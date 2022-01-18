Here’s How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’ For Free to See Hilary Duff’s ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff

If you loved How I Met Your Mother, you may want to know how to watch How I Met Your Father online for free to see who the dad is in rom-com mystery.

How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, a CBS sitcom that aired for nine seasons and 208 episodes from September 2005 to March 2014. The series is told in two timelines: the future, which sees main character Ted Mosby in 2030 recount to his kids, Luke and Penny, about the events that led him to meet their mother; and the present, which sees Ted and his group of friends in New York City—Marshall Eriksen, Robin Scherbatsky, Barney Stinson and Lily Aldrin—experience those events in real time.

After the finale of How I Met Your Mother, news broke that a spinoff titled How I Met Your Dad was in the works with Greta Gerwig set to star in the lead role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig was cast to play the main character of Sally, “a female Peter Pan” who realizes that she has nothing in common with her husband of less than a year. Meg Ryan was cast to voice future Sally, while Drew Tarver, Nicholas D’Agosto, Andrew Santino and Tiya Sircar were cast as her friends. In May 2014, it was reported that CBS decided to not to pick up How I Met Your Dad, with the creators confirming in in July 2014 that the spinoff was officially dead after attempts to shop it to other networks like Netflix, FOX and NBC.

In December 2016, news broke that another spinoff, How I Met Your Father, was also in the works with HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas serving as executive producers. The series was officially picked up by Hulu with Hilary Duff cast as the lead role of Sophie in April 2021. The show premiered in January 2022. Like the original series, How I Met Your Father uses the same framing to tell the story of how main character Sophie met her children’s father, as Sophie and her friends—Jesse, Valentina, Sid, Charlie and Ellen—live those events in the past. Unlike How I Met Your Mother, which saw Ted meet the mother of his children, Tracy McConnell, in the show, creator Isaac Aptaker confirmed to TV Line in January 2022 that Sophie has already met the father of her future kids, who is likely one of the men already in her friend group.

“[How I Met Your Mother] was about a journey for Ted to meet this woman. This show is more of a journey to figure out where all of these men fit into [Sophie’s] life,” he said. “It really becomes more of a coming-of-age story for her as a woman. So much of finding your person has to do with timing and who you are at any given moment, and Sophie really has a lot of growing to do as a person before she is ready to wind up with the father.”

Creator Elizabeth Berger added, “One of the things that’s really cool about this device is that there will be these little, unexpected moments and exchanges with our guys, where all of a sudden you’ve been watching one guy, and then suddenly there’s a conversation and someone else comes into focus in a really surprising, exciting way.”

If you loved the mystery of How I Met Your Mother, read on for how to watch How I Met Your Father online for free to find out the identity of Sophie’s future children’s father and how her love story ends.

When does How I Met Your Father come out?

How I Met Your Father premiered on January 18, 2022, on Hulu, with the first two episodes.

When do new How I Met Your Father episodes come out?

New How I Met Your Father episodes are released on Tuesdays at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch How I Met Your Father online

How I Met Your Father is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.



How to watch How I Met Your Father online for free

So how can one watch How I Met Your Father online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream HIMYF at no cost.

The easiest way to watch How I Met Your Father online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with How I Met Your Father—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch How I Met Your Father before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch How I Met Your Father With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch How I Met Your Father online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch How I Met Your Father online for free.

How many episodes is How I Met Your Father?

There are 10 episodes in How I Met Your Father season 1.

Who’s in the How I Met Your Father cast?

The How I Met Your Father cast includes Hilary Duff as the lead character of Sophie and Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie. See below for the full How I Met Your Father cast.

Hilary Duff as Sophie

Christopher Lowell as Jesse

Francia Raisa as Valentina

Suraj Sharma as Sid

Tom Ainsley as Charlie

Tien Tran as Ellen

Kim Cattrall as future Sophie

Daniel Augustin as Ian

Ashley Reyes as Hannah

Leighton Meester as Meredith

Josh Peck as Drew

