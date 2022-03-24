Here’s How to Watch ‘Halo’ For Free to See the Live-Action Adaptation of the Iconic Video Game

If you’ve played every version of the video game, you may want to know how to watch Halo online for free to see the iconic video game franchise come to life.

Halo is a live-action TV adaptation of the Xbox video game franchise of the same name. The Halo franchise, which released its first game, Halo: Combat Evolved, in 2001 and has released six installments, centers on Master Chief Sierra-117 (a.k.a. “John”), a member of a group of supersoldiers under the code name Spartans, as well as his artificial intelligence companion, Cortana. The original Halo trilogy centered n the war between humans and aliens known as The Convenant, who are led by religious leaders called Prophits and worship a civilization known as the Forerunners. The Halo TV series also follows the 21st-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant.

Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, while Jen Taylor, who voices Cortana in the Halo video games, reprises her role for the TV series. In an interview with Game Spot in March 2022, Schreiber revealed that he had never played Halo before he was cast in the show. “I was familiar with it but more from a peripheral standpoint,” he said. “I didn’t grow up with TV or with video games, so my only access to video games was as a teenager I would go to friend’s houses and play after school. I played Halo a few times but had never played the campaign or the story version. I only played [multiplayer].”

Once he was cast as Master Chief, Schreiber underwent a “boot camp” to learn more about the series. “That really was the shock when I got the job and, and went to 343 for their boot camp—which is basically just like an information download—got as much Halo, backstory, information, and history as I could in about five days,” he said. He continued, “And then they sent me away with this treasure trove of research, which started and was centered around the cinematics of the game, obviously. From beginning to, end everything that had been established inside the video games I had at my disposal. But then beyond that, they sent me a couple of novels, they sent me some graphic novels, all the animated shorts, all the live-action films. And what I started to realize is just the extent of what has been established in terms of mythology and lore is not only overwhelming, I mean, that’s an obvious word to throw around.”

So where can one stream Halo? Read on for how to watch Halo online for free to see the live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise.

How to watch Halo online for free

Here’s how to watch Halo online for free to see the live-action adaptation of the iconic Xbox video game.

The best way to watch Halo online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Halo at no cost. Along with Halo, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Halo online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Choose your plan: The Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or the Premium plan for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial Start watching Halo for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

How many episodes is Halo?

Halo season one is nine episodes.

Who is in the Halo cast?

The Halo cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, the protagonist of the Halo franchise who first appeared in Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001. Other Halo cast members include Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey/Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo, and Charlie Murphy as Makee. See the full Halo cast below.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey/Cortana

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Halo is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

