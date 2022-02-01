Here’s How to Watch ‘House of Gucci’ Online & How Soon You Can Expect to Stream It For Free

Ever since it premiered in theaters, audiences back home have wanted to know how to watch House of Gucci online—and how soon the film will be available on streaming services. Luckily for you, the wait will soon be over now that we’re sharing steps for how to watch House of Gucci up ahead.

House of Gucci, which premiered in November 2021, follows the story of Patrizia Reggiani; an Italian woman who soon marries her way into the illustrious Gucci family. Patrizia, played by Lady Gaga, falls in love with and marries Maurizio Gucci, heir to the Gucci brand and grandson to House of Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci. But when they first meet, Maurizio, played by Adam Driver, wants little to do with the family business. His father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) and his uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) are the ones who reign. Patrizia won’t stand for it—even if it costs her own marriage to Maurizio or someone’s life, for that matter.

Following the release of the film, which was based on the 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, actors Lady Gaga and Driver have continued to receive glowing praise for their performances. Nevertheless, the film was a heavy one for Gaga. “What I always wanted was to portray her in the way that I believed, which is that she has true and real regret at this point in her life,” Gaga told Deadline of Reggiani, who was charged with her husband’s murder in real life. “In order to figure out why she did it, I had to track it all the way through the lens of survival. Survival as a woman, I think, is a very complex narrative, and I tried to weave the story of many through her.”

“People do love to watch women fall apart. But they love to watch women fall apart on film and in television,” Gaga adds. “When women fall apart in real life and are vibrant and passionate, we’re called crazy. We’re called bitches. We’re told we’re too much. I’ve been called ‘spicy’ before. I really disliked that, spicy. It’s like, what is the flavor of a woman? Patrizia’s flavor was her DNA and it was a product of her upbringing. It was also the product of being incessantly put down by this system of men.”

Of course, Reggiani’s story was a complicated one—and even Gaga was ready to say goodbye once the time came. “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing “Mambo Italiano,” and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth,” she told W Magazine in December 2021. “I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

While Gaga has officially said goodbye to the House of Gucci, there are plenty of fans who are eager to experience the story for the very first time—or watch it again after seeing it in theaters. For everything we know about how to watch House of Gucci online, keep on reading below.

Can I rent House of Gucci?

According to Variety, House of Gucci will be available to own online on February 1, 2022, then on DVD and on-demand on February 22, 2022. The digital release package will include exclusive bonus content, such as behind the scenes features like “The Lady of the House,” which documents Gaga’s transformation into her role, and another featurette titled “Styling House of Gucci,” which takes viewers through the process of creating the Gucci family’s wardrobe.

How to watch House of Gucci online

So, how can you watch House of Gucci online? As of February 1, 2022, House of Gucci is available to own digitally for the price of $19.99. Audiences have a few retailers they can choose from when it comes to watching House of Gucci online. Amazon users may prefer to purchase House of Gucci directly from the Prime Video hub, where you can watch the film on your computer or on the Amazon Prime Video app on your mobile device and Smart TV. Roku TV users, on the other hand, may find it easier to purchase House of Gucci directly from Vudu on their official Roku Movie Store landing page on their television. Either way, audiences can expect to pay $19.99 to watch House of Gucci online before it hits streaming services soon. More on that below!





Where will House of Gucci be released?

House of Gucci is expected to stream on Paramount+ once it hits streaming services. Its arrival on the streaming platform is thanks to a pact between the film’s studio, Epix, and Paramount Pictures, according to Variety.

When can I stream House of Gucci?

While there are no official announcements on when House of Gucci will be ready to stream, we do know that it’s headed to Paramount+ in the near future. But how soon? Well, based on previous theatrical release timelines, we’d wager to say that House of Gucci will likely appear on the streaming service roughly 90 days after its theatrical debut. Given that the film first premiered in November 2021, it’s possible that House of Gucci will land on streaming services by March 2022—but of course, we’ll have to wait and see. Until then, House of Gucci is still playing in cinemas and is available to order digitally on Amazon.

For more about House of Gucci, read the book the movie is based on: The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. In the book, which was first published in 2001, author Sara Gay Forden tells the sensational true story of how Maurizio Gucci was murdered on the morning of March 27, 1995, in Milan, and the events that led to the arrest of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, a.k.a. the “Black Widow.” The book investigates why Patrizia may have had a motive to kill her ex-husband—was it because of his mistress? Was his spending out of control?—and whether she really was the reason for his death. (Plus, who else could have done it.) The House of Gucci is described as a “page-turning account of high fashion, high finance, and heartrending personal tragedy.”

House of Gucci is available to purchase on Amazon and Vudu.

