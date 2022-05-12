Here’s How to Watch Hulu Outside of the US to See the Shows & Movies You’re Missing in Your Area

If you’re not in the United States, you may be wondering how to watch Hulu outside of the US and if there’s a way to stream content from the service, even if it’s not available in the area you’re in.

Hulu launched in October 2007 as a streaming service for movies and TV shows from networks like ABC, NBC, FOX and FX. It released its first original TV show—A Life in a Day, a docuseries that chronicled a day in the life of celebrities like will.i.am, Russell Peters and Girl Talk—before its first international hit with The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book, in 2017. Since then, the service has launched dozens of original TV shows, including comedies like Only Murders in the Building and PEN15; dramas like The Dropout and Little Fires Everywhere; reality shows like The Kardashians and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

In an interview with Variety in 2018, Hulu CEO Randy Freer explained how the service’s combination of original content and network TV shows sets it apart from other streamers. “When we talk about content, we provide it in three ways. Obviously we acquire it through library content and license it; we acquire it live for our live service in the way of networks; and we make it,” he said. “So I think what we’re doing is every day, we’ll evaluate what’s the best way to allocate our resources. It’s our largest investment by far in the business, and sometimes it’s going to make more sense to make originals, sometimes it’s going to make sense to acquire more library content, and sometimes it will make sense to add networks to our live product.”

As of 2022, Hulu is available in the United States, Puerto Rico and Japan, with each country offering different content. If Hulu isn’t available where you are, you may want to know how to watch Hulu outside of the US. Well, there is a way, and it’s pretty much free. Read on for how to watch Hulu outside of the US to experience all the service has to offer if it’s not available in the area you’re in.

How to watch Hulu outside of US

How can one watch Hulu outside of the US? If Hulu isn’t available in your country, you can watch Hulu outside of the US with a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max in other countries.

The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and have plans for as cheap as $1.99 per month. Read on for how to watch Hulu outside of the US with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the service we recommend the most above everything else on the market for its speed, efficiency and easy-to-use interface, especially for beginners. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than change their Netflix region with a VPN. Along with changing their Netflix region, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Disney Plus and HBO Max (which also have different content than in the US) as well as stream foreign services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Hulu outside of the US with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Create or sign into your Hulu account and watch Hulu outside of the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Hulu outside of the US with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. Users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to change your Netflix region with PureVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the country of your choice by searching for the country in the right bar Create or sign into your Netflix account and watch new shows and movies from changing your Netflix region

What countries is Hulu available in?

Hulu is available in the United States, Puerto Rico and Japan, as of 2022.

How much is Hulu?

Hulu’s cost starts at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month fo its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually. Along with their Hulu subscription, users can also add on premium subscriptions to HBO Max ($14.99 per month), Cinemax ($9.99 per month), Showtime ($10.99 per month) and Starz ($8.99 per month.)

How much does Hulu+ Live TV cost?

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Does Hulu have a free trial?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

How to watch Hulu for free

After Hulu’s tree trial ends, there’s still a way to subscribe to the service for free. Read on for our tips and tricks to watch Hulu at no cost.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu for free is the real reward here.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Hulu for free.

What’s on Hulu?

Read on for a list of Hulu‘s original TV shows.

