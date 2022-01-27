Here’s How to Watch ‘Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ For Free to See the Crazy Spinoff With Buck, the One-Eyed Weasal

If you’ve seen every Ice Age movie, you may want to know how to watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild online for free to see the franchise’s new spinoff featuring none other than Buck, the one-eyed weasel.

The Ice Age franchise started in 2002 with the first Ice Age movie. The film, which was set in the days of the ice age more than 2.1 billion years ago, revolved around four characters known as The Herd: Manny, a woolly mammoth; Diego, a saber-tooth tiger; Sid, a sloth; and Scrat, a squirrel. The movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards and went on to gross more than $383.2 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2002 and the highest-grossing animated movie of that year. The success also led to six more Ice Age movies: 2006’s Ice Age: The Meltdown, 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course, 2022’s The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and an yet untitled seventh film.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which premiered in January 2022 and is the first Ice Age movie for Disney Plus, centers on Buck Wild, a one-eyed weasel and dinosaur hunter who joins The Herd in the third Ice Age movie, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. The movie sees Simon Pegg return as the voice of Buck as he embarks on an adventure in the Dinosaur World with Crash and Eddie, twin brother opossums who were introduced in 2006’s Ice Age: The Meltdown. “I’m very flattered that they would think Buck deserve that and I have been hinting at it for a long time all through my time on Ice Age,” Pegg told LYFE in 2022. “I’ve always said to Lori [Forte], the producer, that a Buck spin-off would be good and eventually 12 years later here we are.” He continued,“I really love playing buck, he’s a character that is very dear to my heart and any chance I get to be buck is always a real treat for me and I love doing it again.”

Pegg also told LYFE about what drew him to the reboot, which includes a daughter for Buck. “He’s got his daughter Bronwyn the Pumpkin and he had to learn certain responsibilities as a parent and I think that will come across in this film,” he said. “The script was great but with Buck because he’s such a chaotic character, particularly when he starts talking to his hand or animate objects, it was fun to come up with stuff.” As for how he prepares to voice the character, Pegg told LYFE, “I have to get a good night sleep before I do my voice because it’s exhausting. I just get really hyped up and energetic, have a few bit too many coffees and that usually helps because he’s so on the edge the whole time.”

So how can one stream The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild at no cost? Read on for how to watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild online for free to see the crazy spinoff with everyone’s favorite one-eyed weasal.

When does The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild come out?

How to watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild online

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu‘s ad-supported plan, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu costs $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.)

How to watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild online for free

How can one watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild online for free? Read on for how to watch the Ice Age spinoff at no cost, even if you don’t have a subscription to Disney Plus yet.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

Who’s in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild cast?

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild cast includes Simon Pegg as the voice of Buck, a one-eyed weasel and dinosaur hunter who joints The Herd in the third Ice Age movie, 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Other Ice Age actors, such as Sean Kenin as Manny, Dominique Jennings as Ellie, and Jake Green as Sid, are also in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild cast in supporting roles. See the full Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild cast below.

Simon Pegg as Buck

Vincent Tong as Crash

Aaron Harris as Eddie

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Orson

Justina Machado as Zee

Sean Kenin as Manny

Jake Green as Sid

Skyler Stone as Diego

Dominique Jennings as Ellie

