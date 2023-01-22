How to Watch ‘Happy Valley’ in the US For Free & See Why People Are Calling It ‘The Best Show on TV Right Now’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been dubbed one of the best shows on TV right now, but since it left Netflix in 2021, you’re probably wondering how to watch Happy Valley in the US. You’re in luck.

The BBC crime drama first debuted in 2014 and has amassed a dedicated fanbase over the span of just two seasons. After a seven-year gap, the Sally Wainwright-created series is back for its third and final season. Ironically titled Happy Valley, the show tells the story of police sergeant Catherine Cawood and how her tumultuous work and home lives interweave, with a harmonious cocktail of humor and gripping drama.

In response to why it’s been such a long break between the second and third seasons, Wainwright told Variety: “It was always the plan to leave the gap because I wanted Ryan [Rhys Connah] to be old enough and have agency in the world to make his own decisions and form his own opinions that aren’t a childish reaction,” she said. “So, more or less the right amount of time has elapsed. He was nine in the last series and he’s 16 in this series. I think if he’d been any younger, it would have felt a bit less credible, but he is now able to make choices and be slightly more independent.”

Here’s how to watch Happy Valley in the US for free to see why Esquire called it “better than anything HBO or FX or AMC or any of the streamers has produced in a decade” and The Independent dubbed it “one of British television’s greatest sagas.”

How to watch Happy Valley in the US

How can one watch Happy Valley in the US? Happy Valley is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer’s website, which has all the episodes from the first season. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Happy Valley in the US for free.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan + 3 extra months with their current Special Deal discount ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a pay-by-the-month plan.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Happy Valley in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Happy Valley page on BBC iPlayer‘s website Sign in or create an account and watch Happy Valley in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for a two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Happy Valley page on BBC iPlayer‘s website Sign in or create an account and watch Happy Valley in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $2.08 per month for a two-year plan + 3 free months ($49.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Happy Valley page on BBC iPlayer Sign in or create an account and watch Happy Valley in the US

What is Happy Valley about?

Happy Valley is about a strong-willed police sergeant in West Yorkshire, England. Catherine Carwood is still coming to terms with the suicide of her teenage daughter, Becky, eight years earlier. Like we said before, ironic title. Becky became pregnant as a result of a brutal rape and delivered a son, Ryan, whom Catherine looks after along with her sister, Clare, who is a recovering addict. Becky took her own life shortly after Ryan was born.

Throughout the seasons’ six episodes each, Catherine’s lives as a police officer and grieving, vengeful mother intertwine in the most genius way. It’s what makes this show such compelling viewing and an absolute must if you’ve gotten tired of the same old police dramas.

Who’s in the cast of Happy Valley?

The cast of the BAFTA-winning series is small but the beauty is that we really get to know these characters across three short seasons. Here’s the total list:

Sarah Lancashire as Sgt Catherine Cawood

Siobhan Finneran as Clare Cartwright

Charlie Murphy as Ann Gallagher

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce

George Costigan as Nevison Gallagher

How many seasons of Happy Valley are there?

There are three seasons of Happy Valley and Wainwright has made it clear there’ll be no more. “We made a definite decision that this was going to be the final season,” she told RadioTimes on January 15, 2023. “Just because it’s been successful, we weren’t going to let it drift on until it became a pale shadow of itself.”

Happy Valley is available to stream on BBC’s iPlayer with a VPN Here are the best free VPNs.

