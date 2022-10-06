Here’s How to Watch ‘Heartland’ in the US to Not Miss a Moment of the Fleming Family Drama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve followed the Fleming family from the start, you may want to know how to watch Heartland in the US online for free to see one of Canada’s longest-running dramas ever.

Heartland, which premiered on CBC in Canada in October 2007, is based on Lauren Brooke’s book series of the same name. The story follows Amy Fleming and her older sister, Louise “Lou” Fleming, on their Alberta-based family ranch, Heartland, where they live with their widowed grandfather, Jack Bartlett; father, Tim Fleming; and farmhand, Ty Borden. The show follows the family as they experience the highs and lows of life while living on the ranch and the drama that brings their family closer. In 2015, Heartland surpassed Street Legal as the longest-running scripted drama in the history of Canadian television.

In an interview with Brief Take in 2022, Amber Marshall, who plays Amy Fleming, explained why she thought Heartland had been on TV for so long. “There’s a real passion. We have to be present and we have to be in the moment, and I think that’s what makes every actor great–when you can live in the moment, even when you’re doing a scene 12 or 13 or 14 times,” she said. “When you’re working with kids and animals, it’s fresh every time.”

She continued, “You don’t know what they’re going to do. So I think that’s one thing that’s special about Heartland, is that there are so many animals and kids that we’re working with, but also the landscape. I do believe that the mountain vista plays a central role in the show and it captivates a lot of people. There are certain Travel Alberta commercials that are played, and every time I see them, I stop whatever I’m doing and I just watch and go ‘Wow, it’s beautiful!’ I think that a lot of people do that when they watch Heartland–it transports them to a place where they can just take a breath of fresh air.”

So where can fans stream Heartland outside of Canada? Read on for how to watch Heartland in the US online for free to not miss a second of the Fleming family drama.

When does Heartland 2022 air?

Heartland season 16 airs on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBC.

How to watch Heartland 2022 in the US

How can one watch Heartland in the US? Heartland is available to stream for free on CBC’s website, which has new episodes from the current season—season 16—as well as past seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Heartland in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch Heartland in the US with a VPN. Along with Heartland, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Heartland in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Canada” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Heartland page on CBC’s website Sign in or create an account Watch Heartland in the US! To watch Heartland live, click “Live TV” on CBC’s website on on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Heartland in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “Canada” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Heartland page on CBC’s website Sign in or create an account Watch Heartland in the US! To watch Heartland live, click “Live TV” on CBC’s website on on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Heartland in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “Canada” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Heartland page on CBC’s website Sign in or create an account Watch Heartland in the US! To watch Heartland live, click “Live TV” on CBC’s website on on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

While the new season of Heartland (season 16) and the last season (season 15) aren’t available on Peacock, the first 14 seasons of Heartland are available on the streaming service, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Heartland in full, however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Who’s in the Heartland 2022 cast?

Who’s in the Heartland season 16 cast? The main Heartland cast members are Amber Marshall, who plays Amy Fleming; Michelle Morgan, who plays Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris; Shaun Johnston, who plays Jackson “Jack” Bartlett; Alisha Newton, who plays Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris; and Chris Potter, who plays Timothy “Tim” Fleming. See below for the full Heartland cast, including the past cast members.

Heartland is available to stream on CBC with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

