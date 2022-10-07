How to Watch the ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot to Get You in the Mood For Spooky Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially spooky season and if you’re looking to get yourself in the mood with a scary movie, you might be wondering how to watch the Hellraiser reboot.

The movie is a reinvention of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from master horror director David Bruckner. The plot follows a woman struggling with addiction recovery who happens upon an ancient puzzle box known as The Lament Configuration. She has no idea that by toying with this box and solving the puzzle, she’ll summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. In one of the most significant departures from the original film and novella, the character of the Hell Priest, aka Pinhead, is now female and played by Jaime Clayton. “I wanted to bring something completely new and fresh to the character,” Clayton told Inverse. “I didn’t want anybody to compare my performance to previous performances, which I think is why they wanted to cast a woman. It takes the burden off the audience because it makes the comparison harder.”

She continued: “There were nuances that I wanted to bring out, and David really helped me get there in all the conversations we had. We had time on set to play, to do different takes, to try different things. We would do one take, and then another that was a complete 180. I would do one super angry and then do it like she was hungry for sex and blood. So there was time to explore. I stayed in therapy the whole time we were filming. It was dark!”

Sounds promising! Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Hellraiser reboot.

When does Hellraiser 2022 come out?

The new Hellraiser reboot premieres on October 7 2022 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Hulu.

How to watch Hellraiser 2022 online

Who’s in the Hellraiser reboot 2022 cast?

There are a few new characters in this latest Hellraiser iteration, plus as mentioned, the role of the Hell Priest is played by a female actor. “We always knew that [a female Pinhead] made sense given the history of the franchise and the kinds of fans that have embraced it,” director David Bruckner told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was also a way for us to not replicate Doug Bradley’s incredible, iconic performance. There had been a lot of precedent in the franchise. The original book that it’s based on, The Hellbound Heart, was suggestive of a female Pinhead, and the comic books also explored the idea. There’s also plenty of fan art, wonderful works that all theorized the possibility of Pinhead as a woman. So it only felt appropriate to us.”

Here’s the full cast list.

Odessa A’zion as Riley McKendry

Jamie Clayton as the Hell Priest

Adam Faison as Colin

Drew Starkey as Trevor

Brandon Flynn as Matt McKendry

Aoife Hinds as Nora

Jason Liles as the Chatterer

Yinka Olorunnife as the Weeper

Zachary Hing as the Asphyx

Selina Lo as the Gasp

Kit Clarke as Joey

Vukasin Jovanovic as the Masque

Goran Višnjić as Roland Voight

Hiam Abbass as Serena Menaker

Will there be a Hellraiser sequel?

There may be a Hellraiser sequel, as the franchise is somewhat infamous for the number of sequels released as follow-ups to the 1987 original film. There are 10 in total, with the last one, Hellraiser: Judgement, released in 2018. “Naturally, [the question of a sequel] does come up. But my heart goes out to anybody who’s made a Hellraiser movie,” Bruckner told Inverse. “It’s hard! It is complex, dense material, and you’re playing with sex and violence in really nuanced ways. Thus far we’ve just been trying to see this one through to completion.”

The Hellraiser reboot is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free and watch the trailer below.

