Here’s How to Watch Hayu in the US to Watch All of the American & International Housewives

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch Hayu in the US to stream the Real Housewives, Below Deck shows and almost every reality TV show the world has to offer.

So what is Hayu? Hayu is NBC Universal’s streaming service in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and other countries. The service was launched as an all-reality-TV service with more than 3,000 episodes of shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Vanderpump Rules and The Bachelor. Hayu—which also offers international versions of shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Real Housewives—also uploads new episodes of many shows the day after they air in the US. This means that if you don’t have cable to watch networks like Bravo or E! live, you can still stream new episodes of your favorite reality TV shows less than 24 hours later on Hayu. Read on ahead for what else to know about Hayu and how to watch Hayu in the US.

How much does Hayu cost?

Hayu costs about $5.13 per month to subscribe to in the US. As for other countries, Hayu costs £4.99 per month in the United Kingdom; €5.99 per month in Ireland; $6.99 per month in Australia; and $5.99 in Canada.

Does Hayu have a free trial?

Yes, Hayu offers a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Hayu in the US

So how can Americans watch Hayu in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch Hayu in the US to stream the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and more reality TV shows.

The best way to watch Hayu in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial. The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. If you factor in how much Hayu costs ($6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial), it costs just $15.31 per month to subscribe to both Hayu and ExpressVPN. That’s almost $40 less than Hulu With Live TV and other cable providers. If you’re someone who just watches Bravo and reality TV, the $15 to subscribe to both Hayu and Express VPN is pretty much a steal.

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Hayu and ExpressVPN’s free trials.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the UK, Ireland, Canada or Australia Visit Hayu Click “Try For Free” Sign up with your email address or Facebook account Click “Start Your Free Trial” Enter your payment information and click “Submit your details” Start watching Hayu

What shows are on Hayu?

Hayu offers more than 250 TV shows and 3,000 episodes of reality TV content. New episodes of a majority of Hayu’s shows are also uploaded the day after they air. The service offers 35 Real Housewives shows including The Real Housewives of Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Potomac and Dallas. Hayu also offers 12 Kardashian shows including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I Am Cait, Rob & Chyna and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. Three Below Deck shows—Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht—are also available to stream on Hayu. Users can also stream international versions of the Real Housewives, such as The Real Housewives of Melbourne, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg on Hayu. The service also offers Bachelor Nation shows such as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

