permission to Dance show at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021—and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries that follows the past nine years of BTS’ career and is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement at the time. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

Added Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE, “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists. The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

Who’s in the In the Soop: Friendcation cast?

Who’s in the In the Soop: Friendcation cast? The In the Soop: Friendcation cast consists of five South Korean stars: BTS member V / Kim Taehyung; K-pop rapper Peakboy / Kwon Sung-hwan, former ZE:A member and Soundtrack #1 actor Park Hyung-sik; Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik; and Korean drama actor Park Seo-joon. See the full list In the Soop: Friendcation cast below.

V/Kim Taehyung

Peakboy/Kwon Sung-hwan

Park Hyung-sik

Choi Woo-shik

Park Seo-joon

In the Soop: Friendcation is available to stream on Disney Plus Asia with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

