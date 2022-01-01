Here’s How to Watch ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ to See the Magical 20th Anniversary Reunion

If you’re a Potterhead, you may want to know how to watch the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts reunion online for free to see cast members like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite for the first time since the Harry Potter movies ended in 2011.

The Harry Potter series, written by J.K. Rowling, released its first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in June 1997. The series—which consists of seven books in total—follows a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley, as they attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while defending the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents and wants to rule both the magical and non-magical universe.

After the Philosopher’s Stone (which was retitled as Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States), Rowling went on to publish six more Harry Potter books from 1997 to 2007: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, premiered in 2001 with child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint playing the book series’ three main characters: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Radcliffe, Watson and Grint went on to star as the lead trio for eight Harry Potter movies (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was split into two films) before the premiere of the last film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, in 2011.

In November 2021, HBO Max announced that a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was in the works with Radcliffe, Watson and Grint, as well as dozens of other actors, directors and producers from the eight Harry Potter movies. The special will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to HBO Max, and see the original cast revisit Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and other iconic sets from the Harry Potter universe.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.” Executive producer Casey Patterson added, “There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

So how can fans watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts online for free to see the magical, 20th anniversary reunion.

When is Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts out?

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts premieres on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on HBO Max.

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts online free

Read on for how to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts online for free if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet or don’t want to pay for one.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Where was Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts filmed?

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was filmed on the original sets of the Harry Potter movies, which are stored at the Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England. The sets can also be toured as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter exhibition. All eight Harry Potter movies—Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2—were filmed at the Leavesden Studios. After the last movie in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, finished filming, the sets, props and costumes from the movies were made into an exhibition, which opened in March 2012.

Who is in the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts cast?

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts cast include the movie series’ three main stars—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grinch (Ron Weasley)—as well as producer David Heyman and the franchise’s four directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. See the full Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts cast and who they played in the original movies below.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Helena Bonham Carter – Bellatrix Lestrange

Robbie Coltrane – Rubeus Hagrid

Ralph Fiennes – Lord Voldemort

Jason Isaacs – Lucius Malfoy

Gary Oldman – Sirius Black

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

James Phelps – Fred Weasley

Oliver Phelps – George Weasley

Mark Williams – Arthur Weasley

Bonnie Wright – Ginny Weasley

Alfred Enoch – Dean Thomas

Ian Hart – Professor Quirrell

Toby Jones – Voice of Dobby

Matthew Lewis – Neville Longbottom

Evanna Lynch – Luna Lovegood

Chris Columbus – Director (Sorcerer’s Stone & Chamber of Secrets)

Alfonso Cuarón – Director (Prisoner of Askaban)

Mike Newell – Director (Goblet of Fire)

David Yates – Director (Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & Part 2)

David Heyman – Producer (Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Askaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & Part 2)

