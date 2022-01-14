Here’s How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ For Free to See Dracula’s Adventures One Last Time

Dracula and his monster pals are back! With the fourth and final Hotel Transylvania film finally streaming, fans are wondering how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free. Thankfully, there are ways to stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online without paying a penny—and we’re diving into those options below.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, also known as Hotel Transylvania 4, is the last installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise and the sequel to 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The series, which began with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, follows the adventures of Count Dracula’s friends and family at the titular Hotel Transylvania, where monsters go to get away from humans—that is until a human named Johnny ends up among their ranks and falls in love with Dracula’s daughter. In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the story picks back up with Dracula and his monster pals after they are accidentally transformed into humans. Suddenly, Johnny is their only hope: Once a human, Johnny ends up becoming a monster himself and must race across the globe to find a solution to switch everyone back to their original forms before it’s too late.

Now that fans have an idea of what to expect from Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, keep on reading below to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free.

Where can I watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?

While Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was originally meant to be released theatrically in the U.S. on October 1, 2021, Sony Pictures canceled the film’s release plans and sold the movie’s distribution rights to Amazon Studios for a streaming release instead. As such, the film is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon Prime users. Not a subscriber? No problem—we’re getting into some tips and tricks to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free up ahead.

When is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania streaming?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022. Below you can find out how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free, whether or not you have an Amazon Prime subscription yet.

How to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online

Currently, the only place to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online is on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month—or $119 per year, which saves about $36 from the monthly subscription.

In addition to the thousands of shows and movies available on Amazon Prime Video—such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and original films like Manchester by the Sea (which won two Oscars in 2017), Honey Boy and The Big Sick—Amazon Prime also includes extra perks for subscribers. These include Prime Delivery, which offers free two-day shipping, same-day shipping and release-date delivery, as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading.

But what about those without an Amazon Prime subscription? Don’t worry—even if you’re not a current Amazon Prime subscriber, there’s still a way to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free. Check out your options up ahead.

How to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free

So how can one watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free? Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free. Keep on reading to find out how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial, even if you’ve signed up before.

One of the best ways to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free is with Amazon Prime Video’s free trial. The great thing about this free trial offer is that it’s four times longer than most other streaming services like Paramount+ and Peacock, which only offer seven-day free trials. By comparison, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days long—a whopping three weeks more than competitors. This 30-day free trial gives you more than enough time to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free in full.

Even if you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial in the past, you’re still eligible to sign up again to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 month period. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members and is free for current Amazon Prime members.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial “ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, you have an even better option for how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free—and that’s because Amazon’s Student Prime free trial is even longer. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription. But compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months longer than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of a regular subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free using Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student “ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who is in the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania cast?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’s cast includes Selena Gomez as Mavis, Dracula’s daughter and wife to Johnny Loughran, played by comedian Andy Samberg. Other cast members include Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf and David Spade as Griffin, an invisible man, among others. You can find the full Hotel Transylvania: Transformania cast below.

Andy Samberg as Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran

Selena Gomez as Mavis Dracula

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing

Steve Buscemi as Wayne

Molly Shannon as Wanda

David Spade as Griffin

Keegan-Michael Key as Murray

Brian Hull as Count “Drac” Dracula. (Originally voiced by Adam Sandler in the first three films.)

Fran Drescher as Eunice

Brad Abrell as Frankenstein. (Originally voiced by Kevin James in the first three films.)

Asher Blinkoff as Dennis

Richard Tyler Blevins as Party Monster

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

